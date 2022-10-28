ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

beachcomber.news

Councilwoman Cindy Allen Fabricates Encounter

On October 28 Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen posted the following statement on her Instagram account:. “Earlier today, a person who harasses me online and who attends the council meetings to berate and yell, approached me and my staff member as we were leaving an event. He invaded my personal space and put his phone in my face to record me as he yelled at me. I put my phone up to cover myself as he stood very close to me. There was no physical contact and our phones did not touch.
LONG BEACH, CA
socalthrills.com

Calaca Mamas Cantina Celebrates Halloween and Day of the Dead

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Anaheim’s all-new Day of the Dead-inspired eatery, Calaca Mamas Cantina is celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos from October 30th to November 2nd and inviting everyone to join in on the magical celebrations!
ANAHEIM, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

New Senior Leadership Rises Up to Help Steer Rancho Mission Viejo

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
thecapistranodispatch.com

Rancho Mission Viejo Is Family Nexus for Resident

MISSION VIEJO, CA
Talon Marks

Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
CALIFORNIA STATE
probrewer.com

Turn key Brewery for Sale

Turn key Brewery for sale in Orange County N.Y. Brewery is fully operational and includes 3 bbl Stout direct fired propane Brewing system (2020)complete with 2 full jacketed fermentation vessels, mash tun, boil kettle, variable speed transfer pump, 70lb capacity grain mill, plate cooler, hop grant, Semi automatic single head keg washer, 40 sixtel steel American Sanky kegs, 12 1/2 bbl kegs, Chilly glycol chiller, 10 tap beer cooler, triple stainless steel bar sink, all fittings, hoses, etc.
Los Angeles Magazine

Whiskey Festival DTLA 2022

On August 19, Los Angeles magazine hosted the 7th annual Whiskey Festival at The Bloc in Downtown Los Angeles. Guests sipped on 20 premium whiskies while enjoying experiences that complemented the bespoke environment including craft cocktails from Maker’s Mark and Basil Hayden, refreshing Mountain Valley Spring Water, complimentary tote bags provided by Downtown Center BID, […] The post Whiskey Festival DTLA 2022 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
LONG BEACH, CA
thepanthernewspaper.org

Who takes home the biggest paycheck at Chapman University?

As a private university, Chapman University is tax-exempt because of its purpose as an educational organization. As such, the university is required to file a Form 990 each year, a document that provides the public with financial information about a nonprofit organization. Chapman’s most recent filing is from the 2019-2020...
ORANGE, CA
KTLA

$500K Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles is a big(ish) winner. The California Lottery announced that a ticket purchased at a liquor store in Pico Rivera is worth more than half a million dollars. The ticket was purchased at Ramirez Liquor on the 9400 block of Slauson Avenue. The winning ticket managed to hit five […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hearses Will Go on Limited-Time Display Near Whittier Museum

MOURNING RITUALS? They're regularly studied by universities, museums, and cultural institutions, the educational organizations that want to understand how the observances of people living in another time, in another place, fully occurred. What mourners did, the clothing they wore, the passages they read, and what rites may have been performed are all taken into consideration at the occasional exhibit or event, informative happenings that give modern-day people a better understanding of the past. And a feature that is very much a part of these rituals? It's the mourning carriage, the conveyance that respectfully transported the casket to its final and forever resting place. We can sometimes find single examples of hearses, both antique and contemporary, in car museums or at auto shows, and coming across a documentary that examines the traditions behind these elegant and elongated vehicles? That sometimes happens, too.
WHITTIER, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Ares Management Buys 8.38-Acre Industrial Property in Fullerton for $61MM

Orange County –– CBRE negotiated the sale of an 8.38-acre industrial land parcel, including three industrial properties totaling 155,000 square feet on site in Fullerton, CA. B & K Investment Company sold the properties to Ares Management, a national industrial investor and developer, for $61 million. CBRE’s Ben...
FULLERTON, CA

