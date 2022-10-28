Teen Wounded In Rush-Hour DC Metro Train Shooting: Report
A teenager was wounded in a Northwest DC Metro train shooting that happened during the height of the morning rush hour on Friday, Oct. 28, NBC4 Washington reports.
A fight between a group of juveniles apparently resulted in shots being fired on the Green Line train at the Georgia Avenue – Petworth station around 8:30 a.m., the outlet says citing Metro Transit police.
The unidentified teen was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to survive, according to the outlet. An investigation remains ongoing.
