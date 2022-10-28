Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn
Janet (Lucier) Kohl Bugryn, 97, of Bristol, widow of Frederick Kohl and Daniel Bugryn, died on Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) at The Pines at Bristol. Janet was born in Bristol on July 3, 1925 and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Louise (LeBeau) Lucier. She was a lifelong Bristol resident who attended local schools, and a parishioner of St Matthew Church, Bristol.
Bristol Press
Robert 'Bob' Allen Heister
Robert “Bob” Allen Heister passed away unexpectedly at home the evening of Oct. 26, 2022. He was born Jan. 25, 1951 in Elgin, IL to Alfred and Mildred Heister. He graduated from Elgin High School and was educated at Northern Illinois University. A Midwesterner at heart, Bob spent...
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Taking a look at George Sobestanovich
No one doesn’t like George Sobestanovich. A Bristol high graduate from the late 1950’s, he has a lot of friends and knows a lot of this town. Here’s a photo of this fellow, someone I’ve always enjoyed when he stopped by the Press office to see me or purchase a copy of the newspaper.
Bristol Press
Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti
Virginia M. (Leveillee) Masotti, 91, of Bristol, widow of Michael Masotti, Jr.,a decorated Korean war veteran, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2022. Born on Sept. 10, 1931 in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Phaneuf) Leveillee. Virginia was a stay-at-home mom for the...
Bristol Press
Max Pizza owner presented Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of fallen officers
BRISTOL – Max Pizza owner Stelios Koutouvides, a prolific painter, has presented the Bristol Police Department with portraits in remembrance of the fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Koutouvides presented the Bristol Police Department with his paintings of the officers, who were killed in the line...
Bristol Press
Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon celebrating 25 years
PLYMOUTH – Chute Gates Steakhouse and Saloon encourages the community to join them in celebrating 25 years in business this weekend and next while enjoying live music from prominent Nashville artists. Kevin Wotjzak opened the restaurant at 372 Main St. on Election Day in 1997. Since then, he said,...
Bristol Press
Bristol's Farmers Market wraps for the season
BRISTOL – The Bristol Farmers Market wrapped for the season this past weekend, with organizers seeing increased turnout and happy vendors and visitors this year. The Farmers Market was held every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bristol Health Medical Center Parking lot at 15 Riverside Ave., run by both the City of Bristol and the Rotary Club of Bristol. This past Saturday, Oct. 29, was the final day of the 2022 season.
Bristol Press
Over 500 bikers turn out to help families of fallen Bristol Police officers
BRISTOL – Well over 500 motorcycles left Yankee Harley-Davidson Sunday morning, for the 1st annual Poker Run to benefit Bristol Police Department’s Heroes Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the families of fallen heroes Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, tragically killed Oct. 12 while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Bristol Press
Central loses to Middletown, ensures first losing season since 2013
MIDDLETOWN – Bristol Central’s defensive struggles continued Friday night as the Rams dropped their fifth straight game 34-20. Although there were some bright spots on offense, the Rams were again burned by the big play, giving up three touchdowns of ten yards or more. “I think we are...
Bristol Press
Terryville man made fraudulent check for $50K vehicle purchase: police
PLYMOUTH – A Terryville man faces larceny and forgery charges after writing a check for more than $50,000, without permission, for a used vehicle. Police began investigating in June after they said Brock Boilla, 52, of 34 Makara St., bought a Jeep Wrangler with a forged check. The 2018...
Bristol Press
Parents, educators gather at Bristol Eastern High School to get an overview of redistricting process
BRISTOL – Parents and educators gathered at Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening to get an overview of details surrounding the Bristol Public Schools redistricting process in league with its BPS Reimagining 2023 plan. The Reimagining Plan was developed beginning in 2019 and 2020 and included months of intensive...
Bristol Press
Family-owned Tafika Arts celebrates grand opening
BRISTOL – The family-owned Tafika Arts celebrated a grand opening at 179 West St., Friday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony in recognition of a new business offering home decor and art such as stone carvings from Zimbabwe and Zambia. The store is owned by married couple Jani Kufa and...
Bristol Press
Southington police make murder arrest following car crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
Bristol Press
Police still investigating after pedestrian was killed in Bristol car accident
BRISTOL – Police are still investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a car crash over the weekend. The identity of the victim had not yet been released as of early Monday morning, as police have said the family must be notified first. The accident was reported on Saturday,...
Bristol Press
Smith has career day rushing, Blue Devils beat Wagner for first win of the season
Central Connecticut State’s head coach Ryan McCarthy said that the game plan on Saturday was to out physical Wagner and possess the clock. CCSU ran the ball 55 times, won the time of possession by 21 minutes and the Blue Devils are winless no more, beating the Seahawks 34-7 from Arute Field.
Bristol Press
Weekend papers delivered Monday due to printer issue; E-Edition available this weekend
BRISTOL -- Due to a printer issue, Saturday and Sunday’s Bristol Press will be delivered Monday. The E-Edition will be available for everyone this weekend.
