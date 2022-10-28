Twitter is expected to lay off about 25% of its workforce as Elon Musk takes control of the social media company, according to a report by the Washington Post. Twitter has roughly 7,000 employees, and Musk is expected to trim about 2,000 people from the company's payroll in the first round of layoffs. The layoffs will reportedly focus on people working in sales, product design and development, engineering, legal, and Twitter's trust and safety division.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO