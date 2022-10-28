ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
Reason.com

Justice Department Takes Aim at Judge Cannon

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court spurned Donald Trump's request that the Court intervene in the ongoing dispute over the Department of Justice's review of documents seized at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Trump and his attorneys had asked the Court to vacate the Eleventh Circuit's partial stay of Judge Aileen Cannon's order barring federal investigators from continuing to examine seized documents bearing classification markings, but the Court showed no interest in getting involved.
Western Iowa Today

Congresswoman Axne Pushing NOPEC Bill

(Washington D.C.) U.S. 3rd District Incumbent Representative Cindy Axne is on the campaign trail in these final days of the General Election. The Congresswoman says she recently wrote a letter to the administration and leadership that the NOPEC Plus Bill needs to come to the floor. Representative Axne notes gas...
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Why this courtroom is Washington's most interesting place right now

Fans debate which song in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s "Hamilton" is its top showstopper, but I’ve always been partial to "The Room Where It Happens," which centers on a most unsexy event: the Compromise of 1790. Yes, the song — fusing vaudeville, jazz and hip-hop — is undeniably catchy. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

Judge Refuses to Walk Back Decision to Give John Eastman’s Georgia Election Emails to Jan. 6 Committee

A federal judge on Friday rejected a request by John Eastman to reconsider a ruling to release a group of Eastman’s emails to the Jan. 6 Committee. The judge agreed that the Committee had put forth a prima facie case — a basic, plausible, first-impression argument — that Eastman and Donald Trump knowingly “engaged in criminal or fraudulent conduct” when communicating about the 2020 election and conjuring up claims of voter fraud.
GEORGIA STATE
Denton Record-Chronicle

Precinct 6 incumbent seeks second term to improve court accessibility as paralegal opponent touts integrity, fairness in campaign

Seeking a second term, incumbent Democrat Chris Lopez faces newcomer Republican Blanca Oliver for Justice of the Peace Precinct 6. Lopez has served as Precinct 6 judge since 2018. Among his goals for this term are increasing the public’s awareness of how the court system works, establishing a night court for Precinct 6 and increasing the court’s accessibility.
Lake Oswego Review

Newly un-redacted report shows how feds politicized response to 2020 Portland protests

After pressure from Sen. Ron Wyden, an internal Dept. of Homeland Security report is released again, without redactions An internal Department of Homeland Security report assessing the agency's intelligence collection on Portland racial justice protesters in 2020 has been released nearly in its entirety. A heavily redacted version of the report was released in 2021. The newly public portions show in more granular detail how Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli led efforts to politicize intelligence operations in Portland, in many instances pushing constitutional boundaries. The now un-redacted portions of the report describe...
PORTLAND, OR

