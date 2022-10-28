Read full article on original website
southseattleemerald.com
KUOW Journalists Picket for a New Contract
On Monday afternoon, Oct. 24, KUOW’s unionized staff held an informational picket outside the KUOW studios, emphasizing the importance of livable wages for all KUOW positions in a new contract. The action received a large response via social media from KUOW listeners vocally expressing their own support. The KUOW union is represented by SAG-AFTRA, which represents approximately 160,000 media and entertainment professionals.
southseattleemerald.com
On Oct. 31, Get Ready to Welcome … the New Normal!
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) When an unmasked Gov. Jay Inslee announced the end of the coronavirus state of emergency after more than two years, he did so with matter-of-fact language. Language for a boardroom. “We are now in a...
southseattleemerald.com
T’Challaween 2022: The Emerald’s Halloween Event Drew More Superheroes Than Ever
Dozens of little superheroes, astronauts, princesses, ghosts, witches, and every other imaginable creature — and their parents — descended on Beacon Hill near Jefferson Park on Oct. 29 for the third annual T’Challaween — A South End Tribute to Our Heroes. The mile-long trick-or-treat event started at 18th and College and ended at Jefferson Park with numerous treat stops along the way. The South End Public Market’s “Moon Market” at Jefferson Park ended the celebration. In addition to the tent stops where volunteers handed out candy, several neighbors had created ingenious candy chutes and a swinging skeleton that distributed sweets to those brave enough to approach it.
southseattleemerald.com
PONGO POETRY | Red Black Orange Teal
Pongo Poetry Project’s mission is to engage youth in writing poetry to inspire healing and growth. For over 20 years, Pongo has mentored poetry with youth at the Children & Family Justice Center (CFJC), King County’s juvenile detention facility. Many CFJC residents are Youth of Color who have endured traumatic experiences in the form of abuse, neglect, and exposure to violence. These incidents have been caused and exacerbated by community disinvestment, systemic racism, and other forms of institutional oppression. In collaboration with CFJC staff, Pongo poetry writing offers CFJC youth a vehicle for self-discovery and creative expression that inspires recovery and healing. Through this special bimonthly column in partnership with the South Seattle Emerald, Pongo invites readers to bear witness to the pain, resilience, and creative capacity of youth whose voices and perspectives are too often relegated to the periphery. To learn more about Pongo’s work of inspiring healing and relief in youth coping with mental and emotional turmoil, register for Pongo Poetry Night, their upcoming event at Third Place Books Ravenna.
