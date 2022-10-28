ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Reveals Photo From Sheamus’ Wedding

A former WWE star has revealed a photo from Sheamus’ wedding. As previously noted, former three-time WWE Champion Sheamus will be out of action on WWE TV due to getting married over this weekend. This was revealed as the real reason why The Bloodline took out the Celtic Warrior...
ComicBook

Emma Makes Shocking Return to WWE, Ronda Rousey Cheats to Retain SmackDown Women's Title

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was not lacking for Champions, as both Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey were present for the blue brand's new episode. Rousey came out to the ring and though she took aim at the crowd a bit in her opening promo, she was still going to hold her open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship, but it wasn't Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, or Raquel Rodriguez that answered the challenge. Instead, it was a surprise return, as Emma made her grand return to WWE and SmackDown after five years away from the company, and she was now facing Rousey for the Title.
Boxing Insider

Jake Paul Bests Anderson Silva In Slugfest

Although purists may have scoffed, it was one of the biggest fights of 2022. Anderson Silva, the former UFC great and impressive – if not aging – boxer was facing none other than Jake Paul himself, a social media influencer turned serious fighter with a thunderous punch. The crowd in Glendale Arizona was loud and vocal as the two men entered the ring. The time for pre hype fight, however, was over.
ewrestlingnews.com

More Photos From Sheamus’ Wedding Posted Online

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, WWE Superstar Sheamus got married on Friday. Yesterday, former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry took to Twitter to post a bunch of photos from the ceremony. Fast forward to today where Drew McIntyre, who was one of Sheamus’ groomsmen for...
Fightful

Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
tjrwrestling.net

“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event

AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
ewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross Announced For RAW, Brothers Of Destruction News

WWEShop.com is selling a new Brothers of Destruction Signature Series replica title belt. You can head over to the website to grab one for $499.99. In other news, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross has been announced for Monday’s episode of RAW. As of this...
ComicBook

Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Creepy WWE SmackDown Debut

After Karrion Kross and Madcap Moss battled in the ring on SmackDown, it was time for Bray Wyatt to step into the arena, and his entrance lit up the crowd. Wyatt couldn't have been more thankful for the reception from the crowd, who were chanting welcome back at one point. He then launched into a passionate promo about this being the real Bray Wyatt without a mask, though he did say that he has done terrible things and will do spectacular things moving forward. Then the lights went out and someone started talking on the screen, and it was the person that had been teased last week. After telling Wyatt he was wearing a mask and that Wyatt can't hide from him, the person introduced himself as Uncle Howdy, and you can watch the full video below.
wrestletalk.com

Fans Notice Interesting Connection Between Released WWE Star & ‘Uncle Howdy’

The mystery surrounding Bray Wyatt continued at the climax of last night’s SmackDown show, when Bray Wyatt continued to shed his former skin in an in-ring promo. However, he was once again cut off by a mysterious man on the titantron, this time showing his face and officially referring to himself as ‘Uncle Howdy’.

