Stratford’s Two Roads Brewing Company hosted its ninth annual Ok2berfest celebration on Sept. 17-18. Guests enjoyed Two Roads beer and seltzer in the brewery’s taproom, Hop Yard and the Ok2berfest Biergarten, along with German-inspired live entertainment from the H.S.V. Austrian Dance Group and musical acts — including Fritz’s Polka Band, the Mighty Ploughboys, the High and Mighty Brass Band and the Fat Bois Brass Band — and food from a variety of local vendors. More Volksfest fun was had during the stein-hoisting and brat-eating competitions throughout the weekendlong celebration, which has become the second-largest brewery-held Oktoberfest on the East Coast.

STRATFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO