Emmitsburg, MD

mountathletics.com

Water Polo’s Comeback on Colonials Falls One Goal Short

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 31, 2022) – Falling behind 7-4 after the first quarter, Mount St. Mary's men's water polo made a valiant comeback attempt. Despite limiting George Washington to five goals the rest of the way, the comeback fell one goal short in a 13-12 defeat. Goalkeeping was instrumental...
EMMITSBURG, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount Men’s Soccer Ends Home Slate Against Iona

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 29, 2022) – By a 3-0 score, Mount St. Mary's men's soccer closed the book on the home portion of the schedule with a loss to the Iona Gaels. With one match to play, a spot in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Championship is not completely ruled out but the Mount must win in the season finale to have a chance.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
mountathletics.com

Men’s Water Polo Endures Tough Day with Pair of Defeats

EMMITSBURG, Md. (October 29, 2022) – It was a challenging day for Mount St. Mary's men's water polo, falling twice in contests to Wagner and Fordham in New York City. Tommaso Baldineti was the leading scorer once again for the Mountaineers, scoring six of his seven goals in the Wagner game. Alexandros Bellesis followed him with five goals and Michael Lemishko along with Eli Thalos earned multi-goal efforts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mountathletics.com

Mount Swimmers and Divers Split Saturday Meet at Home

Emmitsburg, Md. (October 29, 2022) – Mount St. Mary's men's swimming and diving team notch their first victory at home against Wagner 166-112. The women's swimmers and divers fell to Wagner 166-111. The Mountaineers' men's team placed first in 10 of 15 events, one loss mounted from the diving...
EMMITSBURG, MD
mountathletics.com

Mount Men’s Golf Rounds off the Season at the Ka’Anapali Classic

Emmitsburg, Md. (October 30, 2022) – The Mountaineers' men's golf team finishes the Ka'Anapali Classic in 19th place, shooting a final team score of 890 (+38). Sophomore Devin Smith led the Mountaineers today shooting an even par (71). Junior Ben Smith was the Mount's top competitor in the tournament, finishing tied for 40th place and posting a score of 212 (-1).
EMMITSBURG, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Carlisle, PA

Carlisle was established in 1751 by Scots-Irish immigrants and served as the county seat of Cumberland County. It is nestled in the Cumberland Valley, an extremely fertile area for farming. Its small-town appeal extends to its many attractions, including museums, antique shops, and a weekly farmer's market. It's also home...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash shuts down US 222 North in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 northbound between 3 miles south of Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE and Exit: TO PA 272 – OREGON PIKE. All lanes are closed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Vehicle crash kills one in central Pa.

A single-vehicle crash in Manheim Township killed one occupant Friday night, according to WGAL. The crash occurred at around 5:20 p.m. near the Hunsicker Road exit of Route 222, WGAL said. That’s about 2 miles north of the Route 30 interchange. Police did not release any additional information about the crash.
MANHEIM, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Where Pennsylvania’s Governor lives

Harrisburg (WHTM) — It may be referred to as a residence, but a lot of people think of it as the “Governor’s Mansion.” Until 1858, Pennsylvania did not have an official Governor’s home. A Governor would either rent or buy a house and use it during his time in office.
HARRISBURG, PA
fcfreepress

New Year’s Eve to feature a Potato Roll drop

New Year’s Eve in Chambersburg will feature what is probably the community’s most well known product: A Martin’s Potato Roll. The rolls, made locally by Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, are distributed far and wide, in practically every state across the country. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. president, Sam...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, in Harrisburg, officials from the PA State Police, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), and others encouraged residents to be mindful of unwanted or unused prescriptions around the house. Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day and officials say it’s now easier than ever...
HARRISBURG, PA

