halfanewfie2
4d ago
Someone needs to get their story straight.... yesterday was full of stories about California being in for the driest warmest winter ever.....
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona is in for a major cooldown as temps are expected to drop: Live radar, updates
Much of Arizona is in for a major cool down as the National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep through the latter part of this week, and that includes snow. Some parts of the state, including Phoenix metro, will feel daily highs in the lows 60s by the end of the week.
SoCal forecast: Rain continues through Wednesday as temps stay cool this week
Southern California is kicking off November with some clouds and a slight chance of rain as temperatures stay cool this week.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
kyma.com
Seasonable start to November before major weather changes enters the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting November off with seasonably warm and dry conditions before a storm system passes through the region by the middle of this week. A polar trough will sweep through Southern California which a major cold front will drop our temperatures 15-20 degrees normal later this week.
Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California
A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
AZFamily
Winter storms takes aim on Arizona, First Alert Weather Day on Thursday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The relatively quiet weather of the past week or so will change quite rapidly beginning tomorrow afternoon into Thursday. It will be the first big weather storm of the season with up to 12″ of snow possible in the highest elevations, with the Flagstaff area potentially getting 6″ or more. The Valley will see scattered showers as well on Thursday but not super heavy. Rainfall amounts of .25″ of an inch or less are expected. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees in 24 hours.
Fall storm set to bring wind, rain, snow and a blast of cold air this week!
A fall storm is moving into Arizona bringing wind, rain, snow and a big blast of cold air. We're tracking everything you need to know to get ready for it.
Arizona Winters Are Expected To Look At Lot Different In The Future
"The research shows a positive precipitation change..."
nbcpalmsprings.com
Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm
(CNS) – Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring...
Winter storms bears down on California
A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
signalscv.com
Rain showers and high winds expected to hit SCV
Santa Clarita residents were predicted to be going to sleep Tuesday night accompanied by the sound of rain that will possibly continue until the morning, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service stated, as of Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., that there was a 60% chance of rain...
flagscanner.com
NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast
From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind, rain, snow and a BIG cool-down coming!
PHOENIX — Major changes are coming to Arizona this week as a big fall storm system moves in. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Thursday, putting us around 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!. Winds are also picking up as this storm system approaches. Expect...
A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
LA Is Facing a Major Natural Disaster—and It's Not Related to Earthquakes
Scientists have warned almost 1 million people would be impacted from flooding, with disadvantaged communities at greatest risk.
