ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

Banton Sets 25-Point Era Career Digs Record in Win Over FAU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team gave maximum effort today in a five-set battle with Florida Atlantic. The five-set match saw career-highs and even program records be set and pushed to new levels. The Blue Raiders (15-9, 4-6 C-USA) have found themselves on a two-match win streak...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders pull away in second half to blast past Miners

EL PASO, Texas — The Blue Raiders started and finished strong in the Mountain time zone on Saturday evening, riding the wave of a 10-0 first quarter and 14-3 second half to blast past UTEP 24-13 in the Sun Bowl. The Blue Raiders (4-4, 1-3 C-USA) forced four three...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

One last fall tournament for Blue Raiders in Charleston

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf has one last event on its fall calendar as it heads to Charleston, S.C., for the Daniel Island Intercollegiate. Charleston Southern hosts the event Sunday through Tuesday at Daniel Island Club. The Blue Raiders are one of 18 teams in the field.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

#TitleIX50: Blue Raider Volleyball’s LaTresa Doleman

A day without a smile is a day wasted. I'm not sure from who or where that statement came from, but it's how I've chosen to live my life every single day. Certainly, I've been blessed throughout my lifetime to be able to not only smile every day, but to help others do the same thing. After all, it's why we are all here, aren't we?
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU Rolls Past the Lady Techsters in a Sweep on Friday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team faced off with Louisiana Tech for their first match of the weekend. The Blue Raiders had a great day in the office offensively and defensively, hitting .352 as a team and holding the Lady Techsters to .149. The Blue Raiders (14-9,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer

The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
PARKER, TX
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade

It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy