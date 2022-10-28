ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

halfanewfie2
4d ago

Someone needs to get their story straight.... yesterday was full of stories about California being in for the driest warmest winter ever.....

KTLA

Cold front to bring rain, wind and snow to drought-parched California

A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska headed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings were set to go into effect in much of the Sierra Nevada by […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Winter storms takes aim on Arizona, First Alert Weather Day on Thursday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The relatively quiet weather of the past week or so will change quite rapidly beginning tomorrow afternoon into Thursday. It will be the first big weather storm of the season with up to 12″ of snow possible in the highest elevations, with the Flagstaff area potentially getting 6″ or more. The Valley will see scattered showers as well on Thursday but not super heavy. Rainfall amounts of .25″ of an inch or less are expected. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees in 24 hours.
ARIZONA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Temperatures To Nosedive, Snow Possible With Arrival Of Storm

(CNS) – Temperatures will plunge and dustings of snow around Idyllwild and other mountain locations are possible midweek as a storm system rolls in from the north, with the tail end of it sweeping across the Inland Empire, according to the National Weather Service. “This incoming system will bring...
IDYLLWILD-PINE COVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Winter storms bears down on California

A First Alert Weather Alert in place for tomorrow through early Thursday as a storm approaches. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. this afternoon through midnight Wednesday for the mountains of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties, along with areas adjacent. Wind gusts will peak on Wednesday, but it will remain The post Winter storms bears down on California appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
signalscv.com

Rain showers and high winds expected to hit SCV

Santa Clarita residents were predicted to be going to sleep Tuesday night accompanied by the sound of rain that will possibly continue until the morning, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service stated, as of Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., that there was a 60% chance of rain...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
flagscanner.com

NWS Flagstaff: Northern Arizona Snow Forecast

From the NWS in Flagstaff: Rain and snow showers are expected across northern Arizona starting Wednesday Night and lasting into Friday, with the heaviest expected Thursday morning/afternoon. Minor accumulations are expected down to about 5000 feet with around 4 to 8 inches expected above 6500 feet. Keep up with the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
FOX40

A rainy and snowy start to November: This is what you need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The first day of November will coincide with the first winter storm of the season in Northern California, bringing “significant mountain snow” in the Sierra Nevada and a higher possibility of rain in the Northern Central Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tap here to view FOX40’s Weather Center, with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

When does daylight saving time end in California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s about that time to turn your clocks back an hour.  Daylight savings time officially ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6, and it will return at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023.  States that observe daylight savings lose an hour, making the day 25 hours and causing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

How to Grow an Evergreen Arizona Cypress

Arizona Cypress has the same cultural needs as most other cypress species. A valid Arizona native growing naturally at the 3,500- to 6,000-foot elevation, the Arizona Cypress, is collected by conifer lovers around the globe. It is an exceptional choice for xeriscape and desert landscaping for its toughness in dry, windy climates. Often used as a living Christmas tree through the holiday season, the tree grows at a moderate two-foot pace every season, growing 25’ H x 12’ W in most yards. Groves of Arizona Cypress can be found on Prescott’s backside, standing 40’ tall with age.
ARIZONA STATE

