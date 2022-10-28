Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
okcfox.com
Groundbreaking ceremony held for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the $400 million OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. The resort hotel will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel, and proximity to downtown Oklahoma City and the Boathouse District. A 4.5-acre outdoor adventure lagoon will sit at the center...
okcfox.com
Bob Moore Auto Group raises money for St. Jude with fundraiser
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Bob Moore Auto Group hosted a fundraiser on Saturday. The event was held at Bob Moore’s Porsche dealership on Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City and raised money for St. Jude. For a donation, people could put their handprint on a wrapped Porsche. Patients...
okcfox.com
National Weather Festival marks in person return after two years of being virtual
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The National Weather Festival was held in Norman on Saturday. This year’s event was held in person after two years of being virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event featured food trucks, weather balloon launches, drone demonstrations, mobile research vehicles, vendors, and more.
okcfox.com
OSU offers best bang for your buck in Oklahoma, SmartAsset study says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — College can be a huge investment and a big life decision for students. SmartAsset recently completed its eight-annual study on which Oklahoma colleges and universities give students the best return on that investment. In order to determine which school offers the best value, SmartAsset compared...
okcfox.com
OKC Housing Authority makes repairs after woman raises safety concerns over The Towers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As rent continues to rise across the country, some people find themselves dealing with another battle: apartment safety. Fox 25's Jasmine Anderson sat down with the Oklahoma City Housing Authority to get some answers about security issues at The Towers in OKC. Joy Reardon has...
okcfox.com
UCO launches on-campus, food recovery program to help reduce food waste
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The University of Central Oklahoma recently launched an on-campus food recovery program to help reduce food waste and provide meals to the UCO community. The Broncho Bites program is a food recovery program that reduces food waste and provides meals to the UCO community. Left...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans gather at get out the vote rally in OKC ahead of election
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered Sunday at a rally in support of Kendra Horn, Joy Hofmeister, Jena Nelson, Joshua Harris-Till, and Vicki Behenna. There are less than two weeks until Election Day, and Oklahomans are learning about the candidates before they head to the polls...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City and Stillwater police looking for missing teens possibly headed to Houston
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City and Stillwater police are looking for two missing teen girls. Police say early yesterday morning, 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran left her grandma's house in Stillwater to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Investigators believe the two are headed to Houston.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
Midwest City accident snarls Monday morning traffic
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) — A morning accident is snarling traffic in Midwest City. The Midwest City Fire Department said the 7500 block of East Reno westbound is closed to through traffic after a car hit a utility pole. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The accident also impacted...
okcfox.com
Despite recent rains, officials warn of continued fire danger in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — According to Oklahoma Forestry Services, the public should use "extreme caution in the face of elevated fire danger," despite recent rainfall in the state. Officials are highlighting their continued concerns as they work to prevent blazes from breaking out. On Thursday near Bell Cow...
okcfox.com
Rally held in Oklahoma City to show support for Iranian protesters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Iranians of Oklahoma gathered in Oklahoma City on Saturday. People at the event gathered to protest brutality and human rights violations committed by Iran's Islamic Republic. Dozens of people were on hand for Saturday's rally, holding signs with special messages of support while forming a...
okcfox.com
OKC Zoo hosting Dinner with Santa this holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This holiday season, the Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself, Santa Claus!. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises some festive fun...
okcfox.com
Man arrested in connection to homicide at Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man wanted in connection to an Oklahoma City homicide was arrested over the weekend. Police arrested Anthony Dewayne Taylor for murder in the first degree on Sunday. Police responded to the Plaza Inn on Oct. 10 and found 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred shot to death.
okcfox.com
LPD investigating larceny after wheels stolen off trailer
LUTHER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Luther Police Department is asking for the public's help in a larceny investigation. LPD said someone went onto a property on NE 178th between Friday the 28th around 5:30 p.m. until Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. Police say four Diamondback, 16-ply wheels were taken...
okcfox.com
OSBI investigating after human skeletal remains found in Pushmataha County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a case after human skeletal remains were found Sunday in Pushmataha County. According to OSBI, someone was in the wooded area south of Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike when the remains were located. The...
okcfox.com
Mustang Public Schools investigating after student found with handgun
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Mustang Public Schools are investigating after a student was found in possession of a handgun on Friday. District officials said administrators at Mustang North Middle School were notified by a student that another student had a possible weapon. “After a quick investigation by the MNMS...
okcfox.com
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
okcfox.com
Toddler placed in state custody after deputies raid 'deplorable' home in Cleveland County
NOBLE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-month-old child was found to be living in “deplorable” conditions this week. The sheriff’s office said a district court judge contacted the Department of Human Services about the conditions some children were living in.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma uses trickery, defense to beat Iowa State, 27-13
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, and the Oklahoma defense posted three interceptions and the Sooners defeated Iowa State 27-13 on Saturday. A pick by linebacker Danny Stutsman came with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and set up a 2-yard scoring run by Gray to seal the game for Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12).
