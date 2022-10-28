Read full article on original website
3 injured following 2 shootings, Reading Police investigating
The Reading Police Department is investigating two shootings Sunday night, October 30, 2022, that has left 3 people hospitalized. The first took place around 8:31pm, officers were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Penn Street for multiple shooting victims. On arrival officers located a 28-year-old male victim, with...
Reading Driver Shot In Face Over Road Rage Incident, Police Say
A teen in Reading was hospitalized after an enraged driver shot him in the face, according to authorities. The 18-year-old was driving near the intersection of 6th and Spring streets just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, when another driver pulled up next to him and opened fire, Reading police said.
iheart.com
Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody
> Man Wanted For Taking Young Boys, Mother Taken Into Custody. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A man accused of kidnapping two children in Harrisburg is now in custody. A city spokesperson said Kenneth Smiley was arrested Friday afternoon near Kline Plaza. An Amber alert had been issued for the two small boys who were in a car with their mother that Smiley allegedly took from the woman's home Thursday morning. Police said the woman was able to escape but Smiley reportedly drove off with the children inside. It was found abandoned later and officials say the boys were inside, unharmed.
Police: 6 people shot outside nightclub in Northern Liberties
Police say six people were shot outside Trilogy Nightclub in Northern Liberties.
Shock Spreads After Pizza Deliveryman Killed In Botched Philadelphia Carjacking
Support is surging for the family of a pizza deliveryman killed in what authorities are calling a botched carjacking in Philadelphia. Enyury A. Rodriguez's loved ones identified him as the victim of the Thursday, Oct. 20 incident on the 2700 block of Swain Street around 8:30 p.m. More than $14,300...
Police investigate reports of shooting, property damage in York City
York city police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the city. The York County 911 Center received multiple calls reporting a shooting occurred in the area of Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:45 p.m., according to a supervisor at the center. The center also received...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man shot while driving in Reading, police say
READING, Pa. - A man was sent to the hospital after being shot Friday morning while driving in Reading. Police say the 18-year-old told them a person pulled up beside him and opened fire on his car while he was driving in the area of Sixth and Spring streets. He...
Alleged shoplifters flee store, hide in neighborhood
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A drunk couple allegedly trying to shoplift from Dollar General fled the store after being confronted by employees and were later found hiding in a nearby neighborhood, according to Bloomsburg police. Alyxander Colon-Smith, 20, and Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, ran from the store at 1000 Market Street, Bloomsburg, after employees confronted them around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 24. Colon-Smith had numerous items stuffed in his sweatshirt, employees said, but he dumped them out as the couple was fleeing the store, arrest papers...
Drive-By Nightclub Shooting Leaves Seven Hurt In Philadelphia: Report
Six women and a man were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside of a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, Oct. 30, 6abc says. Someone opened fire from a vehicle at North 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said citing police. One person was reportedly critical. This is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting injured three people in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street just after 1:00 a.m. One female and two males suffered gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Further...
abc27.com
Car crashes into tree after hit-and-run accident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) –A car crashed into a tree after it was involved in a hit and run in Dauphin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence in the 3000 block of Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
Burglar Attempts Lehigh Valley Gun Shop Break-In With Ax, State Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying someone they say used an ax to try to break into a Pennsylvania gun shop. The attempted burglary occurred at 507 Outfitters in Williams Township just after 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, Pennsylvania State Police said. The burglar used an ax...
WGAL
Fatal crash on Route 283 in Lancaster County
A fatal crash closed part of Route 283 in Lancaster County overnight. The crash occurred just before 11 p.m., near the Esbenshade Road exit. Dispatchers have confirmed that three vehicles were involved. The coroner was called. The westbound lanes of 283 were closed for nearly five hours. Manheim Borough Police...
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Sunbury Three-Alarm Fire Scene Cleared, Two Confirmed Dead
SUNBURY – Two people are dead after a three-alarm house fire in Sunbury Saturday afternoon. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says two fatalities have been reported due to the blaze. No names and ages are known yet, and its also unknown if any criminal activity was involved. Hare says the Northumberland County Coroner’s Office and state police fire marshal are at the scene investigating. No other injuries have been reported.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Murder
Delaware State Police have arrested 60-year-old Marc Lynam of Newark, Delaware for attempted murder following an investigation that began in Newark yesterday morning. On October 27, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., troopers responded to the 1600 block of Otts Chapel Road regarding an assault. Upon their arrival, troopers located a 61-year-old Newark man who had sustained life-threatening injuries to his upper body. The victim was accompanied by Marc Lynam, who had sustained injuries while assaulting the victim. Both the victim and Lynam were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
WGAL
Dauphin County crash sends 3 to hospital
Police in Dauphin County are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital. According to Lt. Jesse Foltz of The Penbrook Police Department, it appears the vehicle was first involved in a non-injury hit-and-run, at Canby and Walnut in Penbrook Borough around 2 a.m. Shortly after that, the...
Gunman Who Killed 2, Hurt 1 In Bucks Bar Shooting Acted In Self-Defense: DA
The gunman who fatally shot two men and injured another at a Bucks County bar had acted in self-defense and will not be charged, authorities said. Liam Hughes, 21, was leaving Steam Pub and Restaurant in Upper Southampton late on Friday, Oct. 7 when 30-year-old Steven Panebianco of Bensalem, 28-year-old Raymond Farrell and 24-year-old Richard Bowman gathered near his car and confronted him, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said.
WGAL
Cause of Lancaster County house fire under investigation
A home in West Hempfield Township was damaged by fire early Saturday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South 15th Street, just before 3:30 a.m. West Hempfield Deputy Fire Chief Barry Carter says there were heavy flames coming from the second floor when they arrived. According to Carter,...
