Newsom campaigned on building 3.5 million homes. He hasn’t gotten even close
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It’s difficult for housing advocates to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom because he’s done more to boost production than any other governor in recent memory — but that’s mostly because the bar is so low. Measured...
'Extremely' safe Newsom campaigning across California for tight races, Prop 1
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The November election is one week from Tuesday, and about 13% of eligible voters have returned their ballot so far. Newsom has been campaigning up and down the state this week but not for himself. He’s campaigning for Democrats in tight races and for Proposition 1, which would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.
Would Prop. 1 allow abortions after fetal viability? Legal experts say no
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Proposition 1, the Nov. 8 ballot measure that would create an explicit protection for “reproductive freedom” in the California Constitution, is not written to expand abortion access into the final months of pregnancy and, despite warnings from opponents, legal experts say that is a highly unlikely outcome if it passes.
Midterm Election 2022: A look at California's District 3 race between Kevin Kiley and Dr. Kermit Jones
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives has a new, wide-open seat. The area covers a stretch east of the Sierra from Inyo County up to Plumas County, and because of re-districting, there is no incumbent. But, most of the district’s voters live in...
California revenues decline amid economic worries in world's fifth largest economy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
Going electric: Opponents clash as California aims to force diesel trucks off the road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Environmentalists and trucking industry groups sparred with clean air regulators today over a contentious proposal to phase out California’s big rigs and other trucks with internal combustion engines, and force manufacturers to speed mass-production of electric trucks. The California Air Resources Board held its first...
A look into the GigaFire Project, the latest research in fire fuel mapping
SACRAMENTO, Calif — The wildfire season is winding down and California was relatively lucky in terms of fire impacts, but the last few years have proven wildfires will continue to increase as climate change worsens and forests lie overgrown. With eight of the ten largest and deadliest fires occurring...
2022 Election | Eric Guerra, Stephanie Nguyen vie for State Assembly's 10th District - Q&A
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For two city councilmembers the next step of their political journey could be the California State Assembly, but after the November election, only one will be able to take that step. The new 10th District includes Elk Grove, Vineyard, Florin Parkway and portions of Sacramento....
10 Halloween weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 29-30
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Halloween, everyone!. Do you like ghost tours, trick-or-treating, or Day of the Dead events? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this spooky Halloween weekend in Northern California!. This weekend, the weather is perfect for all Halloween festivities with temperatures in the...
San Joaquin County Judge Michael Mulvihill censured for DUI, lying to police
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Northern California judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The...
A balloon ride over Tahoe from the world's smallest aircraft carrier | Bartell's Backroads
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — There is only one company in the entire world that launches and lands hot air balloons from a boat, and that company is Lake Tahoe Balloons. The one-of-a-kind boat is known as the Tahoe Flyer and it’s the world’s smallest aircraft carrier.
Winter Storm Warning: Chain controls in effect along parts of I-80, US-50 due to snow
CALIFORNIA, USA — Rain and snow bring hazardous travel conditions Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada until 8 p.m. Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until the same time for the eastern slope, including the Greater Lake Tahoe area.
