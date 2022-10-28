Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
'47 Chevy Coupe recovered in Oregon, as vehicle thefts see usual spike in colder months
SHASTA COUNTY — On Thursday, a classic car was reported stolen from a private storage unit in Redding, just off Airport Road. Less than two days later, the vintage 1947 Chevy Coupe, worth between $40,000 and $50,000, if not more, was found in Douglas County, Ore., a rural area, at what law enforcement say is a drug house.
KDRV
People redirected to nearby clinic after The Merrick closes early on last day of operation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- At about 11 this morning, people were left confused and frustrated when The Merrick clinic did not open at their desired time. The Merrick clinic was scheduled for their last day of operations today, October 30 from 11am to 4pm. Once staff members arrived, they told those...
KDRV
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
KVAL
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit
Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
kptv.com
California couple found safe after reported missing while traveling through Oregon
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. The DCSO announced both had been found safe around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
KVAL
Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
eastidahonews.com
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
beachconnection.net
Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago Light
(Charleston, Oregon) - On August 3, 2013, there was an important moment in Oregon coast history that now lies quite a bit below the radar. It was when local tribes got back something precious that was stolen from them some 150 years before. Cape Arago's lighthouse - near Coos Bay – originally known as Chief's Island, was signed over to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siletz. In a ceremony led by Captain Mark Reynolds, Commander of Coast Guard Sector North Bend, the headland that housed a lighthouse since the 1860s and even a Coast Guard station for awhile went back into the right hands. (Cape Arago Lighthouse near Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
KDRV
Two drivers expected to survive after major collision near Central Point
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- Two drivers are expected to survive after they were involved in a major-vehicle collision Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hamrick Road and Pine Street in Central Point. According to Jackson County Sergeant John Richmond, both the driver of a UPS and semi-truck only sustained minor injures...
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
KDRV
FireWatch: Lower Rogue River campfire restrictions lifted
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Changes in weather are allowing people along the Lower Rogue River to have campfires, effective today. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District (ODF) are lifting campfire restrictions on Wild Portion of Lower Rogue River, also called the Wild & Scenic (Lower) Rogue River as it flows across Josephine and Curry Counties.
KDRV
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
kqennewsradio.com
MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE
Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 27
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
kptv.com
Man arrested in Medford after ramming police car, barricading himself in warehouse
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after ramming a police car and barricading himself in a warehouse while trying to escape, according to the Medford Police Department. Police originally responded to a report of a possible stolen car at 7:20 a.m. in the area of Crater Lake...
