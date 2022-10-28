Read full article on original website
Dean McDermott and ex Mary Jo Eustace reunite as Tori Spelling hangs with kids
Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, posted new photos together as Tori Spelling hung with their five kids. “Reunited???” McDermott captioned the Instagram post Tuesday. “#Ex’s&Uh-oh’s.”. The “Chopped Canada” host, 55, stood with his arms crossed in the social media upload, with one of...
Julia Roberts Says Marriage to Husband Danny Moder, Life With 3 Kids Is a ‘Dream Come True’
Living the dream! After decades together, Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love has only gotten stronger. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job,” the Runaway Bride star, 54, gushed during a Sunday, October 9, interview on CBS Sunday Morning. “It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy.”
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals the due date for her 'miracle' twins
Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins. And soon after the Million Dollar Baby actress said in a preview for Friday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she is expecting the children on April 16. The 48-year-old actress also...
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies
Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed
New details about the passing of Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller have been revealed. The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Fans first learned of Tytyana's death on May 29, when Master P announced he and his family were...
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Julia Roberts’ Only Daughter Looks Just Like Her! See Photos of Hazel Growing Up Over the Years
Her little girl! Julia Roberts and Danny Moder became parents in 2004 when they welcomed their adorable twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus. Over the years, the Oscar winner’s only daughter has grown up to be her spitting image. Hazel’s rare photos and public outings are proof that she is her mom’s mini-me.
Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin
Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
Nick Cannon Just Announced He’s Expecting His 4th Baby This Year—His 12th Child Overall
Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re...
Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way
The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby No. 2
Watch: 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Exclusive Peek. It's a party of four for Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet!. The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced the arrival of their second child, son Winston Leo Castravet, in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 7, writing, "HE'S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long."
Is Gabe Brown on Alaskan Bush People still married to Raquell?
Gabe Brown is a member of the Alaskan Bush People family, who share their lives in the wilderness on Discovery. As the new season gets well underway, fans are wondering if he is still married to Raquell Rose. They tied the knot in 2019, before having a child. Alaskan Bush...
Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
