Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Photo gallery: 2022 Nevada Day festivities

Scenes from 2022 Nevada Day Parade, run/walk, hot air balloons, beard contest and rock drilling contest. Click on the photo to launch the gallery. Carson City won the most beardest community. For other beard results, please see the videos at https://www.facebook.com/NevadaAppeal.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Workshop to empower women in real estate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably been hearing a lot about the housing market these days and wondering if this is a good time to become an investor. There’s an event planned to help women answer questions and make informed decisions. The workshop will feature a panel of...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
CARSON CITY, NV
Outsider.com

Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CARSON CITY, NV
lazytrips.com

How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?

With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares why Alzheimer’s disease is being looked at as ‘Type 3 Diabetes’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health shared ways that a person’s risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s can be decreased despite genetics or family history. According to Dr. Gates, there are environmental factors that impact one’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease and alleviating these factors can improve your long-term memory and health.
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Incline Village man wins 70-74 age group Ironman World Championship in Utah

Volker Fischer, 69, of Incline Village, captured the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship title presented by Utah Sports Commission for the men’s 70-74 age-group in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fischer completed the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon presented by...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Body camera footage released of Sparks officer-involved shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released video that showed the police shooting of a man who fired two shots at the police department building on Oct. 18. Police found Jason Thorpe, 36, of Sparks hiding in the shadows outside the police department on East Prater Way...
SPARKS, NV
Record-Courier

Nevada Day weekend, Halloween calm before the storm

The next few days will see the calm before an early season winter storm forecast to bring snow to Western Nevada on Tuesday. Last year was the second wettest October on record with 3.05 inches of precipitation falling in Minden over the course of two days Oct. 24-25 thanks to an atmospheric river.
MINDEN, NV
Sierra Sun

Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV

