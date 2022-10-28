Ex D.A.R.E. officer pleads no contest to sexually assaulting 5 teenage boys

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Just days before his trial was to begin, a former Warminster police officer has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting five boys while working with a program designed to keep kids off drugs.

James Carey , 54, entered the no contest plea to 20 counts , including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and statutory rape.

A no contest plea is treated like a guilty plea at sentencing, but Carey isn’t admitting guilt. Instead, he is conceding he would likely be convicted at trial based on the evidence against him.

Carey was arrested last spring after an investigative grand jury found he had sexually assaulted four boys between 1989 and 2009. A fifth person came forward after Carey was arrested.

Carey was a D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer. Police officers and other officials go into schools to talk to students about the dangers of drugs.

Prosecutors say Carey used his position as a D.A.R.E. officer to take advantage of the boys.

At a previous hearing, victims said many of the assaults took place when Carey was in uniform.

Sentencing is scheduled for next month. Carey faces a maximum of nearly 200 years in prison.