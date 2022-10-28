Fresh off being named the best overall athletics program in Class 2A during the 2021-22 school year, Oak Hall School is at again. Tonight the Eagles’ volleyball team is in the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state playoffs, the football team plays in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC) playoffs, the girls and boys cross country teams won the Class 1A-District 3 title, and the boys won the 1A-District 5 golf tournament.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO