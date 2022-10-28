Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Emergency crews respond to hazmat incident at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials locked down the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment and Detention Facility at 17019 Farm County Road in Rushville on Monday due to a hazmat scare in the mail room, officials said. Officials with the Peoria Fire Department’s hazmat unit said they responded around 11:15...
capitolwolf.com
UPDATED: Two dead in I-55 crash
Two people died in a fiery crash on Interstate 55 south of Springfield Sunday night. State police have updated the report to indicate a pickup truck and a car hit the semi, which created a roadblock in the southbound lanes after crossing the median from the northbound lanes near the Divernon exit around 8:47 p.m. Sunday.
khqa.com
$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
WAND TV
Two people killed in HazMat crash on I-55 identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people who were killed in a HazMat crash on Interstate 55 Sunday night have been identified. The Springfield Fire Department was called to South Bound I-55 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 12 SFD members responded to the scene. Units deployed oil dry and created...
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
khqa.com
Louisiana Police Chief released from jail after posting bond
LOUISIANA, MO (KHQA) — Louisiana Police Chief William Jones has been released from the Lincoln County Jail. KHQA has confirmed with the Lincoln County Jail that Jones was released after bonding out on October 28. Jones was arrested on October 19 and charged with trafficking drugs in the second...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
khqa.com
7 sentenced in Operation Icy Road
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people have been sentenced to federal prison as part of Operation Icy Road. The individuals were arrested by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The following people were sentenced on October 28, 2022:. Jeanna M. Rechkemmer, 32, of Bushnell, IL was sentenced to 135 months...
Chatham Fire Department respond to house fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday night. Fire crews arrived on Newcombe Lane around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 29. They found an attached garage of a single unit was fully on fire, and the flames began to spread into the home. Fire officials said everyone in the home […]
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
WTHI
Cougar captured in Illinois neighborhood now calls local big cat rescue home
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A wild cougar captured in an Illinois neighborhood now calls a Wabash Valley animal rescue home. Last week, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the big cat in Springfield. There were reports the cougar was in residential and business areas. It had a GPS...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
977wmoi.com
“Recovery is Possible”
Through Bridgeway, the Recovery-Oriented System of Care, or ROSC, is a coordinated network of community-based services that come together to better serve individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. System of Care Coordinator serving McDonough and Fulton Counties, Jeff McFadden, shares recovery is possible:. “With ROSC we promote multiple pathways...
Mountain Lion Captured in Illinois Backyard
A mountain lion that had been stalking around residential areas of Springfield, IL, has finally been captured. Officials found the wildcat in a backyard on Friday, Oct. 29, according to Illinois Conservation Police. Workers with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources tranquilized the animal and took it to a sanctuary that specializes in caring for large felines.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
khqa.com
Learn 10 warning signs of Alzheimer's at free community event
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — If you've wondered about the difference between Alzheimer’s and other dementia and the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's, here's your chance to learn. The Adams County Health Department is partnering with the Alzheimer's Association to provide a free educational session to community members...
KFVS12
Family photos, stories of veterans requested to be showcased at Illinois Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Senator Terri Bryant is working on a project to help pay tribute and to honor veterans in her district. Sen. Bryant is asking residents to submit photos and a story of their loved one who served in the U.S. military. The photos and stories...
977wmoi.com
Macomb, IL Student Elected to National FFA Office
An Illinois college student elected to a National FFA officer position. Gracie Murphy of Macomb will serve as Eastern Region Vice President. It’s been a whirlwind for her as she just finished her term as Illinois FFA secretary last June, started college at SIU and now elected to a National FFA office.
khqa.com
Officials testing for RSV vaccine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There could be a Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) by next fall. Four vaccines could be nearing review by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and more than a dozen others are in testing. In a recent clinical trial, it was 75 % effective at fighting...
