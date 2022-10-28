Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
Unclaimed Connecticut Lottery Winnings Top $1.6M, Is Any of it Yours?
I don't know about you, but if I won the lottery, I would be on the doorstep of the place that cuts those checks or hands the winners the cash as soon as possible. Believe it or not, sometimes winners of Connecticut Lottery games may lollygag to pick up their winnings for whatever reason.
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
trumbulltimes.com
With taco restaurant no longer opening, Danbury landlord to fill former Subway space downtown
DANBURY — The owner of El Taco Loco — a popular food truck specializing in authentic Mexican cuisine — was preparing to open a restaurant of the same name at 317 Main St., but a missing key component threw a wrench in the brick-and-mortar plans. “The space...
zip06.com
Sale Pending: Chips’ Pub III
For 28 years Chips’ Pub III in downtown Clinton has been a landmark along the shoreline. Now, owner Steven Sinni has decided to retire and sell the restaurant. But fear not: the new owners are not expected to change much about the local favorite. Whether you were looking for...
trumbulltimes.com
A tent city grows in Bridgeport's East Side
BRIDGEPORT — A group of homeless people who say they were prohibited from sleeping behind the Main Street courthouse in Bridgeport are now camped under a bridge in the city’s East Side neighborhood. The camp sits on a vacant lot under a part of Interstate 95. Earlier this...
A Wall Street train station? ConnDOT says no.
NORWALK, Conn. — In an opinion five years in the making, the Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends against creating a Wall Street train station. On Thursday, Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek released ConnDOT’s 104-page report, funded in 2017 by a $250,000 State grant, to NancyOnNorwalk. The report was completed in July but City officials met with ConnDOT for a final discussion Oct. 21, according to a PowerPoint presentation Vonashek provided.
Bridgeport man lit on fire after explosion
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Vernon Street and Berkshire Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. A man was working on a vehicle at the location when something exploded, lighting the man on fire. Crews from the Bridgeport fire department, police department, […]
Norwalk photos: Downed wire
NORWALK, Conn. — On Thursday, a tree fell on Wakerobin Road and pulled down a line running to a pole on Mohawk Drive. Harold F. Cobin took a few photos. Where are we talking about bearing the powerlines after hurricane Sandy!?🥵 oh well I guess we forgot about that👎🏽😩🦔
Popular Family Event Returns to Danbury: Halloween on the Green
Danbury's free, fun, frightening family event is called Halloween on the Green and it's all day tomorrow (10/29/22). City Center Danbury has paired up with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury to bring hours of Halloween adventure to the city. The 30th annual event goes from 1-4 pm on the...
2 dead following 3 crashes in New Haven over the weekend
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In less than 24 hours, three car accidents involving two deaths occurred in the City of New Haven. The string of incidents began when city resident Luna Damaso Rosario, 68, was struck by three different cars on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard near Plymouth Street around 10 p.m. Saturday night. He was pronounced […]
thebeveragejournal.com
Two Roads Presents Annual Ok2berfest
Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Company hosted its ninth annual Ok2berfest celebration on Sept. 17-18. Guests enjoyed Two Roads beer and seltzer in the brewery’s taproom, Hop Yard and the Ok2berfest Biergarten, along with German-inspired live entertainment from the H.S.V. Austrian Dance Group and musical acts — including Fritz’s Polka Band, the Mighty Ploughboys, the High and Mighty Brass Band and the Fat Bois Brass Band — and food from a variety of local vendors. More Volksfest fun was had during the stein-hoisting and brat-eating competitions throughout the weekendlong celebration, which has become the second-largest brewery-held Oktoberfest on the East Coast.
therealdeal.com
Wall Street firms double down on Connecticut offices
Blue Owl Capital and Citadel are among those planting roots in Connecticut. Financial firms have led the charge in calling employees back to their desks, but more leases outside of the city means workers in the tri-state area don’t have to head back to Wall Street. More companies are...
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Testani changes mind, decides not to be Bridgeport, Fairfield superintendent at same time
Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani is no longer going to start his new role as Fairfield's superintendent of schools before his time with Bridgeport is up. There was initially going to be some overlap between when Testani starts the role in Fairfield and when he leaves the position in Bridgeport. Fairfield...
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
ctbites.com
Il Pastaficio Opens in Westport: ‘No Alfredo,’ Authentic Italian Foods (via Westport Journal)
This just in from Gretchen Webster of Westport Journal, on a new spot for fresh pasta and authentic Italian goods in Westport. Two years after his quest began to bring authentic Italian pasta and sauces to Westport, Frederico Perandin, a native of Venice, Italy, has opened Il Pastaficio, a downtown shop and restaurant.
Man struck by car and killed in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Comments / 0