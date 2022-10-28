Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
HSE issue urgent warning for parents before children go trick or treating
The HSE has issued an urgent warning for parents before their children go trick or treating. With emergency services dealing with a spike in cases during this time, the HSE and Children's Health Ireland teamed up to give parents advice. They explained that families are urged to follow their top...
rsvplive.ie
Drivers to receive doubled fines for 16 road safety offences from tomorrow
Drivers will see fines for 16 road safety offences double from tomorrow. The change was announced during the summer and comes into effect on Thursday, 27 October from midnight. Those affected include drivers with full licenses, learner drivers and motorcyclists. People fined for speeding will now be charged €160 instead...
Jogger, 27, was killed by police car as she crossed the road: Cop responding to 999 call struck pedestrian at 62mph in 40 zone as he headed to car crash
A jogger crossing the road was killed by a police car responding to a 999 call as it struck her at 62mph in a 40 zone, an inquest has ruled. Supermarket manager Kimberly Cameron, 27, died after a cop hit her while on his way to an emergency where two children were trapped in a car on fire.
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
Family of boy, 12, crushed to death by a collapsed garage wall pay tribute to their ‘well-loved boy’
THE family of a boy who was crushed to death when a garage wall collapsed have paid tribute to their "well-loved boy". Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night when bricks fell on him and his father. It's thought their family lived at the...
Two boys aged 13 and 14 are rushed to hospital after they are stabbed in broad daylight as police arrest two teenagers
Two boys, just 13 and 14 years old, were rushed to hospital today after being stabbed in broad daylight. The teenagers, local to the area, were knifed at around 3.30pm on Cobden Avenue in Southampton. Emergency services were called following reports of a serious assault. Two 13-year-old boys and a...
Jogger was killed by police car being driven on the wrong side of road to answer 999 call, court hears
A jogger was killed by a police car being driven on the wrong side of the road as it responded to a 999 call, an inquest heard yesterday. Supermarket manager Kimberley Cameron, 27, was hit as PC Philip Duthie drove the car with its sirens on, the court was told.
Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11: Business owner was threatened with imitation firearm, a disabled woman is too afraid to leave her home and a police officer has been attacked
Terrified families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ – whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smashing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Baby died after slipping from mum's arms as they slept together
A six-week-old baby died after falling out of her mother’s arms when mum fell asleep on the sofa, an inquest has heard. Lilly-Marie Tina Harris died after being bottle-fed at the family home and falling asleep in her mum’s arms at around midnight. Both her parents then fell...
12tomatoes.com
Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food
This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
Woman charged with assault after boy ‘hit in face with canoe paddle’
A woman has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle.Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 15 December.Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate, south Gloucestershire, would face a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.A 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury during the incident at Conham River Park in Bristol on 26 March this year.In a statement, police said the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charge against Johnson.A spokesman said the boy and his family, who raised concerns about the initial handling of the case, had been updated.Mike Buck, neighbourhood chief inspector at the force, said: “We have listened to the concerns of the family and the community and identified and carried out further investigation.“This is a now a matter for the court and it’s important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”The charges came after officers revisited the initial investigation into the incident, the force confirmed.
rsvplive.ie
RTE star Joanna Donnelly tired of the 'victim blaming' as third locked bike stolen in six months
RTE weather star Joanna Donnelly has faced a frustrating experience this weekend, as a third bike was stolen from her family in the space of six months. Between May and October of this year, Joanna has had her own bicycle and two of her son's bicycle's stolen from various locations around Dublin, despite them being locked appropriately.
BBC
Cost of living: Bridgend woman says kids worried they won't eat
"My children have been saying to me 'are we going to be able to eat?'" Mother-of-two Laura Amos, 36, has had to reassure her two kids that there will be food on the table. But her shopping bill shows the strain placed on her limited budget - typical of a family struggling with the cost of living.
Teen held in hospital for months due to lack of secure children’s home place
Case at family court highlights lack of facilities in England for very vulnerable youngsters
Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash
An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.“Their next of kin has been informed.APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton...
BBC
Angry drivers remove Just Stop Oil protesters from London roads
Angry motorists removed Just Stop Oil protesters from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Campaigners sat in Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Harleyford Street and Blackfriars Road, demanding the government halts new oil licences. Drivers left their cars in Harleyford Street to remove demonstrators, who persistently returned to...
BBC
Anglesey: Villagers feel lost as bus stop moved a mile away
Residents of one village have said they feel "lost" after their local bus stop was effectively moved over a mile away. Almost all buses to Penmon, Anglesey, stopped following weight restrictions on the Menai Bridge in July, with the bridge subsequently closed to traffic. The village's only bus now arrives...
agingparents.com
Aging Parents’ Fear: Being Put In A Care Home Against Their Will
In our work at AgingParents.com, we often hear from adult children that the elder in their lives absolutely doesn’t want to be “put in a home”. By that they typically mean that they fear giving up their own living situation and being forced to go elsewhere for some form of care. They extract promises from their loved ones that they’ll never do that. There are times when family can’t take care of the aging parent at home and a living situation with caregivers in place is a solution. But for some with ruthless adult children, the nightmare comes true. Here is a real-life example.
“Body Checking” Is A Danger To Our Tweens & Teens — & It’s Showing Up All Over Social Media
With body image issues and eating disorders on the rise in teens in the last few years, it’s understandable if you’re concerned about the health and well-being of your own child. And while some behaviors (such as restrictive dieting, extreme exercising, and overt body commentary) are more obvious signs of body dysmorphia in teens and adults alike, sometimes it’s easy to miss signs of an internal struggle. One such sign that indicates something deeper might be going on with your kid: body checking, a common symptom of an eating disorder and/or body dysmorphia.
