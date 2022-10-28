Read full article on original website
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
mountathletics.com
Water Polo’s Comeback on Colonials Falls One Goal Short
EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 31, 2022) – Falling behind 7-4 after the first quarter, Mount St. Mary's men's water polo made a valiant comeback attempt. Despite limiting George Washington to five goals the rest of the way, the comeback fell one goal short in a 13-12 defeat. Goalkeeping was instrumental...
mountathletics.com
Mount Men’s Soccer Ends Home Slate Against Iona
EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 29, 2022) – By a 3-0 score, Mount St. Mary's men's soccer closed the book on the home portion of the schedule with a loss to the Iona Gaels. With one match to play, a spot in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship is not completely ruled out but the Mount must win in the season finale to have a chance.
mountathletics.com
Men’s Water Polo Endures Tough Day with Pair of Defeats
EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 29, 2022) – It was a challenging day for Mount St. Mary's men's water polo, falling twice in contests to Wagner and Fordham in New York City. Tommaso Baldineti was the leading scorer once again for the Mountaineers, scoring six of his seven goals in the Wagner game. Alexandros Bellesis followed him with five goals and Michael Lemishko along with Eli Thalos earned multi-goal efforts.
mountathletics.com
Mount Swimmers and Divers Split Saturday Meet at Home
Emmitsburg, Md. (October 29, 2022) – Mount St. Mary's men's swimming and diving team notch their first victory at home against Wagner 166-112. The women's swimmers and divers fell to Wagner 166-111. The Mountaineers' men's team placed first in 10 of 15 events, one loss mounted from the diving...
mountathletics.com
Mount Men’s Golf Rounds off the Season at the Ka’Anapali Classic
Emmitsburg, Md. (October 30, 2022) – The Mountaineers' men's golf team finishes the Ka'Anapali Classic in 19th place, shooting a final team score of 890 (+38). Sophomore Devin Smith led the Mountaineers today shooting an even par (71). Junior Ben Smith was the Mount's top competitor in the tournament, finishing tied for 40th place and posting a score of 212 (-1).
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA
Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
echo-pilot.com
A gift from her father 48 years ago, a Corvette rode in homecoming, now as Ms. Pa. Senior
A gift from her father in 1974, Delma Rivera-Lytle rode it for Central York's 1975 homecoming and as Grand Marshal for the 2022 York Halloween Parade.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Battle of the Bulge veterans tour WWII and Civil War sites
Over 150 members of the Battle of the Bulge Association (BOBA), including 10 Bulge veterans, visited Gettysburg recently for a weekend of fun, reunion, and education. The Battle of the Bulge, fought in 1944 and 1945, was the last major German offensive campaign during World War II. The veterans represented...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.
A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
More than 70 cats found in 'horrible' conditions; York County rescue steps in to help
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — More than 70 cats were found crammed in a tiny boarding house outside of York County. They were neglected, filthy, and starving. Feline Solutions in York County received a tip about the problem and has stepped in to help the owner whose home has been overrun as the animals multiply.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Where Pennsylvania’s Governor lives
Harrisburg (WHTM) — It may be referred to as a residence, but a lot of people think of it as the “Governor’s Mansion.” Until 1858, Pennsylvania did not have an official Governor’s home. A Governor would either rent or buy a house and use it during his time in office.
Dunkin’s new Community Cruiser mobile coffee truck set to hit the road with free samples
Dunkin’ of Central Pennsylvania will unveil the new Dunkin’ Community Cruiser next week. The mobile coffee truck will deliver free samples of hot and iced coffee at local community events. Its first event will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Lancaster Dunkin’ at...
New Year’s Eve to feature a Potato Roll drop
New Year’s Eve in Chambersburg will feature what is probably the community’s most well known product: A Martin’s Potato Roll. The rolls, made locally by Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, are distributed far and wide, in practically every state across the country. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. president, Sam...
Hulmeville Resident Grows His Army of Yard Zombies to 14, Spreading Halloween Fun in the Area
The Hulmeville native is known for decoration his yard with frightful zombies every year. A Bucks County resident has been creating one of the best Halloween sites in the area on his front yard, a great Halloween spectacle. JD Mullane wrote about the spooky sight for the Bucks County Courier Times.
After blast, fire tears through Pa. home: ‘It sounded like a bomb went off’
A neighbor reported hearing an explosion early Saturday morning before seeing fire roar through a red brick home on Easton’s South Side. “I heard the biggest, loudest boom,” said Angela Vacaro, 62, who has lived on the 100 block of Ann Street all her life. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”
erienewsnow.com
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, in Harrisburg, officials from the PA State Police, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and others encouraged residents to be mindful of unwanted or unused prescriptions around the house. Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and officials say it’s now easier than ever...
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
