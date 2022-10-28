ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT
zip06.com

Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III

For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
CLINTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

A tent city grows in Bridgeport's East Side

BRIDGEPORT — A group of homeless people who say they were prohibited from sleeping behind the Main Street courthouse in Bridgeport are now camped under a bridge in the city’s East Side neighborhood. The camp sits on a vacant lot under a part of Interstate 95. Earlier this...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A Wall Street train station? ConnDOT says no.

NORWALK, Conn. — In an opinion five years in the making, the Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends against creating a Wall Street train station. On Thursday, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek released ConnDOT’s 104-page report, funded in 2017 by a $250,000 State grant, to NancyOnNorwalk. The report was completed in July but City officials met with ConnDOT for a final discussion Oct. 21, according to a PowerPoint presentation Vonashek provided.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man lit on fire after explosion

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Vernon Street and Berkshire Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. A man was working on a vehicle at the location when something exploded, lighting the man on fire. Crews from the Bridgeport fire department, police department, […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Downed wire

NORWALK, Conn. — On Thursday, a tree fell on Wakerobin Road and pulled down a line running to a pole on Mohawk Drive. Harold F. Cobin took a few photos. Where are we talking about bearing the powerlines after hurricane Sandy!?🥵 oh well I guess we forgot about that👎🏽😩🦔
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

2 dead following 3 crashes in New Haven over the weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than 24 hours, three car accidents involving two deaths occurred in the City of New Haven.  The string of incidents began when city resident Luna Damaso Rosario, 68, was struck by three different cars on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard near Plymouth Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night. He was pronounced […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Two Roads Presents Annual Ok2berfest

Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Company hosted its ninth annual Ok2berfest celebration on Sept. 17-18. Guests enjoyed Two Roads beer and seltzer in the brewery’s taproom, Hop Yard and the Ok2berfest Biergarten, along with German-inspired live entertainment from the H.S.V. Austrian Dance Group and musical acts — including Fritz’s Polka Band, the Mighty Ploughboys, the High and Mighty Brass Band and the Fat Bois Brass Band — and food from a variety of local vendors. More Volksfest fun was had during the stein-hoisting and brat-eating competitions throughout the weekendlong celebration, which has become the second-largest brewery-held Oktoberfest on the East Coast.
STRATFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices

Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT

