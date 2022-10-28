Read full article on original website
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
Metro starts cracking down on fare evasion
In recent weeks, Metro has been issuing warnings to riders who do not pay the fares required to ride the systems trains and buses. And starting Tuesday, police will begin issuing tickets again. The transit system said fare evasion results in tens of millions of dollars in unpaid fares. It...
New fare evasion fines to start Tuesday, riders have mixed reactions
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fare evasion on Metro isn’t anything new, but now WMATA is cracking down on those who don’t pay for their ride. Starting on November 1, Metro will begin issuing fines across the DMV for people caught skipping out on their fare. In the District, the penalty is $50. In Maryland […]
Montgomery County officials launch integrated microgrid powered bus depot
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A ribbon cutting was held at the Brookville Smart Energy Depot in Silver Spring Monday. The bus depot is part of the nation’s largest solar bus charging infrastructure project. The bus depot will help provide clean energy to the County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT)...
Metro's Silver Line extension finally has an opening date
WASHINGTON — The Metro will be all-set to scoot travelers off to Dulles International Airport just in time for the holidays, officials confirmed Monday. The airport, along with five other new stops in Loudoun County, will finally be Metro accessible thanks to the Silver Line extension, which will officially be complete on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The new stations on the extension that are opening include Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
Seminary Road sees decrease in crashes following road safety plan
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A road report in Alexandria, Virginia shows that crashes on Seminary Road between North Howard Street and Quaker Lane went down 41 percent since it was taken from four lanes down to two. This data comes from a report on the Seminary Road Complete Streets Project....
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling to get almost 150,000 voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars are...
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
DC official claims someone threatened his office over ‘Marion Barry Avenue’ proposal
WASHINGTON — The debate over whether D.C. should rename a heavily used road has once grabbed the attention of lawmakers and the public. Ward Eight Councilmember Trayon White recently introduced emergency legislation to rename the entirety of Good Hope Road to Marion Barry Avenue. Barry, also known as the...
Report: Architect of the Capitol chased collision suspect in government vehicle, misrepresented himself as officer
WASHINGTON — The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) repeatedly allowed family members to use government vehicles and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer after chasing a hit-and-run suspect in an AOC-owned Jeep Grand Cherokee in 2020, according to an inspector general report released Tuesday. The report, compiled by...
DC's Safe Passage program is a first step toward protecting DC kids from trauma
WASHINGTON — D.C. advocates say violence between kids starts as they're heading to school and in class. Multiple programs are working to mentor students out of that cycle. At Ingenuity Prep in southeast D.C., it starts with a "good morning!" from David Flythe -- Mr. Flythe to the kids.
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
3 men charged after armed robbery leads to crash with Metro bus during police pursuit in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Three men are facing multiple charges after they crashed a van into the back of a Metro bus during a police chase Monday afternoon in Silver Spring, Maryland, officials said. Montgomery County Police officers responded to the 9300 block of Branch Road for a reported...
Virginia Elections: What you need, voter rights and accessibility accommodations
Election Day is quickly approaching, and we wanted to give you the rundown of what you can expect as you approach the polls. First things first, before going to vote, you should know exactly where your polling place is. Your polling place depends on the district you live in. Click here to find out your polling place. However, if you are voting early, click here to find your local early voting location.
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
WUSA9 talks state of crime, youth offenders with DC Police Chief Contee
WASHINGTON — D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee joined WUSA9's Larry Miller Monday to talk about crime in the city, what the chief has observed and what progress the department hopes to see moving forward. Contee specified that the department is continuing to focus on violent crime. He said, despite...
