ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KVAL

Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28

On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon counties battle misinformed election lawsuit

Twelve Oregon counties, along with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, have been named as defendants in a federal lawsuit concerned with election security. The 13 plaintiffs in the case, who are driven by the disproven theory that the 2020 election was stolen, say Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Klamath and Coos counties and Fagan fueled “a profound crisis of confidence that constitutes de facto voter suppression and disenfranchisement,” in a suit filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
eastidahonews.com

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
beachconnection.net

Tales of the End of a South Oregon Coast Lighthouse: Chief's Island and Arago Light

(Charleston, Oregon) - On August 3, 2013, there was an important moment in Oregon coast history that now lies quite a bit below the radar. It was when local tribes got back something precious that was stolen from them some 150 years before. Cape Arago's lighthouse - near Coos Bay – originally known as Chief's Island, was signed over to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siletz. In a ceremony led by Captain Mark Reynolds, Commander of Coast Guard Sector North Bend, the headland that housed a lighthouse since the 1860s and even a Coast Guard station for awhile went back into the right hands. (Cape Arago Lighthouse near Coos Bay, courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT

A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
CANYONVILLE, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Lower Rogue River campfire restrictions lifted

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Changes in weather are allowing people along the Lower Rogue River to have campfires, effective today. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District (ODF) are lifting campfire restrictions on Wild Portion of Lower Rogue River, also called the Wild & Scenic (Lower) Rogue River as it flows across Josephine and Curry Counties.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MISSING COUPLE LOCATED BY SEARCH AND RESCUE

Two people the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for, were located Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said 81-year old Charles Waller and his wife, 79-year old Kathleen Waller were found by Douglas County Search and Rescue. O’Dell said the couple were camping at a recreation site near Glendale. It was an area that did not have cellular phone service. The Waller’s were safe and did not require any further assistance.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 27

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
BANDON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy