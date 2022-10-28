Read full article on original website
Chicago Police Officer Struck by Vehicle Fleeing South Side Traffic Stop
A Chicago police officer was hospitalized Monday after a stolen vehicle struck him during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side. According to police, officers stopped a car in the 1600 block of West 84th Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. When they asked the driver to step out...
NBC Chicago
Up to 14 People Injured After Shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park Neighborhood, Police Say
More than one dozen people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday night. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, a group of people were gathered near the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. when at least two individuals in a dark SUV began “randomly shooting into the crowd."
2 Killed, 2 Injured When SUV Slams Into School Bus in Kane County
Two people were killed and two others were injured after an SUV slammed into the back of a school bus in unincorporated Campton Township on Monday, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies say. According to officials, the collision occurred near the intersection of Empire Road and Kingswood Drive at approximately 3:45...
Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights
A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials. The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.
Person Killed After SUV Slams Into Back of Semi-Trailer on Stevenson Near Lemont
One person has been killed in a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Lemont Road on the inbound Stevenson Expressway Tuesday. NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene on Tuesday, observing an SUV that had become wedged underneath the rear of a semi-trailer at the location.
‘We Cannot Continue to Normalize This': Activists, Alderman Outraged At Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago police continue to search for suspects and a motive after a mass shooting in Garfield Park on Halloween night. At least 14 people were hit by gunfire, including three children. A woman was also injured trying to escape when she was hit by an oncoming car. "It began, then...
At Least 14 People, Including 3 Children, Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Garfield Park
At least 14 people were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Garfield Park on Chicago's west side Monday night, police say. According to officials, three of the victims were children. The youngest victim, a 3-year-old boy, was last listed in serious condition, police said. The incident took place at approximately...
Group Calls For More Surveillance Cameras in Fulton Market Area in Effort to Curb Crime
The Fulton Market Association is calling on Chicago's mayor and the City Council to spend $5 million immediately for 200 police cameras from Fulton Market west to Garfield Park. The group just released one business’ surveillance video of a drive-by shooting that sent customers ducking and running for cover in...
At Least 5 Dead, 22 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Gun Violence, Police Say
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and another 22 injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend. Chicago police say the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Waller. Authorities say a 26-year-old man...
NBC Chicago
2 Killed, 5 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Unincorporated Waukegan
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that two people, including an eight-month-old boy, were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Waukegan. According to authorities, a Dodge SUV was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday. At the...
NBC Chicago
Lightfoot Calls For ‘Statewide Ban' on ‘Weapons of War' After Garfield Park Mass Shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood left at least 14 people injured, including 3 children. "Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war...
Woman Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Hanover Park House Fire
One woman died and two firefighters sustained injuries in a fire that erupted at a home Sunday afternoon in suburban Hanover Park, according to authorities. The fire was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. at a residence in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street, said Fire Chief Eric Fors of the Hanover Park Fire Department. Two children were inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to escape, authorities said.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Supervisor Quits Amid Probe Into Racist, Incendiary Social Media Post
A Chicago police supervisor retired earlier this month amid an investigation into racist and other incendiary comments he made on a Facebook account he falsely claimed had been hacked. Police Lt. John Cannon, who once served as a watch commander of the Near North Police District, stepped down on Oct....
As Halloween Nears, Here Are Trick-or-Treat Times for Dozens of Chicago Suburbs
One of the most-loved spooky season traditions is just hours way - trick-or-treating. Children dressed in Halloween costumes will flood neighborhoods across Chicago and the suburbs, going house to house hoping for some sweet treats. From Grayslake to Wheaton and plenty of suburbs in between, here's a list of when...
11 Rabid Bats Found Across Cook County
So far in 2022, 11 bats have tested positive for rabies across Cook County, the county's Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) said in a press release on Monday. According to Dr. Tom Wake, DVM, administrator of the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control, a "significant" number of the bats were found inside people's homes. And though rabies is a preventable disease, it is "always fatal to unvaccinated pets," and "almost always fatal to humans if left untreated," Wake said.
Toothless in Chicago: Top 10 Towns Where Most, Fewest Seniors Have Lost All Their Teeth — and What It Tells Us
Your smile can say a lot about your overall health. According to the most recent statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, one in every six adults 65 or older has lost all of his or her teeth. It’s twice as likely to happen to senior citizens who suffer from emphysema, heart disease or who have a history of strokes.
NBC Chicago
Where to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area
If you find yourself with heaps of leftover Halloween candy, you may be wondering what you can do with all the extra treats. Donating candy is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week
Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
NBC Chicago
Is Loss of Smell Still a Common COVID Symptom? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In
With each new subvariant of COVID, scientists have said that a loss of a sense of smell has become less and less common, but Chicago’s top doctor says that patients can still experience issues if they contract the virus. Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public...
