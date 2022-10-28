Read full article on original website
ITHACA, N.Y, (WHCU) – An active homicide investigation in Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department says the victim in today’s early morning stabbing incident has died. They’re being assisted in the investigation by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The homicide took place in the public area behind 131 East Green Street around 1:15 a.m. Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or has any information is asked to contact IPD.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials looking for a dog that bit someone in Ithaca. The bite occurred this morning near the Cornell Law School on College Avenue. The dog is described as a yellow lab named “Cider,” who was being walked on a leash by a woman with greying hair. The Tompkins County Health Department is trying to confirm the vaccination status of the dog to rule out the possibility of a rabies infection.
