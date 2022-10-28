ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Hutch Post

🏐 KU Plays Oklahoma in front of sold out crowd on Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-6 (5-4 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will take on the 11-10 (1-8 Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday (October 30) for the Jayhawks for a Cure match in front of a sold out crowd in Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The match will begin at 3 p.m. CT and will be broadcast by ESPNU.
NORMAN, OK
sportsinks.com

Sports in Kansas: Girls All-State Cross Country – 2022

Top 20 at state meet are eligible to order All-State XC patch from Sports in Kansas – Order now at [email protected] and will send back order form ASAP. State qualifiers (non-all-state and those who finished after 20th are also eligible for state qualifier patch). Results updated throughout the day. Congrats to all of the all-state athletes. Results of the top 20 are below.
LAWRENCE, KS
KMBC.com

Portland Thorns dominate KC Current in NWSL championship title

WASHINGTON — Sophia Smith, the season's Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women's Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. The Thorns also won NWSL championships in 2013, the league's inaugural season, and again in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Cross country state championships roundup

WAMEGO — The 2022 Kansas Class 1A and Class 2A were held at Wamego Country Club Saturday and featured a number of area runners. The Hartford High School boys team finished seventh overall in Class 1A, and the Northern Heights High School boys team placed 11th in the Class 2A competition.
WAMEGO, KS
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City – Door-to-Door – October 29, 2022

– Representative Patty Lewis (D):. Representatives Lewis and Weber accompanied Trudy Busch Valentine as she went door-to-door in a midtown Kansas City neighborhood:. Anybody spot Eric Schmitt (r) in the neighborhood?. Trudy Busch Valentine (D) in Jackson County, Missouri – August 13, 2022 (August 13, 2022) Governor’s Ham Breakfast...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Kansas 4-H Team Wins National Contest

The Kansas 4-H All Star meat judging team was crowned national champions, beating teams from 14 states during the 4-H Meat Judging Contest championship held at the American Royal in Kansas City. It is the first-ever national title for a Kansas team, which won by 27 points over Texas. The...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.

Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV

The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Romantic Hotels in Kansas City

The Barbecue Capital, Kansas City, is a premier travel destination known for its steaks and barbecues. Aside from its stand-out food culture, it's also famed for its jazz history and lovely geographical location. In the 1830s, Kansas City, known as Westport Landing then, was popular as a boat dock. In...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Liverpool Legends invade Topeka, Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Liverpool Legends, a Beatles Tribute Band, performed a concert in the Topeka Performing Arts Center Saturday night. The Liverpool Legends will take you back to 1964 when the Beatles made their first US appearance on the Ed Sullivan show. Their concert transitions through their touring days and illustrates the artistry of each […]
TOPEKA, KS
republic-online.com

Newcomer acquires Dengel & Son

TOPEKA – The Newcomer Funeral Service Group has acquired Dengel & Son Mortuary in Ottawa, Paola and Louisburg, though the Dengel name and staffs are not expected to change. Dengel & Son will continue to operate under the same name and with the same team, according to a statement from Newcomer Funeral Service Group. Newcomer said it plans to provide additional support as needed.
LOUISBURG, KS
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
