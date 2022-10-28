BRISTOL – The Bristol Farmers Market wrapped for the season this past weekend, with organizers seeing increased turnout and happy vendors and visitors this year. The Farmers Market was held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bristol Health Medical Center Parking lot at 15 Riverside Ave., run by both the City of Bristol and the Rotary Club of Bristol. This past Saturday, Oct. 29, was the final day of the 2022 season.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO