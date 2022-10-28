Read full article on original website
Scaring off hunger this Halloween: Muscatine man turns his home into a haunted house for a cause
MUSCATINE, Iowa — One hair-raising haunted house is scaring for a good cause this Halloween. For the past two decades, Troy "Stinky" Phillpot has turned his home in Muscatine into a haunted house; Stinky's House of Horrors. It takes him and his friends close to two months to put it all together, building each of the rooms in his house, garage or yard themselves.
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf
Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
Meet The Latest Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Introducing Bowie to the adoption stage! This adorable boy is ready to gallop his way into your heart and home! He is a Border Collie/Pit bull mix born 11/2021. Bowie has loads of puppy energy and is hoping to find an active furever family. We believe he will do best in a home with kids 6+, other dogs with a meet and greet, and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Bowie is a high energy and very smart boy hoping to find a family that will continue his obedience training. The way to this sweet boy’s heart? Treats! Can you be a hero to Bowie and give him a furever home?
Whiteside County ‘Honor Flight’ takes off Nov. 8
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is announcing the 55th Honor Flight to Washington D.C. so over 90 veterans who served during the nation’s conflicts can visit the monuments throughout the capitol. The next flight will be on Tuesday, November 8. Most of the veterans on this flight served during the Vietnam conflict and some […]
The Results are in for the Dog-O-Ween Costume Contest in Davenport, Iowa
Must've been a full moon on Sunday because the aisles were crawling with adorable creatures!. Theisen's in Davenport hosted their annual Dog-O-Ween parade where people and pups dress up for prizes and have a howling good time! This was my 3rd time hosting this event and each year the costumes get better and better.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GALLERY: Halloween fun in Davenport
Costumed crowds lined the streets of downtown Davenport on October 30 for the city’s annual Halloween parade. Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen Ellery George buzzed in to greet the kids. The event got the kids in the spooky spirit for tomorrow night’s trick or treating, which runs from […]
Have Fun This Week With Events In Illinois And Iowa In The FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials
A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities
SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at QC high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on […]
Muscatine Art Center presents Mo Willems exhibition ‘Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART’
The Muscatine Art Center presents a Mo Willems exhibition, ‘Elephant & Piggie in WE ARE ART.’. The exhibit runs November 3 through February 5. According to a release:. Mo Willems has entertained children and adults for more than a decade with his award-winning ‘ELEPHANT & PIGGIE’ early reader series. Willems is a master of rendering emotional expression. A mere raise of Piggie’s eyebrow or Elephant Gerald’s toothy smile provide visual clues to the characters’ feelings. Willems uses simple vocabulary, 40 to 50 unique words per book and clever text treatments, including various sizes, bolding, ALL CAPS, and italics, to maximum effect.
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
Latest Decision on New, I-80 Bridge Good for Bison Bridge
The idea is to turn the existing bridge over the Mississippi River into a park, and it depends entirely on the 55-year-old bridge not being torn down. During last week's I-80 bridge public meeting, the project team eliminated an alternative that would have required demolition. Local environmentalist Chad Pregracke created...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
WWII Arthur Miller drama closes out Geneseo theater season
Timed to Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Richmond Hill Players closes out its 2022 season with “All My Sons,” a drama by acclaimed American playwright Arthur Miller, opening Nov. 10. The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, to Nov. 20 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill...
Man shot in Muscatine
One man was shot Sunday in Muscatine, and police are asking for the public’s help to learn more. The Muscatine Police Department responded to an apartment in the 2400 block of Park Avenue after a report of a 44-year-old man who had been shot around 4:04 p.m. The man...
