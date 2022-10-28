Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, AlabamaAna KimberGulf Shores, AL
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Related
Reminder: Lifeguard season ends in Orange Beach
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Here’s a reminder if you head out on the water. Lifeguards will not be on regular duty again until March of next year. A Facebook post by Orange Beach Surf Rescue said their beach season ended Friday. The post says patrols and response will be limited until March 2023. They […]
4 Great Mexican Restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama
Baldwin County, Alabama is home to many unique restaurants. You can find plenty of seafood and burger joints, but Mexican food is prevalent here as well! Let's take a look at some delicious Mexican restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
NWS Mobile confirms at least 6 tornadoes in southern Alabama from weekend storms
The National Weather Service in Mobile has confirmed at least 6 tornadoes in southern Alabama from the storms that moved through Saturday, October 28, 2022. Surveys are still ongoing and we will add to this web page as more official reports are released.
WAPT
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
utv44.com
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
Power outage tracker: More than 3K outages in Baldwin County
(WKRG) — Multiple possible tornadoes and the strong storms that brought them are sweeping across the Gulf Coast Saturday. We track those storms live here. We’re also looking at power outages across south Alabama. Alabama Power: At 7:23 p.m., the Alabama Power outage map showed more than 600 customers without power. We received multiple reports […]
Okaloosa County Lionfish initiative featured in PBS documentary Ocean Invaders
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Coastal Resource Team with Visit Destin-Fort Walton Beach is front and center for the new PBS documentary ‘Ocean Invaders.’ Okaloosa County’s tourism branch has a dedicated team working to control the invasive lionfish population. Tourism Director Jennifer Adams said team leader Alex Fogg has been at the forefront of this […]
utv44.com
The Greater Gulf State Fair returns to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile is officially open!. Thousands are expected to turn out at the fair, which lasts through November 6th at the fairgrounds off Cody Road. There's a little something for everyone... rides, games, shows, live music, and, of course, all...
alabamawx.com
Tornado on the Ground Approaching Foley in Baldwin County
It has been a rough afternoon and evening in coastal Mississippi and Alabama. There have been several reports of waterspouts, funnel clouds, and tornadoes from Mobile and Baldwin Counties. Currently, a confirmed tornado with debris is just west of highway 59 south-southwest of Foley. The circulation came onshore just west...
Amtrak Gulf Coast service’s fate headed for possible conclusion in December
A final decision could be coming in Amtrak’s quest to restart passenger rail service connecting Mobile to New Orleans. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board, in a news release Friday, set a Dec. 7 date for a voting conference into what could determine the fate of Amtrak operating a twice-daily service along freight rail lines owned and operated by CSX and Norfolk Southern. The proposed service includes four stops in Mississippi: Pascagoula, Biloxi, Gulfport and Bay St. Louis.
utv44.com
Florida woman killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a three-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, has claimed the life of a Cantonment, Fla., woman. Amber N. Wiggins, 35, was fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Armada she was driving caught fire after striking a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Akbar Shah Nazar Mohammad, 27, of San Antonio, Texas.
Storm cleanup following severe weather in Theodore
THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — High winds hit a Theodore neighborhood hard. People were busy cleaning up Sunday following Saturday night’s relentless severe weather threat. “Opened this front door and the tree tops over there just parted and you could see a funnel not touching the ground, come through I slammed the door got in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother and son crawl to safety after tornado flattens their home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Joann Balinsky and her 14-year-old son are sharing their story after a tornado flattened their home in Gulf Shores... leaving them with nothing. Balinsky spoke to FOX10 news, wincing through the pain of her injuries. “It happened so fast that you really can’t think of nothing...
denver7.com
Alabama town named best place to buy a beach house
Whether you’re in the market for a vacation home to rent out for added income, are looking to retire on the waterfront or are simply dreaming of living on the beach, you might want to set your sights on Alabama. Every year, the vacation rental management company Vacasa publishes...
WEAR
Car found on fire underneath Escambia County Eleven Mile Creek bridge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bridge in Escambia County has been blocked off Saturday evening after a car was found on fire underneath it. According to fire rescue, they responded to the call around 4 p.m. on Mobile Highway and Klondike Road in Beulah. Firefighters say crew members were able...
violetskyadventures.com
Enjoy a Wilderness Adventure on the Banks of Florida’s Blackwater River
This rare forestland is home to one of the largest contiguous ecosystems of wiregrass and longleaf pines. The famous blackwater comes from the seepage of these beautiful trees that tint the water dark colors. Named by the Muscogee people years ago, this panhandle state park features plenty of outdoor experiences.
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
When will Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway grow? Soon, planners hope
Since 2017, the first section of Mobile’s Three Mile Creek Greenway has stood as a tantalizing taste of a grand vision: A recreational pathway that will someday give runners, walkers and cyclists a path connecting Langan Park and the nearby USA campus to downtown. Five years later, the wait...
WALA-TV FOX10
West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.
Comments / 1