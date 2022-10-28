ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
Popculture

Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations

Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Parade

Wendy's Unleashes Five 'Fang-tastic' Deals for Halloween Week

Wendy's is celebrating this year's HallowWEENDY's with the best spooky season treat: five new "fang-tastic" deals that will leave you shrieking for more. In honor of Halloween week, Wendy's will be featuring sweet new deals each day starting on Thursday, Oct. 27 through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. All you have to do is download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's.
Upworthy

Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies

Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
Minnesota Daily

How to do a DIY Halloween costume

College students love procrastinating, and Halloween is no exception. A&E reached out to University of Minnesota design students and local Halloween enthusiasts to get some inspiration for last-minute Halloween costumes. Picking the Character or Idea. Claire Looker, a fourth-year student majoring in theater arts with a focus on costume design,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day

It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Parade

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Delight With 'Bride of Chucky' Costumes

They are spooky soulmates. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker channeled a horror classic for this year’s Halloween look. While her sisters went all out with their costumes—Kylie Jenner made jaws drop as the Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, while Kim Kardashian flaunted her curves as Mystique—Kravis opted for a perfect terrifying couple’s costume.
pethelpful.com

Video of Chickens Carving Out Pumpkin Is a Halloween Masterpiece

Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to pick out the last of the pumpkins, grab the carving tools and candles and get to work. To us, carving pumpkins is a very daunting task because well, it's not as easy as it looks. But apparently, it's no tall task for chickens.
KTVU FOX 2

Healthy Halloween Habits

Halloween can be overwhelmingly exciting with all the candy choices, but eating all that candy at once can have a different outcome. We spoke with Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Signe Darpinian, who just happens to be a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist to get tips on how to have a healthy relationship with what we eat.
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

