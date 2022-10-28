ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Vredevoogd giving away new furnaces to 3 families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the 1st of November and as we inch closer to colder weather, 3 West Michigan families are that much closer to a new furnace from Vredevoogd Heating and Cooling as a part of their special Grateful Giveaway. Today we have Amanda and Symantha in studio to tell us about the furnace giveaway and also about the services they offer the community.
Former Eaton Rapids hospital becomes ghost-hunting hotspot

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stimson Hospital was built as a mansion in 1874 by Jon Sassy.He was known as a con artist, someone who would scam developers. But eventually, the people of Eaton Rapids chased him out of town. Then in 1918, wealthy nurse Harriet Chapman bought the building. “Almost 4,000 people were […]
Operation Green Light supports our veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next week you’ll see a lot of green lights in and around the Grand Rapids area. It’s an effort by Kent County Veterans Services and today we have Martha Burkett in studio to tell us about this Green Light Program!. Kent County...
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”

This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
Mid-Michigan families dealing with RSV earlier in season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kids are filling up hospital beds in Mid-Michigan with a respiratory illness that can cause difficulty breathing. right now local hospitals are fighting RSV earlier than normal pushing both Covid-19 and Influenza out of first place for most children infected. Just last week, McLaren Health had...
A Heroic Halloween at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –The Child and Family Life team at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital worked very hard this year to make Halloween special for the kids in the hospital. While most kids were out celebrating trick-or-treating yesterday, kids admitted at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital celebrated in their own way. There were cookie decorating kits and other goodies but most importantly Black Panther, Ironman, Spider-Man and Captain America all came by for a visit. The superheroes scaled the side of the building waving at the children inside the hospital, the superheroes were met with the biggest of smiles from the children looking on.
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
October 2022 was another “average” month

October was the 5th month in a row that was within 1° of average. The average high temperature for the month was 61.8° and the average low temperature was 39.5°. Combine those numbers and the average temperature for the month was 50.6° and that was 0.9° below average. The warmest day was 77° on the 24th and the coolest was 29° just 3 days later on the 27th. We had 9 days that reached 70° and 3 days with highs in the 40s. We had frost/freeze several mornings, but officially, we have not had a “hard freeze” (28° or below). (top pic. is fall colors in early October in Missaukee Co. – from Christopher Rodgers).
Restaurant Week Grand Rapids kicks off this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Now for another subject we all love: food! We know Grand Rapids has so many amazing restaurants and coming up next week is the city’s annual Restaurant Week which is a great time to try some of them out! We’re joined by Kate from Experience Grand Rapids and chef John Taylor, RedWater Corporate Chef.
MDOT roadside assistance vans start patrolling Kent County highways

A new service rolled out in Kent County Tuesday as the Michigan Department of Transportation expanded its Safety Service Patrol, a roadside assistance program. (Nov. 1, 2022) MDOT roadside assistance vans start patrolling Kent …. A new service rolled out in Kent County Tuesday as the Michigan Department of Transportation...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 011122

Clear skies will produce another round of fog by daybreak with a low near 40. Clear skies will produce another round of fog by daybreak with a low near 40. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. MSU basketball wins over GVSU. Wyoming police:...
Have your dream wedding at Sherwood Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Picking the perfect place for your wedding day is one of the biggest decisions you’ll make leading up to the big day. Sherwood Gardens is situated on a historic estate in Plainwell. The 1903 historic estate is fully equipped with everything you would need for your gathering including our Event Barn with space for 150 guests, accommodations for up to 16 overnight guests, as well as our private honeymoon suite.
AAA West Michigan offering EV roadside help

What if you’re stranded because your electric vehicle ran out of power? American Automobile Association of Michigan has a solution. (Nov. 1, 2022) What if you’re stranded because your electric vehicle ran out of power? American Automobile Association of Michigan has a solution. (Nov. 1, 2022) Storm Team...
Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court

This fall has been pretty warm which makes for some perfect days to sit outside and drink a beer. I’ve mentioned in several blogs this summer that we’ve spent most Saturday nights at Wings West ice skating. Fall Saturday nights haven’t been much different. A couple of...
My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI

