ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon women’s basketball center Sedona Prince to have season-ending surgery, leaving UO to pursue professional career

By James Crepea
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Status of Oregon Ducks’ Chase Cota, Taki Taimani, Steven Jones against Colorado ‘to be determined’

The playing status of Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani and offensive lineman Steven Jones is undetermined for this week’s game at Colorado. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the status of the three injured players is “to be determined” as of Monday night as the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) begin preparing to take on the Buffaloes on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Colorado left tackle: Buffaloes will capitalize when Oregon edge rushers get out of position, Ducks interior defensive line ‘good, but they’re not the best that they have’

Colorado left tackle Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan’s nickname is tank due to his 6-foot-10, 315-pound frame. His words ahead of the Buffaloes matchup with No. 8 Oregon were big as well. Asked about the challenges presented by the Ducks, Christian-Lichtenhan complimented edge defenders DJ Johnson and Brandon Dorlus, but said the...
BOULDER, CO
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks favored by 4 touchdowns against Colorado

The Oregon Ducks are huge favorites at last place Colorado. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are 30.5-point favorites against the Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4) on Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, ESPN) at Folsom Field, according to VegasInsider.com. That would be the biggest point spread for any game this season for...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks tied for least sacks allowed through 8 games by any team since at least 2009

Oregon’s offensive line is protecting the quarterback better than any group this season and as well or better than any unit since at least 2009. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) didn’t allow a sack in their 42-24 win over Cal and have allowed just one sack this season over 269 pass attempts. Only Georgia Southern, which has allowed two sacks over 375 pass attempts.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy