Ithaca, NY

NewsChannel 36

IPD arrest suspect in the murder of Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)--Ithaca police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an Ithaca man that took place on October 28th. Police say on Saturday, October 29th, they arrested 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan of Ithaca for the murder of 38-year-old Michael Moore. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree.
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing

Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County

NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
NEWARK, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Blotter

The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Police Respond to Downtown Stabbing

Police responded to a stabbing near the Green Street bus stop in Downtown Ithaca last night around 1:15 a.m. Following the incident, Tompkins County issued a SIREN alert advising residents to avoid the area of the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
WEEDSPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility

CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
CAYUGA, NY
WETM 18 News

House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
ITHACA, NY
14850.com

Two rescued in early morning Collegetown blaze, IFD reports

Two residents were rescued from apartments in a two-story duplex on Blair Street in Ithaca’s east hill in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a statement from the Ithaca Fire Department. Officials say firefighters, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene at 4:10am after the...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
BIG FLATS, NY

