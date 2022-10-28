Read full article on original website
Related
WebMD
Heart Conduction System: What To Know
Aging is a natural part of life. One of the inevitable consequences of aging is a gradual decrease in your ability to do things you could effortlessly do before. You may even forget things randomly or get tired easily. The effects of aging aren’t uniform and differ from person to...
WebMD
Genetically Modified Mosquitoes Help Cut Disease, Study Shows
Oct. 31, 2022 -- The number of disease-carrying mosquitoes in a Brazilian city dropped by up to 96% after hundreds of genetically modified male mosquitoes were released, New Scientist reported. The U.K. biotech company Oxitec is releasing these male mosquitoes in other locations of the world to control illnesses that...
Progesterone treatments may not prevent preterm birth
A hormone therapy commonly used to prevent preterm births probably isn't effective, a new study reports.
WebMD
Coronary Arteries: What to Know
Aging is a natural part of life. One of the inevitable consequences of aging is a gradual decrease in your ability to do things you could effortlessly do before. You may even forget things randomly or get tired easily. The effects of aging aren’t uniform and differ from person to...
WebMD
COVID Infection Disrupts the Gut's Microbiome
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 is known to mess with a person's lungs, and can have long-term effects on the brain. Now doctors have found another way COVID harms your health -- through your gut. A COVID infection can reduce the number of bacterial species in the...
WebMD
Shortage Reported of Antibiotic Commonly Used for Kids
Oct. 30, 2022 – The liquid form of the antibiotic amoxicillin often used to treat ear infections and strep throat in children is in short supply, just as Americans head into the season when they use the bacteria-fighting drug the most. The FDA officially listed the shortage Friday, but...
WebMD
Your Larynx: What to Know
You may know your larynx as your voice box. It’s the part of your throat that allows you to speak and make sounds. Your larynx does more than that, though. It plays a key role in enabling and protecting your respiratory system. What Is the Larynx?. The larynx is...
CVS, Walgreens agree to settle opioid lawsuits for a combined $10B
CVS and Walgreens have agreed in principle to pay a combined $10 billion to resolve opioid lawsuits, the pharmacy chains announced Wednesday.
WebMD
Want to Tone Your Muscles? Try an ‘Activity Snack’
– Healthy snacks can be an important part of a nutritious diet, as small bites between meals can help keep our energy levels high. Turns out, our muscles may benefit from snacks, too – "activity snacks," that is. A new study by researchers at the University of Toronto in...
WebMD
Hearts From Donors Who Had COVID Are Safe for Transplant
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A person with heart failure in dire need of a new heart may have faced delays in getting one during the pandemic when potential donors tested positive for COVID-19. As some centers began accepting these hearts for transplant anyway, data from a new...
WebMD
RSV Vaccine Given During Pregnancy Protects Newborns: Pfizer
Nov. 1, 2022 – New trial data from drugmaker Pfizer shows promising results of a vaccine given to mothers during pregnancy that later protects infants in their first months from the worst effects of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Pfizer will apply for FDA approval by the end of...
WebMD
It's Just a Superstition – But Is It Harmless?
– Airports typically exclude Gate 13. Some buildings skip the 13th floor. And Friday the 13th is not known as a lucky day. The fear of the number 13 is a superstition with a complicated name – triskaidekaphobia. The idea the number 13 is unlucky isn't rational, of course, and for most, any unease about the number doesn't rise to the level of a phobia. And yet an awful lot of people give the number a subtle (or overt) power over their actions.
WebMD
Is There Mental Health Teletherapy in Spanish?
Mental health issues still aren’t widely talked about in many Spanish-speaking communities. For generations, mental health experts and advocates have worked to destigmatize therapy and counter shame about “airing one’s dirty laundry” so that people can experience healing. Stigma isn’t the only issue. There’s another barrier:...
WebMD
Seasonal Affective Disorder Expected to Peak in November: Analysis
Oct. 31, 2022 -- For some people, depression appears only in the winter months when the days are shorter. A new analysis predicts that this type of depression, known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), will peak the first week of November. “Knowing when to expect the onset of seasonal depression...
Comments / 0