Josue Torres

New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million

There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmagazine.com

Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them

Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

All Across the Bay Area, Cities Still Haven’t Figured Out What to Do About Parklets

It’s more than two years into the pandemic and now it’s a time of reckoning for a number of business owners who constructed parklets across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, the November 1 deadline for parklets loomed over businesses as restaurant and bar owners were forced to decide whether to keep their parklets for good — but with the caveat that many would have to make upgrades to the outdoor dining spaces to meet new city regulations. As of October 27, however, Shared Spaces extended the deadline to January 15 to allow more places to apply to keep their parklets and outdoor dining spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America

Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them

As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale-watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wpitechnews.com

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in the Bay Area

San Jose Area experienced of the largest earthquakes in the past decade, reports minimal damage. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the San Jose area this past Tuesday at around 11:42 AM. It was followed by lower magnitude shocks later in the evening. This earthquake was the highest magnitude event in the Bay Area since the 6.0 Napa Earthquake in 2014. While the earthquake rattled the area, no significant damage was reported and only minimal damage was caused by the event.
SAN JOSE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Prescribed Burn Sends Smoke Into Bay Area

An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]. 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay sees flooded roads in first rain of wet season

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Under rainy skies, and standing in feet of water, two crewmen from the San Jose Department of Transportation worked under the waterline Tuesday to clear a growing road flood hazard. "A lot of times with the first rain, the pipes get clogged with leaves and debris...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

