Business Insider

Elon Musk responds 'good point' to tweet saying there was less uproar over Jeff Bezos buying The Washington Post than Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter has drawn concern about the management of free speech, misinformation, and dangerous content on the platform if it happens. A Twitter user said people weren't worried about Jeff Bezos' purchase of The Washington Post the way are about Musk's Twitter deal. Musk replied, "Good point."
TechCrunch

Elon Musk will reportedly take the CEO role after exec exodus

A report from Bloomberg suggested that Musk will take up the CEO position, but will hand it over to someone else in the long term. As a CEO he will have to take care of different challenges, like user growth, revenue growth and content moderation hurdles. Agrawal, who took over...
MarketRealist

Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private

The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
iheart.com

25% Of Twitter's Workers To Be Laid Off As Elon Musk Takes Over: Report

Twitter is expected to lay off about 25% of its workforce as Elon Musk takes control of the social media company, according to a report by the Washington Post. Twitter has roughly 7,000 employees, and Musk is expected to trim about 2,000 people from the company's payroll in the first round of layoffs. The layoffs will reportedly focus on people working in sales, product design and development, engineering, legal, and Twitter's trust and safety division.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Received $500M From Binance

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said that the business fulfilled its pledge to provide funding in the amount of $500 million to support Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. CZ saw the investment as a step toward bridging the gap between social media and web3 and fostering a more widespread acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

