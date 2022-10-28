ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Metro starts cracking down on fare evasion

In recent weeks, Metro has been issuing warnings to riders who do not pay the fares required to ride the systems trains and buses. And starting Tuesday, police will begin issuing tickets again. The transit system said fare evasion results in tens of millions of dollars in unpaid fares. It...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Metro's Silver Line extension finally has an opening date

WASHINGTON — The Metro will be all-set to scoot travelers off to Dulles International Airport just in time for the holidays, officials confirmed Monday. The airport, along with five other new stops in Loudoun County, will finally be Metro accessible thanks to the Silver Line extension, which will officially be complete on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The new stations on the extension that are opening include Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Virginia Elections: What you need, voter rights and accessibility accommodations

Election Day is quickly approaching, and we wanted to give you the rundown of what you can expect as you approach the polls. First things first, before going to vote, you should know exactly where your polling place is. Your polling place depends on the district you live in. Click here to find out your polling place. However, if you are voting early, click here to find your local early voting location.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy