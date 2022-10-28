ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Halloween Prep: Check which houses have registered sex offenders in PA

By Vivian Muniz
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5XxB_0iqM6gC200

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not something parents might think to check before heading out to trick or treat; Who lives at the house your children are walking up to for candy?

According to officials with the Stop Abuse Campaign , when situations exist that draw in children, they also attract predators.

Does this mean we avoid festivals, parties, and trick-or-treating? No, but officials say it is important to recognize the need to keep your children safe no matter the circumstance.

One way to help prepare for your Halloween night filled with trick-or-treating is to know who lives in certain houses within your town.

Trunk or Treat

Pennsylvania State Police provides a Megan’s Law website where you can find any registered sex offenders listed in the neighborhoods near and around you.

You can search by your county or zip code and you find a list of registe red sex offenders with an image, their address, and the crimes they committed. You can find the list of sex offenders in New York here.

It might not be the primary concern, but by using this resource you can know the facts, and be vigilant, and can keep the experiences and memories safe for your Halloween season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Daylight changes increase risks for deer-related crashes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With daylight saving time less than a week away, it’s a telltale sign that fall is entering its last leg. As daylight hours dwindle, many drivers will be completing their morning and evening commutes in the dark, increasing the chances of animal-related collisions. According to recent data from AAA, St. Lawrence […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
ALTOONA, PA
WETM 18 News

PA State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New York State Police increasing patrols over Halloween weekend

NEW YORK (WWTI) – New York State Police and local law enforcement will increase patrols targeting impaired and reckless drivers during the Halloween weekend, beginning on Friday. Sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols will be utilized during the crackdown on impaired driving. Officers will also be looking for drivers using phones and other electronic devices. […]
WETM 18 News

NY Inspector General issues report on Schoharie Limo Crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In her report, New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang accepted the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie. She agreed that DOT and DMV failed to utilize all legal remedies to bring the limo company Prestige, which was operated by […]
SCHOHARIE, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS Police continue search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake

RICHFIELD SPRINGS N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are still searching for the missing kayaker, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield, MA, and are asking the public for any information they may have regarding the incident. Mayock was last seen on the Canadarago Lake Boat Launch on October 22nd. Investigators are asking the public […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WETM 18 News

Supreme Court declines to take up Pennsylvania legislative map challenge

(WHTM) – The United States Supreme Court has decided not to hear a case involving the drawing of Pennsylvania’s State House and Senate Districts. Earlier this year Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff challenged the maps drawn after the 2020 census, claiming the process violated the Pennsylvania State Consitution. The State Supreme Court disagreed with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Taylor Swift announces tour stops in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Musical sensation Taylor Swift has announced the U.S. stops for her upcoming tour, “The Eras Tour,” and some of the performances will be in Pennsylvania. Swift will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12 and 13, 2023. She will also...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WETM 18 News

Early Voting locations in the Southern Tier

Early Voting in New York State starts today; political officials are encouraging everyone to head to the polls. 18 News has confirmed with the Steuben County Board of Elections there has been a poll location change for Corning from the USWA Local 1000 Union Hall to the Corning Senior Citizens Center.For the Southern Tier, all […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Obama, Biden to campaign for Fetterman, Shapiro in Philadelphia

President Biden and former President Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day. The two will campaign for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), as well as “Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections,” according to the Democratic National Committee on Monday. The Hill reported last week that Fetterman and Shapiro were […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WETM 18 News

Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine days before millions across the state cast […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy