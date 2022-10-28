ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

wfmynews2.com

Arrest made in connection to death of Guilford County woman

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest was made Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes, according to Greensboro police. Officers arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, in the connection of the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. He has been charged with first degree murder. On August 15,...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 children safe after being abducted in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: As of 8:30 p.m. the father of Londyn Renee Williams and Deshawn Devone Williams met with Greensboro police Sunday who confirmed the children are safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Two children were believed to have possibly been abducted in Asheboro. Two of the suspects were believed to...
ASHEBORO, NC
abc45.com

Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves three people hurt

Winston-Salem, NC — An investigation is underway in Winston-Salem after a shooting leaves three people hurt. The shooting took place at 1800 N Patterson St., during the investigation officers found 23-year-old Jorden Jimenez was in the passenger side of the car when an unknown person began shooting at a building. Jimenez was shot in the arm and is being treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

High Point man arrested, charged following narcotics investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from High Point was arrested Thursday following a narcotics investigation that stemmed from a September shooting involving gang members, according to police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said officers executed two search warrants...
HIGH POINT, NC
WSLS

Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
abc45.com

Two children at center of AMBER Alert found safe, authorities say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. An Amber Alert issued on Sunday night was canceled hours later after authorities said the children were believed to be safe. The alert initially said that police were looking for two children, ages 2 and 4, that went missing in Asheboro. The children were believed to be with three adults possibly driving to Florida.
ASHEBORO, NC

