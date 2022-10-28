Read full article on original website
Related
Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween
Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
Popculture
Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations
Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Woman Wins Halloween With Giant Crocs Shoe Costume
Emily Sullivan told Newsweek her costume took two weeks to make and required "cardboard, hot glue, duct tape, black spray paint, and a lot of patience."
Laughter as Mom and Dad Dress Up As Famous Dead Parents for Halloween
The family reference famous deaths from Batman, Harry Potter and Star Wars.
Wendy's Unleashes Five 'Fang-tastic' Deals for Halloween Week
Wendy's is celebrating this year's HallowWEENDY's with the best spooky season treat: five new "fang-tastic" deals that will leave you shrieking for more. In honor of Halloween week, Wendy's will be featuring sweet new deals each day starting on Thursday, Oct. 27 through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. All you have to do is download the Wendy's mobile app and head to your nearest Wendy's.
Upworthy
Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies
Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
27 Brutally Hysterical Parents Who Nailed The Hell Out Of Halloween With Kids In One Single Tweet
"You might think my house is haunted, but it's just my kids leaving all the drawers and cabinets open."
Minnesota Daily
How to do a DIY Halloween costume
College students love procrastinating, and Halloween is no exception. A&E reached out to University of Minnesota design students and local Halloween enthusiasts to get some inspiration for last-minute Halloween costumes. Picking the Character or Idea. Claire Looker, a fourth-year student majoring in theater arts with a focus on costume design,...
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Planning to trick-or-treat in Charlotte? Here are some safety tips for a fun Halloween
Here’s how trick-or-treaters in Charlotte can stay safe this Halloween.
"MJ the Musical" celebrating Halloween with surprise finale
NEW YORK -- There's going to be a thriller on Broadway tonight. "MJ the Musical" is celebrating Halloween with a special, never-before-seen finale surprise. People attending the show are encouraged to dress up in costumes.Tickets are still on sale, and it starts at 7 p.m.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Delight With 'Bride of Chucky' Costumes
They are spooky soulmates. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker channeled a horror classic for this year’s Halloween look. While her sisters went all out with their costumes—Kylie Jenner made jaws drop as the Bride of Frankenstein and Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, while Kim Kardashian flaunted her curves as Mystique—Kravis opted for a perfect terrifying couple’s costume.
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
pethelpful.com
Video of Chickens Carving Out Pumpkin Is a Halloween Masterpiece
Halloween is rapidly approaching, which means it's time to pick out the last of the pumpkins, grab the carving tools and candles and get to work. To us, carving pumpkins is a very daunting task because well, it's not as easy as it looks. But apparently, it's no tall task for chickens.
Taylor Swift Continues to Beat Records With 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift Continues to Beat Records With 'Midnights'
KTVU FOX 2
Healthy Halloween Habits
Halloween can be overwhelmingly exciting with all the candy choices, but eating all that candy at once can have a different outcome. We spoke with Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, Signe Darpinian, who just happens to be a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist to get tips on how to have a healthy relationship with what we eat.
Look: Max Scherzer Family Halloween Costume Is Going Viral
With no World Series to play in, New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer has some extra time to spend at home getting ready for Halloween. He made sure to go all out for this one. A photo is going viral of Scherzer, his wife Erica and their three children...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0