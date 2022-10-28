ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday

Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sources: Funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A funeral for the victim of gun violence was disrupted by gunfire on Friday in Pittsburgh.Five people were shot in Brighton Heights outside of the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was killed Oct. 15 in a gun battle outside of a Sunoco gas station on the North Side. "It was his funeral that was taking place," Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said. "As far as any of the relationships or what might have precipitated this shooting is still under investigation." Police believe they have a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off that night at the gas...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

54-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington Co.

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man died following a motorcycle crash in Washington County on Sunday evening.54-year-old Frank Eckels died after crashing his motorcycle along Route 88 near Patterson Road in Union Township just after 6:30 p.m.The Washington County Coroner's Office tells the Post-Gazette that Eckels was driving south on Route 88 when he crossed into the northbound lane of traffic and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The Post-Gazette reports that Eckels was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8 p.m. Monongahela City Police are handling the investigation into the crash. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

6 people shot outside North Side church funeral service

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people have been injured in a shooting outside of a funeral being held at a church on Pittsburgh's North Side for the victim of a recent homicide, police said."I'm sorry we're here to report another tragic incident," Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said at a briefing near the scene on Friday afternoon.Law enforcement swarmed the North Side's Brighton Heights area of Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue after reports of gunfire shortly after the noon hour Friday, emergency officials said. ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania teens charged in Pittsburgh funeral shooting

PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two teenagers were charged in the Friday shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh, according to our affiliate KDKA. Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters Charged are 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon. They face aggravated assault, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges, say reports. Nixon […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports

Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle catches fire in Belle Vernon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car caught fire after a crash Sunday morning in Belle Vernon.Rostraver Central Fire Department shared photos of the scene along Rostraver Road around 7:30 a.m.The driver was never located. Rostraver Road was closed for about two hours.Rostraver Township police are investigating.
BELLE VERNON, PA

