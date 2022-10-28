ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU men 7th, women 9th at AAC Championships

By Cole Barnhill, ECU Sports Information
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. – The East Carolina cross country program competed at the AAC Championships on Friday with the men’s team earning a seventh-place finish of nine teams and the women taking ninth of 11.

The Pirate women were led on the day by Alyssa Zack finishing 28th in a time of 22:10.2. Zack was joined in scoring by Navaya Zales (35th), Lindsay Yentz (36th), Hayley Whoolery (58th) and Allysa Combs (66th). Lily Schlossberg (69th), Makayla Obremski (77th), Emily Baba (87th) and Hailey Yentz (91st) also competed for ECU.

On the men’s side, Austin Mathews, Alex Sawyer, Conner O’Shea and Ted Sielatycki ran as a pack, finishing 48th-51st in the race. Nick Willer rounded out the scoring just behind in 55th while Zack Willer took 59th. Cooper Kleckner also toed the line for the Pirates, finishing 73rd.

Team Scores
Women

  1. Tulsa, 37
  2. SMU, 66
  3. Cincinnati, 95
  4. Tulane, 120
  5. Wichita State, 126
  6. Memphis, 174
  7. Houston, 196
  8. UCF, 205
  9. East Carolina, 214
  10. Temple, 215
  11. South Florida, 313

Men

  1. Tulsa, 29
  2. Wichita State, 65
  3. Cincinnati, 84
  4. Memphis, 111
  5. Tulane, 113
  6. Temple, 115
  7. East Carolina, 222
  8. Houston, 230
  9. South Florida, 259

Up Next
The Pirates will travel to Louisville, Ky. for the NCAA Southeast Regional on Friday, Nov. 11.

