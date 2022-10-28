EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 29, 2022) – It was a challenging day for Mount St. Mary's men's water polo, falling twice in contests to Wagner and Fordham in New York City. Tommaso Baldineti was the leading scorer once again for the Mountaineers, scoring six of his seven goals in the Wagner game. Alexandros Bellesis followed him with five goals and Michael Lemishko along with Eli Thalos earned multi-goal efforts.

