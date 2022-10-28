Read full article on original website
Former Idaho Governor Butch Otter weighs in on constitutional amendment, allowing lawmakers to call themselves into session
BOISE, Idaho — About a week out from the November general election, thousands of Idahoans have a yes or no decision to make on their ballot. Should the Idaho constitution be amended to allow the Idaho legislature to call itself back for special legislative sessions?. Former Idaho Governor Butch...
RECALL: Western U.S. Costco Chicken Patties May Contain Plastic
A voluntary recall by one of the largest manufacturers of packaged frozen chicken in the United States is underway. Foster Farms, Farmerville, La. Establishment, announced the recall on October 29, and the flagged products were shipped to Costco stores throughout the western United States. Foster Farms has recalled nearly 150,000...
KIVI-TV
US selects proposed plan for open-pit gold mines in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A plan for three open-pit gold mines in salmon habitat in east-central Idaho is one step closer to approval after the U.S. government selected the Canadian developer’s proposed plan for mitigating the project’s environmental impact. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday made public...
The BLM Will Ban Rock Climbing at This Idaho Crag due to Its Cultural Importance to Local Tribes
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. One of southern Idaho’s most popular rock climbing destinations will be closed due of its cultural significance to the local Native American population. On October 26, the Bureau...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
New Executive Director Named for Southern Idaho Tourism
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Southern Idaho Tourism will have new leadership to promote the Magic Valley. The non-profit organization announced it has picked Sarah Rohrbach to take over as executive director when Melissa Barry steps down. Rohrbach started with Southern Idaho Tourism in 2018 working with social media, writing for visistsouthidaho.com, and capturing the beauty of the region on camera. "Sarah's ability to showcase Southern Idaho in a compelling way will continue to grow the region economically and through recreation development," Daniel Olmstead, board chair for Southern Idaho Tourism. "We look forward to seeing where her talents and abilities take the organization and region." Rohrbach has run a side business called Earth to Sarah Media that has played an important part in Southern Idaho Tourism's success, according to outgoing Director Barry, "Sarah has a keen eye, an excellent understanding of tourism and recreation, and is a fantastic choice for Southern Idaho Tourism. There are great things in store for the Magic Valley." Rohrbach is currently training to take over the position.
Here’s How To Donate Leftover Halloween Candy To Idaho Soldiers
For those in the Gem State that collected way too much candy during the Halloween celebration, you can donate some to Idaho troops currently serving our country overseas and perhaps save yourself a hefty bill from the dentist. Prior to taking our young son trick or treating Monday night on...
One of the Very Best Christmas Lights Displays in America is in Idaho
If you're that type of person who just couldn't wait for 12:01 a.m. on November 1 to arrive so you could start decking the halls, then this is most definitely something you want to add to your Christmas bucket list!. The Treasure Valley has some phenomenal Christmas light displays. Every...
idahofreedom.org
Medicaid quagmire is costing Idaho dearly
“War is hell,” as the saying goes. Every war comes with costs on and off the battlefield, especially wars fought when there is no intention of ever winning. President Lyndon Johnson’s “war on poverty” is such a war. It’s a welfare monstrosity with a 57-year history...
Idaho’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Is A Vegetable, Says Survey
As we prepare to take down the Halloween decorations and begin to check food items off our Thanksgiving menu, one food website believes they have figured out what Idahoans love the most as a turkey day side. Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching. Over the weekend, my wife and I went out...
Are You Brave Enough to Hike Through a Haunted Forest in Idaho?
There are some amazing hikes in Idaho for anyone and everyone. Easy hikes, hard hikes, lush hikes, desert hikes, waterside hikes, mountain hikes, valley hikes, you name it, we have have the hiking trails in the great gem state. America has over 60,000 miles of trails and I feel like half of them are in Idaho.
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
travelnowsmart.com
Heise Hot Springs in Idaho
Heise Hot Springs is famous for its mineral water, which has a temperature of 104degF year-round. Visitors come all year round to soak in its azure water. The water here is believed to relieve aches and pains and is a popular stress-reliever. The spring is surrounded by a warm freshwater pool. For more activities, guests can try the swimming pool, 350-foot waterslide, and pizza parlor.
Despite High Prices, Boise Sees Nation’s Largest Rent Decrease
It might make absolutely no sense to the average Boise resident, especially if one is a renter, but Boise is seeing a decrease in rent prices and it's the sharpest in the nation. Over the past couple of years, and really just before COVID-19 took over our lives, rent was...
6 Halloween Candies That Should Be Idaho’s Favorite But Aren’t
Happy Halloween! Preparing for Halloween this year I learned that Idaho is actually ranked as one of the Top "Sweet Toothed" States in America. But in my research, I also found out what Idaho's favorite candy is... and it's probably not what you're expecting. You might be expecting something like...
Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday
OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
Special Session Rebate Of Up To $600 For Idaho Residents
Idaho is looking out for its residents and giving out financial aid. The state has several existing funds to help citizens cope with high inflation. Another program that was on the books received approval in September.
