BBC
Davido's young son drowns: Nigerian police question staff
Nigerian police have taken in eight domestic workers for questioning following the death of the three-year-old son of Afrobeats star Davido. A police spokesman confirmed to the BBC that Ifeanyi Adeleke, who turned three last month, had drowned on Monday. According to media reports, it happened in the swimming pool...
BBC
'Extremely rare' 500-year-old textiles stun Antiques Roadshow expert
An Antiques Roadshow expert was left stunned when a never-before-seen Elizabethan textiles collection dating back 500 years appeared during filming. The items - which included a bedspread and pillowcases sewn by Elizabeth I and her ladies in waiting - were led by an "extremely rare" ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Harry Styles Dresses Up As Danny Zuko, Honors ONJ For Halloween Concert
Musical artist Harry Styles recently dressed up as Grease‘s Danny Zuko and honored Olivia Newton-John at his Halloween show. Styles performed in front of a sold-out 18,000-person show, chock-full of people dressed up in their own Halloween attire, but all eyes were on Styles as he pulled off a fantastic Danny Zuko look.
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
BBC
Stan Lee: Marvel Comics pioneer's manager cleared of theft charges
A Los Angeles judge has cleared the former business manager of late Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee of grand theft charges. Superior Court Judge George Lomeli dismissed three felony counts against Keya Morgan after a jury had voted 11-1 in favour of his acquittal. Prosecutors alleged Mr Morgan stole $222,480...
BBC
Takeoff: Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28
Hip-hop stars and fans have paid tribute to US rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos, after he was shot dead at the age of 28. The musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Dave posted tributes on social...
BBC
Elon Musk say pipo go dey pay $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick
Elon Musk don tok say Twitter go charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users wey want blue tick by dia name wey show verified account. As part of changes afta one $44bn (£38bn) takeover of di social media site, Oga Musk say e dey "essential to defeat spam/scam".
BBC
Brixton shooting: Mother of Deliveroo driver says 'everything hurts'
The mother of a delivery rider who died when he was caught up in a fatal shooting has spoken of her devastation. Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, from Brazil, was doing his last job of the night when he was knocked off his moped in a car chase in Brixton on Sunday.
BBC
Brixton shooting: Drill rapper and Deliveroo driver named as victims
The son of a boxing promoter has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London. Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London, on Sunday. His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte...
BBC
Taylor Swift makes history as she takes over the entire US top 10
Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to claim every slot in the top 10 of the US singles chart. She overtakes Drake, who held the previous record of nine top 10 singles in September 2021. Before him, the Beatles scored eight top 10s in 1964. Swift's chart...
