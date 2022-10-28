Cormac Roth, a musician and son of British actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 years old after a yearlong battle with Stage 3 germ cell cancer. “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer,” his family said today (October 31) in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end.”

