After pressure from Sen. Ron Wyden, an internal Dept. of Homeland Security report is released again, without redactions An internal Department of Homeland Security report assessing the agency's intelligence collection on Portland racial justice protesters in 2020 has been released nearly in its entirety. A heavily redacted version of the report was released in 2021. The newly public portions show in more granular detail how Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf and Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli led efforts to politicize intelligence operations in Portland, in many instances pushing constitutional boundaries. The now un-redacted portions of the report describe...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO