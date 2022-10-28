Read full article on original website
CEI continues to grow with 8% increase for fall 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) saw an 8% increase in credit student enrollment over fall 2021. 2,324 credit students are enrolled for fall 2022 compared to 2,152 for fall 2021. Overall 2022 fiscal year, college-wide enrollment was 21,248 (fall 2021 through summer 2022). This...
PBS-TV Host to visit Idaho State and deliver public talk on democracy and politics
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A free community event is slated at Idaho State University for the week prior to America’s midterm elections as PBS host Alexander Heffner will deliver a lecture, “Civil Discourse in an Uncivil Age,” on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Salmon River Suites of the Student Union Building.
Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the donation of a building located at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls to the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. The building was previously used as a Church meeting house for local congregations...
Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Doom haunted attractions in Idaho Falls has been a local Halloween classic for five years. Attraction director, Brent Wilson says his Halloween obsession started very early on. “I started building home haunted houses, I think I was about eight years old when I first...
Trunk-or-treat provides accessible Halloween fun
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Brickyard Event Center in Ammon was the site of some Halloween fun Saturday. Camp Hayden, a local organization that seeks to provide accessible big fun for all, brought back its trunk-or-treat for its third year. The organization got its start six years ago, says...
RSV is on the rise, and a local clinic wants your help to find a vaccine
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Respiratory Syncytial Virus is on the rise, and Snake River Research is searching for a vaccine. RSV has been around for many years leaving doctors have trying to find a vaccine since the 1960’s. The virus is contagious and is typically spread through...
Officials encourage us to continue to dispose of old prescriptions
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – National Drug Take Back Day has come and gone, but officials say you don’t have to wait until next April to dispose of your unwanted prescriptions. Saturday while driving past College of Eastern Idaho in Ammon the Flashing Lights of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E vehicle helped people find their way to a place to dispose of their no longer needed prescription drugs.
Search for missing hunter continues Saturday
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The search for a missing Ammon man will pick-up again Saturday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says, earlier this week, they had to call off the search for 73-year-old Michael Faller due to weather. Faller has not been seen since he went...
How you can help “Stuff the Stocking”
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to Stuff the Stocking. On Friday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, the Sheriff’s Office will be raising funds for our annual Shop with a Cop event.
Missing hunter found dead
BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 10/31/22: The Butte County Sheriff’s Office’s reports K9 teams located the body of Michael Faller Saturday afternoon. His family was notified close to the scene. The Butte County Sheriff would like to thank volunteers, K9 teams, pilots and law enforcement agencies...
Police investigate rollover crash near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 94 near Blackfoot. According to police, a 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into...
