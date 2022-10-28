– Airports typically exclude Gate 13. Some buildings skip the 13th floor. And Friday the 13th is not known as a lucky day. The fear of the number 13 is a superstition with a complicated name – triskaidekaphobia. The idea the number 13 is unlucky isn't rational, of course, and for most, any unease about the number doesn't rise to the level of a phobia. And yet an awful lot of people give the number a subtle (or overt) power over their actions.

