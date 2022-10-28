Read full article on original website
‘Disenchanted’: The New Trailer & Everything We Know About The ‘Enchanted’ Sequel
It’s been 15 years, but Disenchanted will be worth the wait. The long-awaited Enchanted sequel is coming to Disney+ in November 2022. A new trailer dropped on November 1 and revealed Giselle’s getting a bit wicked in the sequel. The first trailer was unveiled at D23 in September 2022.
Best Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Announcement
Taylor Swift ignited chaos earlier this week after announcing on Good Morning America that she will once again be going back on the road for a stadium tour in 2023. The new tour—titled "The Eras Tour"—is scheduled to begin in March 2023, marking Swift's first time headlining a tour since her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. She was initially supposed to tour for her studio album Lover in 2020, which was eventually canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cormac Roth, Musician and Son of Tim Roth, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, a musician and son of British actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 years old after a yearlong battle with Stage 3 germ cell cancer. “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer,” his family said today (October 31) in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year and maintained his wicked wit and humor to the very end.”
Robert Downey Jr.’s Adorable Kids Avri, 7, & Exton, 10, Shave His Head In Rare Video: Watch
Who needs a barber when your kids can shave your head for free? Robert Downey Jr. recruited his daughter Avri, 7, and son Exton, 10, to help him get ready for an upcoming TV show The Sympathizer, mainly in the hair department in a super cute Instagram video. Once his kids finished giving him a DIY haircut, they also helped him get into the Halloween spirit with his freshly shaved head as their canvas on Saturday, October 29.
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ trailer features new side of Pandora
20th Century Studios released a new trailer previewing the much-anticipated sequel to the hit movie “Avatar,” featuring a closer look at the oceans of Pandora. The sequel, titled “Avatar: The Way of Water,” will be released in December, 13 years after the original hit movie theaters. The original, released in 2009, is the top-grossing movie of all time, with a lifetime gross of $2,923,905,528, according to IMDbPro’s Box Office Mojo.
Florence Pugh’s Bosses Wanted Her to Lose Weight Early In Her Career
Florence Pugh is opening up about her early days as an emerging actress. The Don’t Worry Darling star told The Telegraph over the weekend (October 29) that after landing a television pilot as a pop star on Studio City at age 19, her bosses wanted to make changes to her appearance.
22 People Share Why They've Decided To Never Get Married
"I was married for just shy of a decade. I'll never do it again."
Here Are the 10 New Books You Should Read in November
From Michelle Obama's latest to N.K. Jemisin's new fantasy
