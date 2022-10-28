Read full article on original website
Man shot dead by state police during incident in Allegheny County
A man is dead after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. State police said troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township. Police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities. The man succumbed to his injuries. State...
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside Pittsburgh funeral
Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.
Officials find gun in river matching description of firearm used in Brighton Heights shooting
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Officials have found the gun that was thrown off the McKees Rocks Bridge, which they say matches the description of the one used in the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood that left six people injured. According to Pittsburgh police, detectives, fugitive apprehension...
Investigators: 2 people flown to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle crash in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Fayette County, investigators say. Dispatchers say police, medics and firefighters were called to the intersection of West Blake Avenue and Route 119 (Memorial Boulevard) in Connellsville Township at around 2:37 p.m. on Saturday.
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino
PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
Pittsburgh shooting: 2 teens charged in connection to incident outside church
PITTSBURGH — Two teenagers were charged after a shooting at a funeral outside a church in Pittsburgh on Friday. Shawn Davis, 19, and Hezekiah Nixon, 16, were charged Saturday, according to WPXI-TV. Nixon is charged with one count each of criminal conspiracy attempt homicide and aggravated assault, four counts...
Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday
Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
Sources: Funeral shooting possible result of escalating conflict between rival groups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A funeral for the victim of gun violence was disrupted by gunfire on Friday in Pittsburgh.Five people were shot in Brighton Heights outside of the funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was killed Oct. 15 in a gun battle outside of a Sunoco gas station on the North Side. "It was his funeral that was taking place," Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford said. "As far as any of the relationships or what might have precipitated this shooting is still under investigation." Police believe they have a turf battle raging between rival groups who squared off that night at the gas...
54-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Washington Co.
UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man died following a motorcycle crash in Washington County on Sunday evening.54-year-old Frank Eckels died after crashing his motorcycle along Route 88 near Patterson Road in Union Township just after 6:30 p.m.The Washington County Coroner's Office tells the Post-Gazette that Eckels was driving south on Route 88 when he crossed into the northbound lane of traffic and crashed into an oncoming vehicle. The Post-Gazette reports that Eckels was pronounced dead at the scene just after 8 p.m. Monongahela City Police are handling the investigation into the crash.
House fire in Wilkinsburg claims the lives of two children
Two young children are dead after an early morning fire in Wilkinsburg. Pittsburgh Public Safety says they were notified of the fire around 1:40 Saturday morning.
VIDEO: Livestream inside Pittsburgh funeral captures the moments shots were fired outside
PITTSBURGH — WARNING: This video may be upsetting to some. A livestream captured the moment gunfire erupted outside a Pittsburgh funeral Friday. Mourners could be heard screaming as they ducked and scrambled for safety. At least six people were taken to an area hospital with injuries. Videographer ducked for...
6 people shot outside North Side church funeral service
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Six people have been injured in a shooting outside of a funeral being held at a church on Pittsburgh's North Side for the victim of a recent homicide, police said."I'm sorry we're here to report another tragic incident," Acting Pittsburgh Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said at a briefing near the scene on Friday afternoon.Law enforcement swarmed the North Side's Brighton Heights area of Brighton Road, McClure Avenue, Termon Avenue and Benton Avenue after reports of gunfire shortly after the noon hour Friday, emergency officials said. ShotSpotter picked up five rounds going off at 12:04 p.m., police said. Just...
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Pennsylvania teens charged in Pittsburgh funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Two teenagers were charged in the Friday shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh, according to our affiliate KDKA. Pennsylvania police say victims shot after a funeral, possibly by multiple shooters Charged are 19-year-old Shawn Davis and 16-year-old Hezekiah Nixon. They face aggravated assault, attempted homicide and firearms violations charges, say reports. Nixon […]
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Authorities say that Antonio Toliver was last seen Friday night at around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons. Toliver was last seen wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil design and was last seen...
3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports
Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
Watch: Neighbors catch West Side shootout on camera
Surveillance video shows multiple angles of the shootout between two vehicles.
Four people shot in short period of time around Pittsburgh
The increase in gun violence around the city continued on Thursday evening. Pittsburgh Police say three people were shot in the Spring Hill area around 11:55 p.m.
Vehicle catches fire in Belle Vernon
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A car caught fire after a crash Sunday morning in Belle Vernon.Rostraver Central Fire Department shared photos of the scene along Rostraver Road around 7:30 a.m.The driver was never located. Rostraver Road was closed for about two hours.Rostraver Township police are investigating.
