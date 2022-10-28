ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

Things to do in Hilton Head in November

Local Life
 4 days ago

Events to keep you busy all month long.

Curated events this month include live music, an iconic car show, and an oyster festival. Click to read more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rKdBu_0iqM8hZp00
Enjoy local markets, festivals, music, art and more.Curated by Local Life

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

blufftonsun.com

Remembering legendary Monday night jams at Big Rocco’s

(Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of articles about the evolution of the music scene on Hilton Head Island and, eventually, in Bluffton.) By the late 1980s, the Lowcountry music vibe was evolving from a resort ballroom scene full of high-paid, career-twilight crooners to a thriving rock scene with musicians planting roots on Hilton Head Island.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Day of the Dead celebration held at Tanger Outlets in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. — In just a few days, people all over the world will be celebrating the Day of the Dead. Día de los Muertos honors the life and memories of loved ones lost. A combination of Mexican and Catholic traditions, the holiday reminds people to accept the reality of death as a part of life.
POOLER, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Fried Chicken and Champagne Event

You can usually count on November 1st as the time we start talking about the new year around here. The calendar begins to fill up and we start to put together events where we can Eat It and Like It. Obviously, the last couple of years have been….wonky? But I think it is fair to say 2023 will be our first full schedule in a while.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Pasta, steaks, mega ball pit and a new eatery at Island West

From old businesses with new owners to new businesses in new places, we have much to discuss. Rohland takes over Village Pasta Shoppe: There are changes afoot just down the sidewalk from our office on Johnston Way in Bluffton Village. Leslie Rohland, owner of The Cottage Café and the Juice Hive, has taken over ownership of The Village Pasta Shoppe. The Bluffton pasta pavilion and Italian gourmet food market celebrated its grand re-opening Nov. 1.
BLUFFTON, SC
JamBase

Widespread Panic Dreams Up Momentuous Halloween Concert In Savannah

Widespread Panic delivered a dreamy Halloween celebration on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia that included a number of cover debuts and bust outs. The members of the sextet wore costumes fitting the dream theme, as they loaded the setlist with songs referencing dreams and sleeping for their second of two nights at Enmarket Arena.
SAVANNAH, GA
sc103radio.com

Lowcountry News Mon 10.31.22

EARLY VOTING IN SOUTH CAROLINA IS BREAKING RECORDS AND WE’VE STILL GOT A WEEK’S WORTH OF OPPORTUNITIES TO VOTE BEFORE ELECTION DAY NEXT TUESDAY. REMEMBER, YOU CAN VOTE BETWEEN 8:30AM AND 6PM NOW THROUGH SATURDAY AT ANY OF FOUR LOCATIONS IN BEAUFORT COUNTY- THE ELECTION BOARD HEADQUARTERS ON JOHN GALT ROAD IN BEAUFORT, THE BLUFFTON ELECTION CENTER ON ULMER ROAD, THE ST. HELENA BRANCH LIBRARY AND THE GOVERNMENT CENTER ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND ACROSS HIGHWAY 278 FROM THE FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH. ALL YOU NEED IS A PHOTO I-D AND A LITTLE BIT OF PATIENCE AS LINES ARE LIKELY TO GET A BIT LONGER THIS WEEK.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
southmag.com

Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24

Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Civic Center sees large turnout of Sunday early voters

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia continues to see a record breaking turnout of early voters. The Savannah Civic Center was one of two Chatham County sites to offer Sunday early voting. People did not hesitate to take advantage. Residents who submitted their ballot Sunday told WJCL 22 the process took...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Machine Gun Kelly on how Savannah inspired him

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Colson Baker, also known as Machine Gun Kelly, was an honored guest at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 and was presented the Discovery Award. Prior to receiving the award, Baker who is a multiplatinum selling recording artist, actor and director walked the red carpet and shared some inspiration for those […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftonsun.com

Board-certified spine surgeon joins BOSS Orthopaedics

Board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopaedic spine specialist B. Andrew Castro, M.D., has joined BOSS Orthopaedics (formerly known as Beaufort Orthopaedic, Sports & Spine). Dr. Castro brings extensive experience to the practice, having treated a variety of disorders of the spine in both adults and children. Trained in the latest surgical techniques, including minimally invasive surgery and disc replacement, he most recently spent more than 20 years in Denver, Colorado, where he built one of the busiest spine practices in the area and was selected as one of Denver’s “Top Docs.”
BEAUFORT, SC
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah movie studio developer sued

Lawsuit alleges Savannah movie studio developer breached contract. A local commercial real estate firm is seeking damages in a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed Oct. 25 against StudioSavannah, LLC, the developer of the proposed 30-acre sound stage and movie production space, dubbed KAT-5 Studios, in the western limits of Savannah. Savannah-based Development...
SAVANNAH, GA
