Lynch explains emotional Wilson Jr. trade, why 49ers did it
Running back Jeff Wilson was on a plane Tuesday preparing for a week off with his family in Texas when he received a call from John Lynch. The 49ers' general manager informed Wilson that he had been traded to the Miami Dolphins. On a conference call with local media later...
Source: 49ers trade Wilson Jr. to Dolphins for fifth-round pick
The 49ers on Tuesday traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. It was reported Friday that San Francisco was willing to listen to offers on Wilson after the team acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for package including 49ers’ first-round pick
Bradley Chubb is heading to Miami. Chubb, the Broncos linebacker who has been the subject of trade talks for the last few weeks, has been traded to the Dolphins. The package the Dolphins are giving up will be the 49ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick, the Broncos’ 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Chubb and the Broncos’ 2025 fifth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Dolphins have the 49ers’ first-round pick next year because the 49ers traded up with them to draft Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own first-round pick for violating NFL tampering rules.
Zach Wilson, Jets lament 'terrible' penalty call vs. Patriots
The momentum of Sunday's game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets swung on one play. The Patriots trailed New York by seven points with 37 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Mac Jones threw an 84-yard pick-six to Jets cornerback Michael Carter II. Carter's interception was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, however, and the Patriots kicked a field goal three plays later to go into the half trailing 10-6 instead of 17-3.
John Harbaugh: I think DeSean Jackson probably feels he’s ready to go
The Ravens signed DeSean Jackson to their practice squad in mid-October and it’s starting to sound like he might be ready to contribute in a game. Coming off a Thursday victory over the Buccaneers, head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters on Monday and noted that if Jackson was called upon, he’d be ready to go.
Tom Brady details his mindset after 'amicable' divorce from Gisele
It's not unusual for Tom Brady to be in the spotlight. But his personal life becoming international news is a bit more rare. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, announced Friday they have finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Brady addressed the...
Could Patriots be deadline sellers? Bears eyeing Bourne, per report
Should the New England Patriots be a buyer or a seller ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline? You could make the case for both. On the one hand, the Patriots are one game out of a playoff spot at 4-4, and an addition at offensive line or linebacker help them make a legitimate push for the postseason down the stretch. On the other hand, a Wild Card berth seems like the best-case scenario for a team that's well below the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC hierarchy, so there's an argument that New England should look to acquire draft capital and position for 2023 success given its 2022 ceiling.
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman leaves win vs. Penguins with injury
The Boston Bruins pulled off a stunning 6-5 comeback win on the road against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime Tuesday night, but it came at a price. B's goaltender Jeremy Swayman had to be helped off the ice 5:42 into the third period with an apparent leg injury after a hard collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron. It looked like Swayman couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he left the ice (click here for a replay of the incident).
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
Pats players notice change in Mac Jones since QB was named starter
Turns out a little job security can be good for your mental well-being. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Thursday that quarterback Mac Jones will be "fully available" for Sunday's game against the New York Jets, confirming a Wednesday report that Jones is in line to start. Jones...
Why CMC is 'glad' his NFL journey landed him with 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is fitting right in with the 49ers. McCaffrey, the former Carolina Panthers running back, explained to NBC Sports' Peter King exactly how he was feeling as part of the 49ers. "I can't even put into words how happy I am," McCaffrey said in King's "Football Morning in America"...
Commanders finalizing trade of William Jackson III to Steelers
The Commanders have finally found a trade partner to move on from cornerback William Jackson III. The Steelers are finalizing a trade that will acquire Jackson from the Commanders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson, who signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders as a free...
Ravens now have two star players heading toward free agency, but only one franchise tag
By trading for linebacker Roquan Smith, the Ravens now have a pair of 2018 first-round picks who are in their fifth-year option years — and currently heading for free agency in March 2023. In Chicago, Smith risked being franchise-tagged absent a new deal by early next year. In Baltimore,...
Bills beat deadline, agree to trade for Nyheim Hines
The Bills added another piece to their offensive backfield just ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s trade deadline. According to multiple reports, they and the Colts agreed to a trade that will send running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Hines had been the subject of plenty of trade chatter in recent days.
John McVay dies at 91
The 49ers announced the death of their former General Manager John McVay at the age of 91 on Tuesday. McVay joined the 49ers as their director of player personnel in 1979 and held a variety of titles, including General Manager, during a tenure that lasted until 1995. He worked with head coaches Bill Walsh and George Seifert during that run and the 49ers won five Super Bowls before McVay left the team. He returned in 1999 and served as director of football operations until 2003.
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
Jets agree to trade Jacob Martin to Broncos
The Broncos traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins on Tuesday and they also struck a deal to bring another edge rusher to Denver from the AFC East. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a trade with the Jets for Jacob Martin. The Broncos will send a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Jets and the Jets will send a 2024 fifth-rounder to Denver with Martin.
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
Report: Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant
At 1-6 and with the league’s worst defense, the Lions have made a move on their coaching staff. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the team has fired defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant joined the Detroit staff when head coach Dan Campbell...
Brady shares kind words for Belichick as Patriots coach makes history
Time heals all wounds, and Tom Brady is in a place where he can sing his former boss' praises. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was asked Monday on his "Let's Go!" podcast with co-host Jim Gray about New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for the second-most head coach wins in NFL history.
