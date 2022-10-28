Read full article on original website
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter
Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
Trump makes first comments about Twitter since Musk takeover: 'Very happy'
Former President Trump on Friday weighed in on billionaire businessman Elon Musk's completed takeover of Twitter, saying he is "very happy" the social media platform is in "now in sane hands." Trump, who for now remains suspended from Twitter, blasted the company's old leadership after Musk fired several top Twitter...
Trump says Twitter is 'in sane hands' following Elon Musk's takeover, but dismissed returning to the platform
Elon Musk formally closed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter late Thursday evening. Donald Trump said the app is now "in sane hands" with the tech billionaire at its helm. The former president was permanently suspended from Twitter in January 2021. Former President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated Elon Musk's...
One of the Twitter execs Elon Musk just fired had a key role in getting Trump banned from the platform in January 2021
Vijaya Gadde, a top legal and policy executive, headed up a team at Twitter that decided whether or not to ban Trump after the Capitol riot in 2021.
Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter, meaning his net worth has fallen by $66 billion this year
Elon Musk took an $8 billion hit to his net worth after buying Twitter, per Bloomberg wealth index. The world's richest man finally sealed his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter on Thursday. Musk said he bought the social media platform to "try to help humanity," not to make more...
Elon Musk’s Paul Pelosi tweet proves he has no business running Twitter | Robert Reich
If Musk’s tweet doesn’t raise bright red warning signs all over the world about his judgment and character, I don’t know what will
What Elon Musk might do with Twitter after his takeover is complete
‘Free speech absolutist’ could reinstate Donald Trump’s account and press ahead with staff cuts
Elon Musk selling Tesla stocks to fund his Twitter takeover is like giving away caviar to buy $2 pizza, Wedbush's Dan Ives says
Elon Musk's revived Twitter takeover is bad news for Tesla, according to Wedbush's Dan Ives. Musk has offloaded Tesla shares this year to fund his $44 billion Twitter bid. "That's like me giving away caviar to buy a $2 slice of pizza," Ives told the BBC. Elon Musk's revived Twitter...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Elon Musk visits Twitter headquarters ahead of $44B acquisition deadline
Elon Musk arrived at Twitter's headquarters ahead of Friday's court-imposed deadline to close his $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant. The Tesla chief executive posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday showing him carrying a sink into the building with the caption "Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!"
Elon Musk Brought a Sink to Twitter HQ and Changed His Twitter Bio to 'Chief Twit.' Is the Twitter Deal About to Close?
Elon Musk delivered innuendo about his Twitter deal — on Twitter — Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the October 28 deadline to acquire the company after he had tried to back out of the deal. He Tweeted a video of him entering what he said was Twitter's San Francisco...
Elon Musk ‘fires Twitter executive’ who banned Trump as speculation mounts he could return to platform
Elon Musk has fired the Twitter executive who banned Donald Trump as speculation mounts that the former president could return to the platform. The one-term president was banned by Twitter’s previous board in the wake of the pro-Trump insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 202 and was forced to set up his own social media site, Truth Social.
Elon Musk will reportedly take the CEO role after exec exodus
A report from Bloomberg suggested that Musk will take up the CEO position, but will hand it over to someone else in the long term. As a CEO he will have to take care of different challenges, like user growth, revenue growth and content moderation hurdles. Agrawal, who took over...
Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private
The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
Musk posts joke while entering Twitter headquarters ahead of deal finalization
Elon Musk let it "sink in" that he will own Twitter through a porcelain performance at the social media platform's headquarters.
25% Of Twitter's Workers To Be Laid Off As Elon Musk Takes Over: Report
Twitter is expected to lay off about 25% of its workforce as Elon Musk takes control of the social media company, according to a report by the Washington Post. Twitter has roughly 7,000 employees, and Musk is expected to trim about 2,000 people from the company's payroll in the first round of layoffs. The layoffs will reportedly focus on people working in sales, product design and development, engineering, legal, and Twitter's trust and safety division.
Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
Twitter Could Reportedly Lose Up To 25% Or More Workforce After Musk's Takeover
Members of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's inner circle discussed with the remaining senior executives of Twitter Inc TWTR regarding the site's approach to content moderation and laying off 25% of the workforce to start. Twitter has over 7,000 employees. Alex Spiro, a well-known celebrity lawyer who has represented...
