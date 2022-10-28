ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

11 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon

The best Black Friday deals from Amazon are still coming hard and fast because the holiday is not yet upon us and the mega-retailer prefers to keep consumers on the hook for as long as possible—spending as much money as possible. To that end, here are some of the...
WRAL

Amazon: LEGO $10 off $50 deal, HOT toy sale (Barbie, Hot Wheels, magnetic tiles), Crocs starting at $24.10 (52% off), Fire Tablets 50% off

Amazon has some super deals right now including a HOT toy sale on top brands (Barbie, Hot Wheels, LeapFrog, VTech, magnetic tiles), Crocs starting at $24.10 (52% off), Fire Tablets and Kids Fire Tablets for 50% off, Dearfoams, Isotoner and Easy Spirit slippers and shoes up to 81% off and more! See the list of deals below.
TechRadar

Black Friday starts November 7 at Walmart - here's all you need to know

Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday 2022 as the holiday shopping season draws ever closer. The retailer announced in a press release (opens in new tab) that it will bring back its weekly 'Black Friday Deals for Days' events throughout the whole of November featuring significant deals across electronics, home, toys, clothing, and more as well as popular brands such as Apple, Dyson, and Lego.
People

Shoppers Say This Cordless Stick Vacuum Cuts Their Cleaning Time in Half, and It's on Sale

“It gets a shocking amount of dog hair and dust every time I use it” Of all of the glamorous activities out there, vacuuming is definitely not one of them. But regardless, this mundane chore is important to keeping your house tidy — and your stress levels down (a clean home is a happy home!) If you're one of those people that would rather do literally anything else besides vacuuming, Amazon shoppers are convinced that giving this cordless vacuum a try will change that. Even more so, you...
WRAL

Target: PowerXL 8qt Vortex Pro Air Fryer only $59.99 (reg. $129.99), KitchenAid 5qt Stand Mixer only $249.99 (reg. $449.99), Military 10% off discount

Target has a new sale including the PowerXL 8qt Vortex Pro Air Fryer for only $59.99 (reg. $129.99), KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer only $249.99 (reg. $449.99), Shark Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for only $299.99 (reg. $579.99), 20% off maternity clothes and nursing bras, a 10% military discount and more! Read on for the list of deals.
Albany Herald

The Best Nordstrom Pre-Black Friday Sales Happening Now—Shop Deals on Sam Edelman, Free People and Olaplex

On your mark, get set, save! Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, but early Black Friday sales have already started across a range of major retailers. That includes Nordstrom, which is offering impressive discounts on a slew of products, from beauty, fashion, home, and more categories. Check these out as you gear up for the official Black Friday.
WFMJ.com

Walmart to offer 'Black Friday Deals for Days' in stores, online throughout November

If you're looking for deals beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart has you covered throughout the month of November. The grocery store chain will be offering Black Friday deals every week throughout the month of November leading up to Black Friday through its "Black Friday Deals for Days" promotion.
MLive.com

QVC has early Black Friday sale prices on electronics, tech

Stock up on your electronics and tech essentials during early Black Friday deals at QVC. Discover deals on cameras, laptops, Bluetooth speakers, or streaming and security items. Plus, you’ll find gift giving ideas, including earbuds, games and more. QVC has great deals on Apple bundles, Apple MacBooks and HP...
WRAL

Target: KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer only $249.99 (reg. $449.99), Military 10% off discount starting Oct. 30, Shark EZ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum only $299.99 (reg. $579.99)

Target has a new sale including the KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer only $249.99 (reg. $449.99), Shark Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base for only $299.99 (reg. $579.99), Oster 6 Cup Nonstick Electric Rice Cooker for only $15, 20% off maternity clothes and nursing bras, a military discount starting Oct. 30 and more! Read on for the list of deals.
WRAL

Buy 1 Get 2 FREE boots for adults and kids at JCPenney!

Boots for adults and kids are on sale Buy 1 Get 2 FREE at JCPenney!. The sale is valid through October 31, 2022 at JCPenney.com HERE!. Additional Deals. * Early Black Friday Jewelry...
AOL Corp

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling car vac is just $15 — save over 60%

Here are just a few things that are probably in your car right now but shouldn’t be: dirt, Dorito dust, dog hair, tiny pieces of paper, pretzel remnants, an errant French fry from your last pit stop. But take heart: with Amazon's bestselling car vacuum your ride will feel as fresh as when you first got it. And right now, you can get this handy sucker for just $15 (was $40) when you apply the on-page coupon.
ETOnline.com

Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022

The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts ﻿on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.

