Read full article on original website
Related
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station
Crews began work installing the solar panels on the roof of the Erie Central Fire Station on West 12th Street on Sunday. The new system is made possible by a $200,000 grant from Green Mountain Energy. The panels should be fully operational within the next few weeks.
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
yourerie
New partnership offers state employees a 20% discount on college tuition at PennWest
New partnership offers state employees a 20% discount on college tuition at PennWest. New partnership offers state employees a 20% discount …. New partnership offers state employees a 20% discount on college tuition at PennWest. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash in Hanover Twp. 2 confirmed dead in plane crash...
yourerie
Not too scary for Halloween
ERIE, PA – The big question for Halloween Monday is will we see some showers? The short answer is yes, as a storm system approaches from the Ohio valley. While a few showers are possible during the daytime, it will not be a washout. Any showers through the daytime hours will be very brief and pass through pretty quickly. It will be another fairly mild day by October standards and it will still be mild for trick-or-treating Monday evening. While there is the small risk of a shower, expect mainly rain-free weather with temperatures creeping into the upper 50s in the evening.
Car snaps utility pole in half, closing North East road overnight
An overnight accident led to the closure of a road in North East. Pennsylvania State Police were called to the accident in the 7400 block of Moorheadville Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday. According to reports from the scene, the driver of the car reportedly lost control, left the roadway, and smashed into a utility […]
yourerie
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man. Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler …. Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man. Carbon dioxide leak from electrical room prompts …. LAFD officials provided an update on the hazmat situation...
explore venango
Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Rollover Crash in Crawford County
SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a vehicle collided with two utility poles and overturned in Summit Township on Friday morning. According to Meadville-based State Police, this crash occurred at 1:49 a.m. on Friday, October 28, on State Highway 18 in Summit Township, Crawford County.
Grant money is moving several Mercer County projects along
Money is necessary to move projects. Four in Mercer County have received state funding, and it will help them take big steps forward.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Resident Reflects on Condo Damage in Fort Myers
It's been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Florida, killing more than 100 people and causing billions of dollars in damage. The hurricane significantly damaged the properties of many Erieites, some of whom have moved to Florida in retirement, others who own vacation properties there. Among them is Frank Mezler,...
Rollover accident takes place by busy Erie intersection
Emergency crews responded to a two car accident in the City of Erie near West 12th and Liberty streets around 7 p.m. Thursday. One of the cars rolled onto its roof and sustained heavy damage. Reports from the scene indicate at least one person was checked out by paramedics. There is no word on any […]
Police respond to shot fired and stabbing at Chestnut Street
Erie Police responded to reports of a shot fired and stabbing on Saturday. Erie Police were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street for a reported gunshot and a stabbing, according to Erie County 911. That incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. According to the Erie County Coroner’s office, a 14-year-old girl was shot. […]
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety
Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
Driver injured after losing control, hitting tree in Harborcreek overnight
One person is injured after their car slammed into a tree in Harborcreek overnight. That accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of East Lake Road. According to reports from the scene, a woman in her 50s lost control of her car before slamming into a tree. She was taken to the […]
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
explore venango
Police: Oil City Woman in Nightgown Caught on Camera Entering Neighbor’s Property, Stealing Cigarettes
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman has been charged for reportedly stealing cigarettes from a property on Traction Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Sara Elizabeth Spencer, on October 25, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
erienewsnow.com
Tractor Trailer into Ravine Closes I-90 Westbound in Western Erie County
Interstate 90 westbound is closed at exit 9 (Route 18/Girard), according to reports from the scene. It comes after a tractor trailer reportedly left the interstate and traveled into a ravine near the Old Lexington Rd. area. There's no word on any injuries or damage. A detour using Route 18,...
More details released on Thursday evening I-90 semi accident
We have an update on what caused the crash on I-90 where a semi truck went off the highway and into a ravine Thursday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the driver reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel which resulted in the semi swerving into the right shoulder, then striking and traveling through a guiderail. […]
erienewsnow.com
Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Park Along Harborcreek Wesleyville Line
State police, volunteer fire department rescuers and Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook were all called to the scene after a body was found in Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek off Cumberland Road. The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Cpl. Timothy McConnell from the Pennsylvania State Police told Erie...
Comments / 0