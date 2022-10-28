ADOT spreads freeway work throughout Valley this weekend

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The biggest project for construction crews continues to be work at the Broadway Curve in Phoenix and Tempe, but drivers in the rest of the Valley will face detours this weekend while road work takes place.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the following work will occur between Friday night, Oct. 28, and Monday morning, Oct. 31:

  • Eastbound I-10 will be closed between State Route 51 and US 60 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve improvement project.

All eastbound on-ramps between Third Street and Broadway Road, including the southbound SR 51, westbound Loop 202, southbound I-17 and southbound SR 143 ramps to eastbound I-10, will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street also will be closed.

Eastbound I-10 traffic north of downtown Phoenix can detour on eastbound Loop 202 and use southbound Loop 101 and westbound US 60 in Tempe to reconnect with I-10 beyond the closure, according to ADOT.

I-10 drivers in the West Valley also can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 to avoid the closure and reach I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

Note : 40th Street also will be closed in both directions between I-10 and Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane at Guadalupe Road overnight from 8:30 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work. The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed.

  • Northbound I-17 will be closed between Northern Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for Valley Metro light rail bridge construction.

Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also will closed. Detours: Consider using northbound SR 51 to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix to reach northbound I-17. Drivers on northbound I-17 can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure.

  • Westbound Loop 101 will be closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and SR 51 in the north Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for lane-striping work.

Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Cactus Road, Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard will be closed. Westbound Loop 101 on-ramps from Pima Road to Tatum Boulevard closed. Detour: Consider exiting northbound Loop 101 ahead of the closure and using alternate routes. Drivers exiting at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard can travel west and continue on Bell Road to northbound SR 51 to enter westbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can consider using westbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Cave Creek Road.

An alternate freeway route from the East Valley is westbound Loop 202 to northbound SR 51 to reach Loop 101. Note : One northbound Loop 101 lane between Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and the Pima Road exit will remain open. Expect delays and consider alternate routes, ADOT officials said.

  • Westbound Loop 303 will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for construction.

I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 will have restrictions with access limited to using Sonoran Desert Drive, east of I-17. I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open. Detour: Alternate routes include westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 beyond the closure.

  • Southbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to one lane (left three lanes closed) overnight between 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in the northwest Valley from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights. Oct. 30-Nov. 3 for pavement maintenance.

