Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Related
goblueraiders.com
Banton Sets 25-Point Era Career Digs Record in Win Over FAU
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team gave maximum effort today in a five-set battle with Florida Atlantic. The five-set match saw career-highs and even program records be set and pushed to new levels. The Blue Raiders (15-9, 4-6 C-USA) have found themselves on a two-match win streak...
goblueraiders.com
Barragan and Yibirin wrap up the fall slate at the Belmont/Lipscomb Invitational
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders completed the fall season at the Belmont/Lipscomb Invitational on Oct. 28-29. Camila Barragan and Karen Yibirin represented MTSU in the competition. The freshmen duo were able to use these matches to help when the spring season is here. FRIDAY. In doubles,...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders tied for fourth after first round of Daniel Island Intercollegiate
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Battling constant rain in addition to the course and field, Middle Tennessee men's golf finished the first day of the Daniel Island Intercollegiate in a tie for fourth place Sunday. MTSU shot a collective 304 (+16) in the soggy conditions at Daniel Island Club, led by Owen Stamper and Kevin Jegers.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders pull away in second half to blast past Miners
EL PASO, Texas — The Blue Raiders started and finished strong in the Mountain time zone on Saturday evening, riding the wave of a 10-0 first quarter and 14-3 second half to blast past UTEP 24-13 in the Sun Bowl. The Blue Raiders (4-4, 1-3 C-USA) forced four three...
goblueraiders.com
One last fall tournament for Blue Raiders in Charleston
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's golf has one last event on its fall calendar as it heads to Charleston, S.C., for the Daniel Island Intercollegiate. Charleston Southern hosts the event Sunday through Tuesday at Daniel Island Club. The Blue Raiders are one of 18 teams in the field.
goblueraiders.com
#TitleIX50: Blue Raider Volleyball’s LaTresa Doleman
A day without a smile is a day wasted. I'm not sure from who or where that statement came from, but it's how I've chosen to live my life every single day. Certainly, I've been blessed throughout my lifetime to be able to not only smile every day, but to help others do the same thing. After all, it's why we are all here, aren't we?
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Rolls Past the Lady Techsters in a Sweep on Friday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team faced off with Louisiana Tech for their first match of the weekend. The Blue Raiders had a great day in the office offensively and defensively, hitting .352 as a team and holding the Lady Techsters to .149. The Blue Raiders (14-9,...
Mansfield, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Mansfield. The South Grand Prairie High School basketball team will have a game with Lake Ridge High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
fox4news.com
Rain causes delays, cancelations of high school football, events Friday night
DALLAS - It was a rough night Friday for outdoor events like early trick-or-treating and high school football. Lightning delayed some games and threatened to delay others. One of the games delayed was at Highland Park, where they were taking on Richardson High School. Heavy rain and lightning forced officials...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
starlocalmedia.com
Top photos from Friday's state-ranked showdown between Allen and Prosper
In a meeting of teams ranked in the state's top 15, Prosper got the better of Allen, 29-24. Check out the action from Friday's rain-soaked showdown between state powerhouses.
No, Texas voting machines aren’t switching your votes
Sensitive touch screens aren’t always user friendly and make it easy for voters to accidentally select the wrong candidate. Voters should carefully review their ballots before submitting them.
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas' Historic Swiss Avenue Gets Safety Upgrade
It’s a historic piece of Dallas if you ask long-time resident, David Dean. “Many people don’t realize, but the middle of our street for a mile long is a city park. It’s the Swiss Avenue Linear Park,” said longtime resident David Dean. Grand homes and trees...
Dewberry Elementary Ceremonially Groundbreaking; Parker to Open Elementary #10
FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD invites our Forney Family to join us for the ceremonial groundbreaking of Mary Lou Dewberry Elementary on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. on Falcon Way. Ms. Dewberry and family will be in attendance for the event. Dewberry Elementary is the 10th elementary school...
Comments / 0