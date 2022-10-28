PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A funeral for the victim of gun violence was disrupted by gunfire on Friday in Pittsburgh.Five people were shot in Brighton Heights outside of the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was killed Oct. 15 in a gun battle outside of a Sunoco gas station on the North Side. "It was his funeral that was taking place," Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said. "As far as any of the relationships or what might have precipitated this shooting is still under investigation." Police believe they have a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off that night at the gas...

