David Shaw among 247Sports' coaches on the hot seat

Despite his recent success David Shaw is still coaching for his job

Just a few weeks ago it was honestly a tad shocking to see that there was just one outlet that was putting David Shaw on the hot seat.

Not that you ever want someone to lose their job, especially when that someone has had as much success as Shaw, but the Cardinal had compiled four straight losses that were all fairly ugly. This led to more discussion about whether or not Shaw was the right guy for the job anymore. The Oregon State loss showed improvement for the most part, it was just the final seconds that hurt the Cardinal as they were unable to seal the deal. Regardless of his recent success, which includes a win against rival Notre Dame in South Bend and a victory against Arizona State which some think has taken the heat off him, 247Sports still believes that Shaw is at risk of losing his job.

In their recent edition of coaches on the hot seat, there were categories such as HOT (the highest), warmer, getting warmer, cool but not safe, and outliers to watch. Shaw fell under the outliers to watch category, which was explained as "Certainly changes are coming at programs we do not expect. There are several coaches struggling on the field but are expected to return next season for myriad reasons ranging from strong contracts, steep buyouts, support from the administration or a strong track record of rebounding after bad seasons. Still, these are names to watch as potential candidates on the chopping block when the carousel spins wildly in December."

He has a prime chance to really buy himself some more time in the coming weeks, as the Cardinal need to win just three out of their next five in order to make a bowl game. Three of the matchups are against teams that are at or below .500 with the other two being against ranked opponents.

I would agree with 247Sports' assessment of Shaw, because I think as someone who has had as much success as he has deserves a chance to adjust his staff in some way. That is of course unless the wheels fall off the bus in the final weeks, and the team looks like a disaster. If that is the case, parting ways with him may really be the best decision.