Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
KOLO Cooks: Rice Box Kitchen owner guest chefs with a black sesame tapioca pork dumpling recipe
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Along with Reno Recipes’ Chef Jonathan Chapin, Perapol from Rice Box Kitchen joined the KOLO Cooks kitchen to make a delicious black sesame tapioca dumplings with a pork and sweet radish center served with a with sesame sake sauce. You can watch Monday’s interview and...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks neighborhood transforms from ‘Shari Way’ to ‘Scary Way’ for Halloween
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a neighborhood in Sparks that goes all out for Halloween. It’s a tradition that goes back decades and gets bigger every year. It’s starts in early October when Shari Way gets a makeover. Residents call it, “Scary Way.”. Julie Muhle and...
KOLO TV Reno
Bollywood dance instructor offers Diwali-inspired workshop to celebrate India’s Festival of Lights
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chhavi Bhalla has been teaching Bollywood style dancing in Reno for just about a year. Next month, she’s offering a special Diwali-inspired dance workshop at Yoga Pod Reno. Born and raised in India, Bhalla has attended Shiamak Davar’s Institute of Performing Arts and is passionate about dance and having fun!
KOLO TV Reno
14,000 rabbits brought to Reno for annual convention
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are thousands of visitors in town this week, and we don’t just mean people. “This is the best rabbit show in the country,” said Catherine Tompkins, a rabbit breeder from Los Angeles. The American Rabbit Breeders Association, or ARBA is holding its annual...
Nevada Appeal
Photo gallery: 2022 Nevada Day festivities
Scenes from 2022 Nevada Day Parade, run/walk, hot air balloons, beard contest and rock drilling contest. Click on the photo to launch the gallery. Carson City won the most beardest community. For other beard results, please see the videos at https://www.facebook.com/NevadaAppeal.
CBS News
Sun Valley residents return for engraved brick from neighborhood
On Saturday, the Sun Valley Youth Center held an event for former residents to stop by and pick up a piece of a place they used to call home. Organizers said it was a way for former Sun Valley residents to remember and honor the community that once existed in the area.
KOLO TV Reno
Workshop to empower women in real estate
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably been hearing a lot about the housing market these days and wondering if this is a good time to become an investor. There’s an event planned to help women answer questions and make informed decisions. The workshop will feature a panel of...
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
Nevada Residents Rattled by Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake
According to reports, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook up south Reno early Tuesday morning. The University of Nevada, Reno’s Nevada Seismological Laboratory tracked this tremor at around 10:03 a.m. on November 1. The quake’s epicenter is located around 2.1 miles south/southwest of Reno’s Galena High School. This...
FOX Reno
New push aims to keep drivers off Dog Valley Road during winter storms
VERDI, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — It's likely Interstate 80 will close this winter east of Reno due to snow and ice. It's also likely that drivers will try to find a way around the road closure and get themselves in trouble. Every year, GPS services tell drivers that...
mynews4.com
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?
With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
KOLO TV Reno
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares why Alzheimer’s disease is being looked at as ‘Type 3 Diabetes’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. from Gates Brain Health shared ways that a person’s risk of being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s can be decreased despite genetics or family history. According to Dr. Gates, there are environmental factors that impact one’s risk of Alzheimer’s disease and alleviating these factors can improve your long-term memory and health.
Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event
With early voting well underway, Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada held a decidedly different get-out-the-vote event: a drag show. The post Planned Parenthood PAC explains how to vote in Nevada, boosts issues at drag show event appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
kunr.org
Bernie Sanders rallies in Reno and Las Vegas during early voting
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at the “Get Out The Vote” event at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Oct. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. During his stop in Reno, Sanders was flanked by reproductive rights activists and regional labor unions. He called for raising the minimum wage, taxing the 1%, and softening the blow of inflation on working families.
2news.com
Incline Village man wins 70-74 age group Ironman World Championship in Utah
Volker Fischer, 69, of Incline Village, captured the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship title presented by Utah Sports Commission for the men’s 70-74 age-group in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fischer completed the 2022 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon presented by...
KOLO TV Reno
Body camera footage released of Sparks officer-involved shooting
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department on Thursday released video that showed the police shooting of a man who fired two shots at the police department building on Oct. 18. Police found Jason Thorpe, 36, of Sparks hiding in the shadows outside the police department on East Prater Way...
Record-Courier
Nevada Day weekend, Halloween calm before the storm
The next few days will see the calm before an early season winter storm forecast to bring snow to Western Nevada on Tuesday. Last year was the second wettest October on record with 3.05 inches of precipitation falling in Minden over the course of two days Oct. 24-25 thanks to an atmospheric river.
Sierra Sun
Road conditions deteriorating, chains required on I-80 west of Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Road conditions are deteriorating fast in the Truckee-Tahoe region. The wintry storm has reached the region and is dumping snow leading to several crashes on area highways. Since just after 1:30 p.m. the California Highway Patrol has responded to a handful of separate incidents on Interstate...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
