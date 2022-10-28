ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn

Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn, 97, of Bristol, widow of Frederick Kohl and Daniel Bugryn, died on Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at The Pines at Bristol. Janet was born in Bristol on July 3, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Louise (LeBeau) Lucier. She was a lifelong Bristol resident who attended local schools, and a parishioner of St Matthew Church, Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Robert 'Bob' Allen Heister

Robert “Bob” Allen Heister passed away unexpectedly at home the evening of Oct. 26, 2022. He was born Jan. 25, 1951 in Elgin, IL to Alfred and Mildred Heister. He graduated from Elgin High School and was educated at Northern Illinois University. A Midwesterner at heart, Bob spent...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at George Sobestanovich

No one doesn’t like George Sobestanovich. A Bristol high graduate from the late 1950’s, he has a lot of friends and knows a lot of this town. Here’s a photo of this fellow, someone I’ve always enjoyed when he stopped by the Press office to see me or purchase a copy of the newspaper.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti

Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti, 91, of Bristol, widow of Michael Masotti, Jr.,a decorated Korean war veteran, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022. Born on Sept. 10, 1931 in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Phaneuf) Leveillee. Virginia was a stay-at-home mom for the...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years

PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol's Farmers Market wraps for the season

BRISTOL – The Bristol Farmers Market wrapped for the season this past weekend, with organizers seeing increased turnout and happy vendors and visitors this year. The Farmers Market was held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bristol Health Medical Center Parking lot at 15 Riverside Ave., run by both the City of Bristol and the Rotary Club of Bristol. This past Saturday, Oct. 29, was the final day of the 2022 season.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers

BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Central loses to Middletown, ensures first losing season since 2013

MIDDLETOWN – Bristol Central’s defensive struggles continued Friday night as the Rams dropped their fifth straight game 34-20. Although there were some bright spots on offense, the Rams were again burned by the big play, giving up three touchdowns of ten yards or more. “I think we are...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police

PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Family-owned Tafika Arts celebrates grand opening

BRISTOL – The family-owned Tafika Arts celebrated a grand opening at 179 West St., Friday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony in recognition of a new business offering home decor and art such as stone carvings from Zimbabwe and Zambia. The store is owned by married couple Jani Kufa and...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police make murder arrest following car crash

SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

