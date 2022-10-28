Oregon women’s basketball center Sedona Prince to have season-ending surgery, leaving UO to pursue professional career

Oregon’s offensive line is protecting the quarterback better than any group this season and as well or better than any unit since at least 2009. The No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) didn’t allow a sack in their 42-24 win over Cal and have allowed just one sack this season over 269 pass attempts. Only Georgia Southern, which has allowed two sacks over 375 pass attempts.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO