Daily Mail

Hilary Swank, 48, reveals the due date for her 'miracle' twins

Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
E! News

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about the passing of Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller have been revealed. The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Fans first learned of Tytyana's death on May 29, when Master P announced he and his family were...
realitytitbit.com

Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin

Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
Popculture

Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way

The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
People

Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
E! News

90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby No. 2

Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. It's a party of four for Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet!. The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced the arrival of their second child, son Winston Leo Castravet, in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 7, writing, "HE'S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long."
realitytitbit.com

Is Gabe Brown on Alaskan Bush People still married to Raquell?

Gabe Brown is a member of the Alaskan Bush People family, who share their lives in the wilderness on Discovery. As the new season gets well underway, fans are wondering if he is still married to Raquell Rose. They tied the knot in 2019, before having a child. Alaskan Bush...
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
