rsvplive.ie

HSE issue urgent warning for parents before children go trick or treating

The HSE has issued an urgent warning for parents before their children go trick or treating. With emergency services dealing with a spike in cases during this time, the HSE and Children's Health Ireland teamed up to give parents advice. They explained that families are urged to follow their top...
rsvplive.ie

Drivers to receive doubled fines for 16 road safety offences from tomorrow

Drivers will see fines for 16 road safety offences double from tomorrow. The change was announced during the summer and comes into effect on Thursday, 27 October from midnight. Those affected include drivers with full licenses, learner drivers and motorcyclists. People fined for speeding will now be charged €160 instead...
Daily Mail

Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11: Business owner was threatened with imitation firearm, a disabled woman is too afraid to leave her home and a police officer has been attacked

Terrified families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ – whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smashing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Baby died after slipping from mum's arms as they slept together

A six-week-old baby died after falling out of her mother’s arms when mum fell asleep on the sofa, an inquest has heard. Lilly-Marie Tina Harris died after being bottle-fed at the family home and falling asleep in her mum’s arms at around midnight. Both her parents then fell...
12tomatoes.com

Mom Warns Others After Her Toddler Almost Dies From Common Food

This mother is urging parents to learn as much as they can about basic first aid after a harrowing experience that she had with her son. According to the NZHerald, her son nearly died while he was enjoying a very common snack for little ones. Ashlie Johnson never expected this to happen when she cut up some apple slices and gave them to her little boy, Declan.
The Independent

Woman charged with assault after boy ‘hit in face with canoe paddle’

A woman has been charged after a 12-year-old boy was allegedly hit in the face with a canoe paddle.Fay Johnson, 32, has been served with a postal requisition to attend Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 15 December.Avon and Somerset Police said Johnson, of Yate, south Gloucestershire, would face a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.A 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury during the incident at Conham River Park in Bristol on 26 March this year.In a statement, police said the Crown Prosecution Service had authorised the charge against Johnson.A spokesman said the boy and his family, who raised concerns about the initial handling of the case, had been updated.Mike Buck, neighbourhood chief inspector at the force, said: “We have listened to the concerns of the family and the community and identified and carried out further investigation.“This is a now a matter for the court and it’s important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”The charges came after officers revisited the initial investigation into the incident, the force confirmed.
BBC

Cost of living: Bridgend woman says kids worried they won't eat

"My children have been saying to me 'are we going to be able to eat?'" Mother-of-two Laura Amos, 36, has had to reassure her two kids that there will be food on the table. But her shopping bill shows the strain placed on her limited budget - typical of a family struggling with the cost of living.
The Independent

Two people killed and three seriously injured in fatal car crash

An elderly man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been seriously injured after a crash involving three cars on Tuesday, police have confirmed.The accident happened in Pembrokeshire, south-west Wales, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the fatal collision to come forward.In a statement the force said: “Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.“Their next of kin has been informed.APPEAL | We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A4115 between Templeton...
BBC

Angry drivers remove Just Stop Oil protesters from London roads

Angry motorists removed Just Stop Oil protesters from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Campaigners sat in Charing Cross Road, Kensington High Street, Harleyford Street and Blackfriars Road, demanding the government halts new oil licences. Drivers left their cars in Harleyford Street to remove demonstrators, who persistently returned to...
BBC

Anglesey: Villagers feel lost as bus stop moved a mile away

Residents of one village have said they feel "lost" after their local bus stop was effectively moved over a mile away. Almost all buses to Penmon, Anglesey, stopped following weight restrictions on the Menai Bridge in July, with the bridge subsequently closed to traffic. The village's only bus now arrives...
agingparents.com

Aging Parents’ Fear: Being Put In A Care Home Against Their Will

In our work at AgingParents.com, we often hear from adult children that the elder in their lives absolutely doesn’t want to be “put in a home”. By that they typically mean that they fear giving up their own living situation and being forced to go elsewhere for some form of care. They extract promises from their loved ones that they’ll never do that. There are times when family can’t take care of the aging parent at home and a living situation with caregivers in place is a solution. But for some with ruthless adult children, the nightmare comes true. Here is a real-life example.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scary Mommy

“Body Checking” Is A Danger To Our Tweens & Teens — & It’s Showing Up All Over Social Media

With body image issues and eating disorders on the rise in teens in the last few years, it’s understandable if you’re concerned about the health and well-being of your own child. And while some behaviors (such as restrictive dieting, extreme exercising, and overt body commentary) are more obvious signs of body dysmorphia in teens and adults alike, sometimes it’s easy to miss signs of an internal struggle. One such sign that indicates something deeper might be going on with your kid: body checking, a common symptom of an eating disorder and/or body dysmorphia.

