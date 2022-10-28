Read full article on original website
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz – Live results from MSG
The scores were 115-113, 116-112, and 117-111. Boxing News 24 scored it for Lomachenko by a 115-113 score. He won but just barely. Credit: Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images) Boxing News 24 will be giving live updates & results of tonight’s action below on the Lomachenko vs. Jamaine...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko can’t afford to start slowly against Devin Haney
By Jim Calfa: Vasyl Lomachenko’s slow start against his ex-sparring partner Jamaine Ortiz almost cost him the fight last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. If Loma has serious designs about challenging undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney next, he will need to come flying out of the gate and fight him the way he did Jamaine in the second half. The size difference between Lomachenkoa and Haney is enormous!
BoxingNews24.com
Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez vs. Juan Estrada III for vacant WBC 115-lb title on Dec.3rd
By Sam Volz: On December 3rd, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and Juan Francisco Estrada will be battling for the now-vacant WBC super flyweight title that was vacated by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez this week. Chocolatito (51-3, 41 KOs) and WBC franchise super flyweight champion Estrada (43-3, 28 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Is Conor Benn’s career finished?
By Barry Holbrook: Conor Benn’s career could be on the ropes after his two positive tests for the banned PED clomiphene. A lengthy ban for the 26-year-old Benn would make it difficult for him to return to the form he’d enjoyed. Moreover, you’ve got to believe that when Conor is cleared to fight, fans, fighters & promoters will want him to be tested year-round to ensure that he’s a clean fighter.
BoxingNews24.com
What time is Ramirez vs Bivol on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi?
Bivol vs Zurdo Ramirez: The main card is set to get underway at 1:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. GMT. The card will stream live on DAZN in multiple countries across the globe (except Russia, South Korea and MENA regions). Bivol vs Ramirez takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
BoxingNews24.com
Should Dmitry Bivol be Pound for Pound No. 1?
By Ken Hissner: After unbeaten WBA Super World Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry (Dmitrii) Bivol defeated then considered the pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer IBF, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May of this year you would think he would replace him for that spot.
BoxingNews24.com
Kiko Martinez targeting Leigh Wood, not Josh Warrington
By Craig Page: Kiko Martinez wants a title shot against WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion Leigh Wood next rather than IBF champ Josh Warrington following his fourth round knockout win over Jordan Gill (27-2, 18 KOs) last Saturday night in London. The 36-year-old Kiko’s victory over the game but...
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin visualizes putting Dillian Whyte on the floor on Nov.26th
By Barry Holbrook: Jermaine Franklin views his fight against Dillian Whyte on November 26th as an opportunity to change his life by defeating him to get a chance to face Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) feels that he can create generational wealth for himself if he beats Whyte (28-3,...
BoxingNews24.com
Ismael Salas slams Crawford for not fighting Spence, taking easy fight
By Chris Williams: Robeisy Ramirez’s trainer Ismael Salas slammed Terence Crawford for choosing to fight David Avanesyan instead of Errol Spence Jr. Salas pointed out that Crawford doesn’t look to fight the best the way that Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) does. He says Spence “never refused to fight with the top.”
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko Looked Vulnerable In Win Against Ortiz
By Vince Dwriter: Vasiliy Lomachenko was a fortunate man on Saturday night as he was able to squeak out a hard-fought victory against the young, energetic lightweight prospect Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) on Saturday night at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. The 26-year-old Ortiz came into the...
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol ready to shut Ramirez up on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Dmitriy Bivol says that challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has been talking too much about his belief that he’s been ducking a fight against him for a long, long time. On Saturday night, Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against...
BoxingNews24.com
Comparing “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr.!
By Ken Hissner: Both “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. brought a lot of interest to boxing. I once did an article, “When “Sugar” Ray Leonard beat Floyd Mayweather!” It was his fourteenth fight, and it was Floyd’s dad, 15-1, in 1978.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson on Lomachenko – “Lol, me and Dev the big one”
By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson wasn’t impressed with what he saw from Vasyl Lomachenko’s performance last Saturday night in beating #8 WBC lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz by a 12 round unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York. Shakur remarked during the fight that the 34-year-old Lomachenko...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk baffled by Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk found it confusing & amusing that Tyson Fury has chosen Derek Chisora as his next opponent to defend his WBC title. Although Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) doesn’t come right out and say, the obvious question is why Fury would choose an old...
BoxingNews24.com
“Loma just too small for 135” – Ryan Garcia
By Brian Webber: Ryan Garcia pointed out the obvious last Saturday night, saying that Vasyl Lomachenko is “too small for 135” after watching him go to life & death to defeat the much larger Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision at New York’s Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko to Haney: “You heavyweight”
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko told Devin Haney to his face that he resembled a heavyweight last Saturday night when the huge in size undisputed lightweight champion climbed into the ring following Loma’s impressive come-from-behind victory over a game Jamaine Ortiz at Madison Square Garden in New York. Many...
BoxingNews24.com
Keith Thurman reacts to Errol Spence potential move to 154
By Chris Williams: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says he’s not happy that IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr is planning on moving up to 154 to campaign at that weight after his fight with WBO champ Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford failed to pan out.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Nico Ali Walsh Defeats Billy Wagner
By Vince Dwriter: On the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz undercard, Muhammad Ali’s grandson, 22-year-old prospect Nico Ali Walsh continued his boxing journey with a unanimous decision victory over Billy Wagner (5-3, 1 KO) at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Ali Walsh got off to a fast start by...
Comments / 0