wfmynews2.com
Arrest made in connection to death of Guilford County woman
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest was made Friday in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ivanna Wilkes, according to Greensboro police. Officers arrested Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, in the connection of the death of Ivanna Renee Wilkes. He has been charged with first degree murder. On August 15,...
WXII 12
North Carolina dad arrested after kidnapping 7-year-old son, police say
On Sunday at 11 a.m., officers with the Wendell Police Department responded at the 400 block of Wendell Falls Parkway in reference to a kidnapping.
Police: Driver flips car while distracted by cell phone in North Carolina neighborhood
The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road.
Man charged in connection to NC homicide
A man has been charged in connection to a homicide on O'Brien Street in Greensboro in August, according to arrest warrants.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road...
abc45.com
WXII 12
High Point man arrested, charged following narcotics investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from High Point was arrested Thursday following a narcotics investigation that stemmed from a September shooting involving gang members, according to police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said officers executed two search warrants...
WSLS
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
WXII 12
North Carolina lawmakers call for DOJ to investigate police search of college bus in South Carolina
Five North Carolina members of Congress are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a police search of a Shaw University bus during Operation Rolling Thunder in Spartanburg County.
Man facing drug charges in High Point, after shooting leads to investigation
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is facing drug charges in High Point. After a shooting on September 18, where several cars were hit with no one injured on Grayson Street, police began an investigation. The investigation led to two search warrants on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. for the...
Death investigation prompts closure for part of I-540 in Raleigh
Part of Interstate 540 and U.S. 70 in Raleigh near Lumley Road was closed early Monday morning after authorities found a man's body in the roadway. The road was closed for around 6 hours while authorities investigated what happened. It's unclear how the man died.
abc45.com
Two children at center of AMBER Alert found safe, authorities say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE:. An Amber Alert issued on Sunday night was canceled hours later after authorities said the children were believed to be safe. The alert initially said that police were looking for two children, ages 2 and 4, that went missing in Asheboro. The children were believed to be with three adults possibly driving to Florida.
2 NC felons charged with trafficking drugs and maintaining a dwelling near a school/daycare, police say
Two convicted felons in High Point are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed on Thursday, according to the High Point Police Department.
