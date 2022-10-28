Things to do in Hilton Head in November

EARLY VOTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA IS BREAKING RECORDS AND WE’VE STILL GOT A WEEK’S WORTH OF OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE BEFORE ELECTION DAY NEXT TUESDAY. REMEMBER, YOU CAN VOTE BETWEEN 8:30AM AND 6PM NOW THROUGH SATURDAY AT ANY OF FOUR LOCATIONS IN BEAUFORT COUNTY- THE ELECTION BOARD HEADQUARTERS ON JOHN GALT ROAD IN BEAUFORT, THE BLUFFTON ELECTION CENTER ON ULMER ROAD, THE ST. HELENA BRANCH LIBRARY AND THE GOVERNMENT CENTER ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND ACROSS HIGHWAY 278 FROM THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. ALL YOU NEED IS A PHOTO I-D AND A LITTLE BIT OF PATIENCE AS LINES ARE LIKELY TO GET A BIT LONGER THIS WEEK.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO