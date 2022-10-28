Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: Eagles continue to soar
Fresh off being named the best overall athletics program in Class 2A during the 2021-22 school year, Oak Hall School is at again. Tonight the Eagles’ volleyball team is in the second round of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state playoffs, the football team plays in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference (SSAC) playoffs, the girls and boys cross country teams won the Class 1A-District 3 title, and the boys won the 1A-District 5 golf tournament.
mainstreetdailynews.com
No. 1 Trinity Christian extends lead
With only two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, there is some movement and shuffling of teams at the top of the Prep Zone Power Poll. Staying at No. 1 for the second straight week however is the Trinity Christian (Jacksonville) Conquerors. Trinity Christian (8-0), who basically...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Dixie County 2-vehicle accident kills 1, injures 4
A 21-year-old Perry man died and four people were seriously injured when a pickup struck a disabled swamp buggy in Dixie County early Sunday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 21-year-old Perry man was driving a pickup north on County Road 361 at 1:20 a.m. when he struck a disabled swamp buggy near SW 391st Avenue south of Steinhatchee, killing the pickup driver.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local students learn about municipal government
With loud, trumpeting calls, the pair of sandhill cranes sounded as excited to see the visitors to the city of Gainesville’s Sweetwater Wetlands Park as were the 19 public school students and their parents – several of whom had never been to the wetlands. The habitat is home...
mainstreetdailynews.com
High-speed pursuit leads to 3 arrests
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released a timeline for the pursuit and arrest of three men who stole two vehicles and were apprehended Friday in Columbia County. The three men arrested were Steven Grimes, 20, of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Michael Ernest King, 20, of East Pointe, Michigan, and Cejay Spencer, 16, of Minot, Michigan.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play
State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City woman dies in single-vehicle accident
A Lake City woman drove her SUV off County Road 133 early Sunday morning where she collided with a fence and later died. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 45-year-old Lake City woman driving an SUV north on CR 133 veered and left the roadway on the west shoulder around 12:01 a.m. near Charmont Street.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: CCSO arrests third suspect
Update (1:30 p.m.): Law enforcement apprehended the third suspect who had been on the run since this morning in Columbia County. According to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) social media post at 1:30 p.m., the man was apprehended and area school lockdowns were lifted. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) will now assume the lead in the investigation.
Comments / 0