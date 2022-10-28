Oregon women’s basketball center Sedona Prince to have season-ending surgery, leaving UO to pursue professional career

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon men’s basketball guard Jermaine Couisnard out ‘a while’ following knee surgery
Oregon will be without one of its prominent transfers indefinitely. Guard Jermaine Couisnard, who transferred to UO from South Carolina this offseason, had knee surgery on Monday and is out for “a while,” Oregon coach Dana Altman announced to a crowd of fans after an open practice at Matthew Knight Arena Tuesday night.
Oregon State football: Can a starter lose his job to injury? At quarterback, it’s complicated
The adage that a starter can’t lose his job to an injury is surely going to get tested sometime in November at Oregon State. Quarterback Chance Nolan returned to practice Monday in limited fashion, though it’s Ben Gulbranson who will start Friday night’s game at Washington. Nolan...
Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez treating his former school like ‘another opponent’ ahead of return to Colorado
Christian Gonzalez says it’s a “normal week” but also acknowledges it’s not exactly that way for him. Oregon’s top cornerback will be playing against his prior team and many former teammates when the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) go against Colorado on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Status of Oregon Ducks’ Chase Cota, Taki Taimani, Steven Jones against Colorado ‘to be determined’
The playing status of Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani and offensive lineman Steven Jones is undetermined for this week’s game at Colorado. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the status of the three injured players is “to be determined” as of Monday night as the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) begin preparing to take on the Buffaloes on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Colorado left tackle: Buffaloes will capitalize when Oregon edge rushers get out of position, Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’
Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win at Cal, trip to Colorado
No. 8 Oregon takes on Colorado on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN) in Boulder. Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference tonight to recap the win over Cal and preview the matchup with the Buffaloes. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s press conference. DAN LANNING. “Happy Halloween. Hope...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: DJ Johnson among absent players, Troy Franklin in new role, punter rotation grows
Several injured players were absent, multiple newcomers joined the punt returners and the punter rotation grew at Oregon’s practice. Alex Bales, who changed his jersey from No. 91 to No. 80, took the first rep of four punters Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon Ducks favored by 4 touchdowns against Colorado
The Oregon Ducks are huge favorites at last place Colorado. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are 30.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Folsom Field, according to VegasInsider.com. That would be the biggest point spread for any game this season for...
Oregon Ducks in matchup of 1st versus worst with Colorado: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Colorado Buffaloes Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 8 Oregon (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado (1-7, 1-4)
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks tied for least sacks allowed through 8 games by any team since at least 2009
Oregon’s offensive line is protecting the quarterback better than any group this season and as well or better than any unit since at least 2009. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) didn’t allow a sack in their 42-24 win over Cal and have allowed just one sack this season over 269 pass attempts. Only Georgia Southern, which has allowed two sacks over 375 pass attempts.
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, DJ Johnson earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and DJ Johnson were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in helping lead the No. 8 Ducks to a 42-24 win at Cal. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week, Aumavae-Laulu was named offensive lineman of the week and Johnson was named defensive lineman of the week.
Oregon State No. 24 in this week’s AP poll, Beavers 1st national ranking since 2013
The Oregon State Beavers have cracked the top 25 of The Associated Press college football poll for the first time since 2013. The Beavers are ranked No. 24 in this week’s poll, the traditional writer’s poll. Oregon State just missed cracking the top 25 of the coaches poll, finishing with the highest number of votes among those outside the top 25.
Fall is the time to control slugs as they lay eggs to hatch in spring
CORVALLIS – Just as we begin to think about wrapping things up in the garden for the season, slugs slither out of their homes underground to lay their eggs for next year. That means it’s time again to slug it out with one of the gardener’s most familiar, frustrating and certainly slimiest pests.
As Marion County judge faces tough election, prosecutor wields Nov. 8 contest at sentencing
A Marion County prosecutor injected politics into a pending sentencing hearing by asking the judge, who faces a hotly contested election next month, to rule “as quickly as possible” so voters could consider the judge’s decision when marking their Nov. 8 ballots. The prosecutor’s comments came in...
