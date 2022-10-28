ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIVI-TV

US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environmental impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public...
IDAHO STATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho Land Board bought the farm

The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
RUPERT, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

New Executive Director Named for Southern Idaho Tourism

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho Tourism will have new leadership to promote the Magic Valley. The non-profit organization announced it has picked Sarah Rohrbach to take over as executive director when Melissa Barry steps down. Rohrbach started with Southern Idaho Tourism in 2018 working with social media, writing for visistsouthidaho.com, and capturing the beauty of the region on camera. "Sarah's ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development," Daniel Olmstead, board chair for Southern Idaho Tourism. "We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region." Rohrbach has run a side business called Earth to Sarah Media that has played an important part in Southern Idaho Tourism's success, according to outgoing Director Barry, "Sarah has a keen eye, an excellent understanding of tourism and recreation, and is a fantastic choice for Southern Idaho Tourism. There are great things in store for the Magic Valley." Rohrbach is currently training to take over the position.
IDAHO STATE
idahofreedom.org

Medicaid quagmire is costing Idaho dearly

“War is hell,” as the saying goes. Every war comes with costs on and off the battlefield, especially wars fought when there is no intention of ever winning. President Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” is such a war. It’s a welfare monstrosity with a 57-year history...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides

It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
IDAHO STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Heise Hot Springs in Idaho

Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday

OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
WASHINGTON STATE
