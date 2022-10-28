ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Would Prop. 1 allow abortions after fetal viability? Legal experts say no

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Proposition 1, the Nov. 8 ballot measure that would create an explicit protection for “reproductive freedom” in the California Constitution, is not written to expand abortion access into the final months of pregnancy and, despite warnings from opponents, legal experts say that is a highly unlikely outcome if it passes.
California revenues decline amid economic worries in world's fifth largest economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely — handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years.
10 Halloween weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 29-30

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Halloween, everyone!. Do you like ghost tours, trick-or-treating, or Day of the Dead events? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this spooky Halloween weekend in Northern California!. This weekend, the weather is perfect for all Halloween festivities with temperatures in the...
