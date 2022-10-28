Read full article on original website
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
The Daily 11-01-22 The houses you can buy in SF for under $1 million
There have been whispers of cooling housing and rental prices in the Bay Area, but that hasn't yet translated into practical, noticeable dips for residents on the hunt for something even remotely affordable. In fact, even homes under $1 million — still an enormous, largely unattainable sum of money for many — are almost impossible to come by in San Francisco. To illustrate that point even further, and to show what you can get for less than seven figures, Alex Shultz compiled this list of six-figure homes that sold in the month of October.
marinmagazine.com
Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them
Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
Eater
All Across the Bay Area, Cities Still Haven’t Figured Out What to Do About Parklets
It’s more than two years into the pandemic and now it’s a time of reckoning for a number of business owners who constructed parklets across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, the November 1 deadline for parklets loomed over businesses as restaurant and bar owners were forced to decide whether to keep their parklets for good — but with the caveat that many would have to make upgrades to the outdoor dining spaces to meet new city regulations. As of October 27, however, Shared Spaces extended the deadline to January 15 to allow more places to apply to keep their parklets and outdoor dining spaces.
KTVU FOX 2
480-square-foot home listed at $849,000 in Oakland Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America
Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
Paradise Post
Whales are swarming off of San Francisco – here’s where to see them
As we speak there’s a spouting, breaching, vocalizing superhighway of whales off the California coast. Epicureans might be disappointed it’s led to a delay in the crab season, as the roving creatures can get tangled up in trap lines. But on the bright side it’s created fantastic opportunities for whale-watching, with encounters visible from the shore if you know where to look.
Mount Tamalpais gets 1 inch of rain as Bay Area storm hits 'higher end of the forecast'
A cold front originating in the Gulf of Alaska swept the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, delivering a refreshing dose of rain.
wpitechnews.com
5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in the Bay Area
San Jose Area experienced of the largest earthquakes in the past decade, reports minimal damage. A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the San Jose area this past Tuesday at around 11:42 AM. It was followed by lower magnitude shocks later in the evening. This earthquake was the highest magnitude event in the Bay Area since the 6.0 Napa Earthquake in 2014. While the earthquake rattled the area, no significant damage was reported and only minimal damage was caused by the event.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Prescribed Burn Sends Smoke Into Bay Area
An 800-acre prescribed burn in Humboldt County sent smoke down into North Bay valleys over the weekend. The burn was happening in Humboldt Redwoods State Park, about 50 miles east of Eureka, and the highest concentrations of smoke arrived Sunday morning. [Chronicle]. 22-year-old Joshua Hall of Pennsylvania has pleaded guilty...
The hidden comforts and best kept secrets for flying out of SFO
Maximize time at the airport with these secluded amenities.
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay sees flooded roads in first rain of wet season
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Under rainy skies, and standing in feet of water, two crewmen from the San Jose Department of Transportation worked under the waterline Tuesday to clear a growing road flood hazard. "A lot of times with the first rain, the pipes get clogged with leaves and debris...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in October
One home appears to incorporate a treadmill and a shower into its washer/dryer room.
