Pocatello, ID

CEI continues to grow with 8% increase for fall 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) saw an 8% increase in credit student enrollment over fall 2021. 2,324 credit students are enrolled for fall 2022 compared to 2,152 for fall 2021. Overall 2022 fiscal year, college-wide enrollment was 21,248 (fall 2021 through summer 2022). This...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Doom Attractions scares for D.A.R.E

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Doom haunted attractions in Idaho Falls has been a local Halloween classic for five years. Attraction director, Brent Wilson says his Halloween obsession started very early on. “I started building home haunted houses, I think I was about eight years old when I first...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Trunk-or-treat provides accessible Halloween fun

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Brickyard Event Center in Ammon was the site of some Halloween fun Saturday. Camp Hayden, a local organization that seeks to provide accessible big fun for all, brought back its trunk-or-treat for its third year. The organization got its start six years ago, says...
AMMON, ID
Officials encourage us to continue to dispose of old prescriptions

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – National Drug Take Back Day has come and gone, but officials say you don’t have to wait until next April to dispose of your unwanted prescriptions. Saturday while driving past College of Eastern Idaho in Ammon the Flashing Lights of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E vehicle helped people find their way to a place to dispose of their no longer needed prescription drugs.
AMMON, ID
Search for missing hunter continues Saturday

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The search for a missing Ammon man will pick-up again Saturday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says, earlier this week, they had to call off the search for 73-year-old Michael Faller due to weather. Faller has not been seen since he went...
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
How you can help “Stuff the Stocking”

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to Stuff the Stocking. On Friday, Nov. 4 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, the Sheriff’s Office will be raising funds for our annual Shop with a Cop event.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Missing hunter found dead

BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – UPDATE 10/31/22: The Butte County Sheriff’s Office’s reports K9 teams located the body of Michael Faller Saturday afternoon. His family was notified close to the scene. The Butte County Sheriff would like to thank volunteers, K9 teams, pilots and law enforcement agencies...
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
Police investigate rollover crash near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 a.m. on Sunday northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 94 near Blackfoot. According to police, a 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into...
BLACKFOOT, ID

