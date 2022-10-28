ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Rev. Ken Doyle, longtime Albany pastor, passes away

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCrxo_0iqM6kiw00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away at age 82. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning .

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“We are all so grateful for the many years, love, dedication countless memories that we all shared with him,” said the Parish. “We know he was and is loved and supported by all of your love and prayers.”

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, Father Doyle grew up in Troy, graduated from Catholic Central High School, went to Mater Christi Seminary, and got his degree in Theology from Catholic University. He was ordained by Bishop Edward Maginn on May 28, 1966.

Rev. Calvin Butts, influential Harlem pastor, dies at 73

Father Doyle served as an Associate of Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Albany. In 1967, he served as assistant editor of the diocesan newspaper, The Evangelist. In 1978, he got his law degree from Albany Law School. In 1992, he was named Pastor of St. Catherine of Siena which later became Mater Christi Church in Albany. In 2000, he began serving as Chancellor of Public Information for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. He retired in 2016.

“Father Ken served the people of our diocese and the Albany community in many ways throughout his productive life, a man of great skill and talent,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger. “For most, however, he will be remembered as a pastor, with a kindly heart. We pray in thanksgiving for his life and ministry and for his eternal rest in the Lord.”

Rock n’ Roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies at 87

He was also the former Chairman of Albany International Airport. “Father Doyle was a passionate supporter of our airport and we will always be grateful for his years of dedicated service and leadership,” said Airport leaders. “We will forever hold in our hearts and memory his outstanding counsel and spiritual guidance.”

A Mass was held Friday morning in his memory. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

New Mediterranean restaurant coming to Schenectady

Devin and Kaytrin Ziemann, the owners of The Nest 518 in Schenectady and The Cuckoo's Nest in Albany, are planning to open another restaurant in Schenectady. Mila Restaurant & Bar, a Mediterranean-inspired eatery, will be located at 500 State Street in the former Bank of America building.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Grove Bistro opens in Delmar

The Grove Bistro, located in the former Four Corners Pharmacy building at 360 Delaware Avenue, had its soft opening this past weekend. Owner Corinne Masino said that business has been good so far.
DELMAR, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Retired Sheriff hopes for justice in 1974 cold case

Cobleskill, N.Y.(News10)-The retired Schoharie County Sheriff is marking another sad anniversary in a 48-year-old cold case. The case surrounds the murder of a SUNY Cobleskill student who went missing on this day back in 1974. Tony Desmond took News10’s Anya Tucker back to the lonely road outside of Cobleskill that still haunts him to this […]
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy