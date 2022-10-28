ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

louisianaradionetwork.com

Rapides Parish Jury convicts David Burns of a murder from 18 years ago

A Rapides Parish jury took just 90 minutes to find 46 year old David Anthony Burns guilty of a murder that happened 18 years ago. The body of 19-year old Courtney Coco was found in 2004 in Texas. Authorities say she was killed in Alexandria. Rapides District Attorney Phillip Terrell says Burns and Coco were in a relationship.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
WINN PARISH, LA
kalb.com

David Anthony Burns found guilty of Oct. 2004 murder of Courtney Coco

Alexandria Police Union sends Mayor Jeff Hall cease and desist letter over campaign video. The Keiser Law Firm representing the Alexandria Police Officers Association sent a cease and desist letter to Mayor Jeff Hall’s campaign team just one day after a campaign video was posted showing images of uniformed APD officers without their approval.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man hit with stray bullet, shot in foot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one man with a bullet wound in his foot. According to APD, around 4 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man being shot near Louisiana and Levin Streets. Officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the man told them he had been riding his bicycle and heard several shots, one of them piercing his foot. The victim waited at the scene for police and medical personnel to respond.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Police investigate gunshots in East Natchitoches

The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating two separate reports of gunshots being fired on St. Maurice Lane Sunday night and early Tuesday morning. Natchitoches Police Department responded on Oct. 30 around 9:09 pm to the 500 block of St. Maurice Lane in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they located several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting at an individual who was walking on East Sixth Street. Officers on scene were told that earlier in the night an altercation took place at a local business and that the individuals inside the two vehicles shot at the victim in retaliation.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Man convicted of injuring teens while driving under influence

A Sabine Parish man has been convicted for seriously injuring two Vernon Parish teenagers while he was driving under the influence. Ronald Lynn Graves, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and one count of DWI before Judge Tony Bennett on Oct. 26, in regards to a Jan. 26 collision where Graves struck another vehicle head-on while driving the wrong way on U.S. 171.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Capt. Ron Parker – Golden Shield Winner

The Northwestern State Demons have a name on the roster you probably heard about now: Hansel Emmanuel. Everything did not start off well, in fact, his early struggles helped mold him into the person he is today. Vote pushed back 2 weeks to consider tearing down abandoned hotel on N....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Body found under bridge in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found under a bridge near Gum and Third streets. APD said the body was found around noon on Sunday after receiving a report from someone in the area. Investigators said the body appeared to have been there for some time. The body has yet to be identified and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO warns of Facebook hoax about local crime

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office learned of hoaxes going around Facebook about local crime in Cenla. They said that there were reports of a female beaten and stabbed in a local hospital that cannot be identified and reports of a male who was in the hospital, a victim of a crime that could not be identified.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Closing arguments delivered in David Burn trial

ALEXANDRIA, LA

