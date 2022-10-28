ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Groundbreaking ceremony held for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the $400 million OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. The resort hotel will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel, and proximity to downtown Oklahoma City and the Boathouse District. A 4.5-acre outdoor adventure lagoon will sit at the center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bob Moore Auto Group raises money for St. Jude with fundraiser

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Bob Moore Auto Group hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. The event was held at Bob Moore’s Porsche dealership on Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City and raised money for St. Jude. For a donation, people could put their handprint on a wrapped Porsche. Patients...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahomans gather at get out the vote rally in OKC ahead of election

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered Sunday at a rally in support of Kendra Horn, Joy Hofmeister, Jena Nelson, Joshua Harris-Till, and Vicki Behenna. There are less than two weeks until Election Day, and Oklahomans are learning about the candidates before they head to the polls...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Midwest City accident snarls Monday morning traffic

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — A morning accident is snarling traffic in Midwest City. The Midwest City Fire Department said the 7500 block of East Reno westbound is closed to through traffic after a car hit a utility pole. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The accident also impacted...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
Despite recent rains, officials warn of continued fire danger in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, the public should use "extreme caution in the face of elevated fire danger," despite recent rainfall in the state. Officials are highlighting their continued concerns as they work to prevent blazes from breaking out. On Thursday near Bell Cow...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rally held in Oklahoma City to show support for Iranian protesters

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Iranians of Oklahoma gathered in Oklahoma City on Saturday. People at the event gathered to protest brutality and human rights violations committed by Iran's Islamic Republic. Dozens of people were on hand for Saturday's rally, holding signs with special messages of support while forming a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Zoo hosting Dinner with Santa this holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This holiday season, the Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself, Santa Claus!. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises some festive fun...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
LPD investigating larceny after wheels stolen off trailer

LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Luther Police Department is asking for the public's help in a larceny investigation. LPD said someone went onto a property on NE 178th between Friday the 28th around 5:30 p.m. until Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. Police say four Diamondback, 16-ply wheels were taken...
LUTHER, OK
Mustang Public Schools investigating after student found with handgun

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Mustang Public Schools are investigating after a student was found in possession of a handgun on Friday. District officials said administrators at Mustang North Middle School were notified by a student that another student had a possible weapon. “After a quick investigation by the MNMS...
MUSTANG, OK
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma uses trickery, defense to beat Iowa State, 27-13

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners defeated Iowa State 27-13 on Saturday. A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).
AMES, IA

