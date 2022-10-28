ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Up to 14 People Injured After Shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park Neighborhood, Police Say

More than one dozen people, including three children, were injured in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Monday night. According to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, a group of people were gathered near the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. when at least two individuals in a dark SUV began “randomly shooting into the crowd."
NBC Chicago

Person in Custody After Possibly Contaminated Halloween Candy Reported in South Chicago Heights

A person is in custody after Halloween candy that was possibly contaminated was reported and turned in to police in South Chicago Heights on Monday, according to officials. The candy thought to be contaminated appeared as yellow gummy bears inside a black plastic zip-up pouch with no branding or print. Police said the candy was reported to them by a mother and grandmother of a child on Cherry Lane in the southern suburb.
SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 5 Others Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Unincorporated Waukegan

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that two people, including an eight-month-old boy, were killed and five others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in unincorporated Waukegan. According to authorities, a Dodge SUV was traveling northbound on Green Bay Road just after 4 p.m. Saturday. At the...
WAUKEGAN, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Killed, 2 Firefighters Hurt in Hanover Park House Fire

One woman died and two firefighters sustained injuries in a fire that erupted at a home Sunday afternoon in suburban Hanover Park, according to authorities. The fire was reported at approximately 3:52 p.m. at a residence in the 7300 block of Thornwood Street, said Fire Chief Eric Fors of the Hanover Park Fire Department. Two children were inside the home at the time of the fire and managed to escape, authorities said.
HANOVER PARK, IL
NBC Chicago

11 Rabid Bats Found Across Cook County

So far in 2022, 11 bats have tested positive for rabies across Cook County, the county's Department of Animal and Rabies Control (ARC) said in a press release on Monday. According to Dr. Tom Wake, DVM, administrator of the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control, a "significant" number of the bats were found inside people's homes. And though rabies is a preventable disease, it is "always fatal to unvaccinated pets," and "almost always fatal to humans if left untreated," Wake said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Where to Donate Leftover Halloween Candy in the Chicago Area

If you find yourself with heaps of leftover Halloween candy, you may be wondering what you can do with all the extra treats. Donating candy is a great way to spread the sweet spirit. Nonprofit organization Soldiers' Angels runs a Treats For Troops program that collects candies and sends them...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

All-Day Christmas Music Returns to Chicago Radio Station This Week

Classic Christmas music returns to Chicago's radio airwaves this week with around-the-clock offerings to get listeners into the holiday spirit. The all-day Christmas playlist begins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 93.9 LITE FM announced on Halloween. In celebration, the station plans to host a three-hour commercial free holiday kick-off on the big day.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy