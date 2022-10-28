Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
Related
Arrest made in Ithaca murder and victim identified
The Ithaca Police Department announced that they had made an arrest in the murder of an Ithaca man from early Friday morning.
NewsChannel 36
IPD arrest suspect in the murder of Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY)--Ithaca police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an Ithaca man that took place on October 28th. Police say on Saturday, October 29th, they arrested 39-year-old Jeremiah L. Jordan of Ithaca for the murder of 38-year-old Michael Moore. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree.
14850.com
Ithaca man arrested, victim identified, in downtown stabbing
Police have identified the victim in last week’s stabbing as 38-year-old Michael Monroe of Ithaca, and say Ithaca resident Jeremiah L. Jordan, 39, has been arrested in connection with the case. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, arraigned by Judge Seth Peacock, and remanded to Tompkins...
WHEC TV-10
Newark woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times
NEWARK, N.Y. – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Newark woman following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened on West Miller Street in the Village of Newark. Deputies arrested Casey A. McCabe, age 29, of Mobile Drive in Newark for assault, and...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
Police still on scene investigating early morning stabbing
ITHACA, N.Y.—Officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to a stabbing at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, near the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Library and Cayuga Street Parking Garage, according to a SIREN alert sent early this morning. Police are still on the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Blotter
The Broome County Sheriff's Office announces the arrest of inmates for various incidents inside the correctional facility. According to the sheriff's office, Vance Ferro of Binghamton struck another inmate in the face and head with punches and knee strikes. The victim sustained a head injury. Ferro was charged with Assault...
Trial Scheduled for Windsor Man Wounded in 2021 by Broome Deputy
According to Broome County Court documents, the trial was scheduled to start October 31 for a Windsor man who was wounded by a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy after firing a gun at a vehicle that turned around in his driveway over a year ago. News accounts following the incident...
Early morning stabbing now a homicide investigation
What was reported this morning as an investigation into a stabbing incident, has now become an active homicide investigation.
Three inmates arrested inside Broome County Jail
Three inmates have been arrested and charged with crimes that they allegedly committed while inside Broome County Jail.
Police release name of 5-year-old boy who died in large North Side house fire
Syracuse, N.Y. — Police have released the name of the 5-year-old boy who died in a large house fire on the North Side on Thursday. Elite Simmons, 5, died at Upstate University Hospital Thursday after firefighters pulled him from the burning house at 316 Douglas St, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police on Sunday.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Police Respond to Downtown Stabbing
Police responded to a stabbing near the Green Street bus stop in Downtown Ithaca last night around 1:15 a.m. Following the incident, Tompkins County issued a SIREN alert advising residents to avoid the area of the Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
Officer slashed in face at Cayuga Correctional Facility
CAYUGA, N.Y. (WETM) — A corrections officer sustained injuries to their face following a dispute with an inmate at the Cayuga Correctional Facility last week. According to the information provided by New York State Correctional Officers Police Benevolent Association, NYSCOPBA, they say an officer was slashed three times across the face by an inmate who […]
Another violent incident in Ithaca this morning
Law Enforcement Officials in Ithaca are reporting another violent incident that occurred in the early morning hours this morning.
Sheriff’s looking for Cortlandville larceny suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a man who they believe stole a wallet at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville.
House burns in early morning fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Fire crews in Ithaca responded to a neighborhood early Sunday for the report of an active structure fire. Crews responded to the 100 block of Blair St. in the city to the fire around 4:12 a.m. According to a post by the Ithaca Fire Department on Facebook, they were unaware if […]
14850.com
Two rescued in early morning Collegetown blaze, IFD reports
Two residents were rescued from apartments in a two-story duplex on Blair Street in Ithaca’s east hill in the early morning hours Sunday, according to a statement from the Ithaca Fire Department. Officials say firefighters, Bangs Ambulance paramedics, and police were dispatched to the scene at 4:10am after the...
NewsChannel 36
Early Morning Accident on I-86 Results in DWI Arrest
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) - A Painted Post area woman was arrested for aggravated DWI after an accident on I-86 Thursday morning in Big Flats. According to state police, no one was injured when the accident occurred around 7 AM in the eastbound direction. Melissa Bower-Schilberger, 46, was charged with...
Comments / 0