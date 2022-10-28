ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Teen Wounded In Rush-Hour DC Metro Train Shooting: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cy2Vu_0iqM6WJe00
Georgia Avenue – Petworth station Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teenager was wounded in a Northwest DC Metro train shooting that happened during the height of the morning rush hour on Friday, Oct. 28, NBC4 Washington reports.

A fight between a group of juveniles apparently resulted in shots being fired on the Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station around 8:30 a.m., the outlet says citing Metro Transit police.

The unidentified teen was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to the outlet. An investigation remains ongoing.

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
